The best indoor home security cameras to buy in 2021

Today's security cameras come in a number of styles, including video doorbells and outdoor cameras, and many have specialty features and specs like facial recognition, free cloud storage and person notifications. When you're looking to keep an eye on everything when you're not at home, consider an indoor security camera. These range in price from $20 to several hundreds of dollars. I've highlighted a few of my contenders for the best indoor home security camera below to help guide your decision.

Wyze E D I T O R S ’ C H O I C E In a sea of costly security cameras, the $20 Wyze Cam v3 offers killer value. Couple that with its straightforward app, easy installation and solid performance, and this excellent home security camera is our favorite indoor cam (and it's weatherproof so you can use it outside too). What sets this security camera apart even more are its free two-week cloud storage and built-in microSD card slot for local storage. You have to buy a microSD card separately, but that's standard for most cams with local storage. This smart camera supports Alexa and Google Assistant voice commands and has a motion detection zone feature. Read our Wyze Cam review.

Tyler Lizenby/CNET The $200 Netatmo Smart Indoor Camera, previously called the Netatmo Welcome, is one of the few indoor security cameras that works with HomeKit Secure Video. HomeKit Secure Video is a service that works with the iOS-only Home app. It offers 10 days of free event-based video history, stored in iCloud. Few security camera companies offer free cloud storage anymore (ahem, Arlo) -- and even fewer offer 10 full days of free cloud storage. Wyze is an exception with this indoor security camera's two weeks of free storage, which is one reason why it's my current favorite indoor cam. The Smart Indoor Camera from Netatmo has 1080p HD livestreaming, a 130-degree field of view, night vision and local storage with an included microSD card. This security camera also has facial recognition capabilities when you create a database of friends and family members. In addition to working with HomeKit, the Smart Indoor Camera also supports Alexa and Google Assistant voice commands. Read more from CNET.

Chris Monroe/CNET At $299, the Nest Cam IQ Indoor is definitely pricey for a security camera. But it also happens to have a ton of high-end features with a lot of appeal. First, it has 1080p HD livestreaming, free person alerts and a 4K image sensor. That 4K image sensor permits a feature called Supersight that zooms in on a person and tracks them within the camera's field of view. If you pay for a Nest Aware subscription, which starts at $5 per month, you get access to the facial recognition feature. With facial recognition, you can create a database of friends and family in the app and then receive custom alerts when the camera recognizes "Dave" or "Molly." The Nest Cam IQ Indoor also has a built-in Google Assistant speaker for general or smart-home-specific voice commands. Read more from CNET.

