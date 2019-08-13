6 Instant Pot accessories for healthy eating

Walmart

Instant Pot is one of our must-have kitchen devices, and if you don't have one you're be missing out on one of the easiest ways to make quick and tasty, no-fuss meals all week. As a combination pressure cooker, slow cooker, steamer, warmer (and much more), you can make thousands of satiating meals in a single Instant Pot (plus no dishes!), from flavorful stews to fall-off-the-bone short ribs, summer shrimp boils and decadent mac n' cheese.

Read more: What's the best Instant Pot to buy?

For most recipes, everything you need to make a healthy meal is already in the box with your Instant Pot. But with the help of a few smart Instant Pot add ons you can make almost anything. From egg cups to steamer baskets for veggies, and a few cookbooks with healthy Instant Pot recipes in mind, these great Instant Pot accessories will help you keep your Whole30 or keto plan or simply maintain a more balanced diet with loads of protein and veggies.

Below are six of the best Instant Pot accessories to have around for eating healthy all week (and year) long.

These products and services are independently chosen by our editors. CNET may get a share of the revenue if you buy anything featured on our site.

Amazon This Instant Pot basket will make steaming veggies or boiling eggs even easier and any dietician will tell you steaming adds the least amount of fat to foods while maintaining their nutritional integrity. This healthy Instant Pot accessory is available in three different sizes (3qt, 6qt and 8qt) so there's a size that will fit perfectly for any Instant Pot model. The basket also comes with a silicone covered handle, to prevent the handle from getting hot -- no burning your hands!

Amazon This book contains easy and healthy Instant Pot recipes all of which were developed specifically for a low carb high protein Keto diet. Instant Pot is one of the best tools for a high-protein, low-carb lifestyle cooking fall-off-the-bone meats and fresh vegetables in a fraction of the time it takes in the oven.

Amazon Make perfect soft or hard-boiled eggs in your Instant Pot with this egg steamer rack. It holds nine eggs at a time, making this the best tool for meal prep. Chop up some hard-boiled eggs and throw them into a salad or add a soft-boiled egg on top of avocado toast for some easy healthy, weekday meals.

Target Whip up some light, healthy meals in your IP with this great Instant Pot cookbook which includes 75 easy recipes all suited for the magic machine. Each recipe includes a gluten-free option and they are all free of refined sugars. The dishes range from an eggplant parmesan bake to a flourless banana oat bread -- yum.

Walmart Stackable stainless steel Instant Pot inserts are great for cooking multiple things at once like your protein and sides -- perfect for solo cooking. They also serve as perfect pans for cooking lasagna or cheesecake on cheat day but we recommend them for anyone looking to save time and make more than one dish at a time in an Instant Pot like multiple proteins to keep meal prep interesting!

Walmart You can easily make your own yogurt with this nifty Instant Pot accessory. Easy to use and easy to clean, this is a perfect tool for anyone who uses yogurt and/or smoothies to power up in the morning. Try making different flavors and incorporate unique add-ins to mix up your breakfast routine.