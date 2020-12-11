Holiday Gift Guide 2020

If you're still looking for a practical kitchen gift that makes weekly meal planning a total breeze, there are some big Instant Pot and multicooker deals happening now. That includes one of the lowest prices we've seen on the sleek black stainless steel . It's down to $60 at Macy's and includes free shipping.

With pressure cooker, slow cooker, steamer, warmer and sauté functionality, the trendy kitchen appliance has become a mainstay for home cooks and holiday hosts looking for a quick way to get dinner done. Instant Pot sales and discounts come in fast and furious around the holidays, so we're keeping track of the absolute best deals on Instant Pot, quality knock-off brands and other multicookers for our 2020 gift guide. All of the deals listed below will arrive before Dec. 24 if you order today, and some retailers, such as Best Buy and Walmart, offer in-store pickup so you can get your Instant Pot even sooner.

Speaking of holidays: The Instant Pot is a dependable kitchen sidekick for making fast main courses, such as short ribs or pot roast, that taste as if they took hours. There are also countless easy recipes for hearty soups, stews, chilis, party dips and much more. You'll get a lot of value from a multicooker, especially if you pounce on one of these Instant Pot deals available from top retailers such as Amazon, Walmart and Best Buy.

And that, of course, is the challenge. Instant Pots come in more variations than laptops, it seems, and pricing is often all over the map. The good news is that the holiday season is the best time to buy, whether you're getting a real Instant Pot or one of the many (still capable) knockoff brands.

The main rule: $50 to $70 is the sweet spot for a 6-quart Instant Pot deal. Most Instant Pots come in 3-, 6- and 8-quart sizes, with the 6-quart models being the mainstay for most families. The best deal right now is the in a sleek metallic blackish silver that just dropped to

Instant Pot This model is the update on Instant Pots' all-time best-seller, the Instant Pot Duo. It may not have all the bells, whistles and cooking presets that the brand has added to premium models, but it will absolutely do everything you expect your Instant Pot to do. This multicooker has seven main functions: it's a slow cooker, pressure cooker, sauté pan, warmer, rice cooker, steamer and yogurt maker. Perhaps most importantly, it has the necessary safety functions to ensure there are no unexpected kitchen fireworks or appearances on the evening news. The 6-quart is the most popular size, ideal for families and those cooking for groups.

Instant Pot The Viva appears to be an offshoot of the popular Duo model with the addition of sous vide and cake-making (!) options, according to Instantpotology. This Instant Pot does just about everything you'd want or need a multicooker to do and under $50 is about as low as you'll see it go. It features 15 cook settings: soup, meat/stew, chili, cake, egg, slow cook, pressure cook, saute, rice, multigrain, steam, sterilize, porridge, warm and yogurt. Again, 6 quarts is the most popular size: It's large enough to cook for groups but not so huge that you'll find it difficult to store. It also has OverHeat Protection, a safety lock to ensure safe pressure cooking.

Instant Pot I mean, I don't know what the competition is, but this has to be the most obvious kitchen appliance and classic movie collaboration in history. The Instant Pot Duo already looks like R2-D2, even without the hilarious paint job. Practicality meets whimsy in a pitch-perfect gift for the Star Wars fan on your list. Oh, and it's $20 off right now plus free shipping at (John) Williams Sonoma.

Insignia This Insignia multicooker does all the key things an Instant Pot does, but you'll pay a third of the price. It also scores high marks in a whopping 3,000-plus verified purchase reviews, so don't stress if you're not as familiar with the brand name. We've done the digging and this discounted multicooker checks out.. The larger 8-quart version of this same model is also on sale, down to $45 right now. This larger size would be great if you've got a lot of hungry mouths to feed and need a serious shortcut.

