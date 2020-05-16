Best in Show, Waiting for Guffman actor Fred Willard is dead at 86

DreamWorks Pictures

Comedic actor Fred Willard -- well known for appearing in numerous mockumentary-style movies, such as Best in Show and Waiting for Guffman, died Friday of natural causes, his rep, Glenn Schwartz, confirmed Saturday.

"My father passed away very peacefully last night at the fantastic age of 86 years old," Willard's daughter, Hope Mulbarger, said in a statement Saturday. "He kept moving, working and making us happy until the very end. We loved him so very much! We will miss him forever."

Willard's performances in director Christopher Guest's mockumentary movies Waiting for Guffman, Best in Show, For Your Consideration and A Mighty Wind, as well as a small part in director Rob Reiner's This Is Spinal Tap, made him a sought-out comedic actor.

"So sad to hear about Fred Willard," Reiner tweeted on Saturday. "He was a brilliant satirist. Made you laugh from your gut. And the kindest of souls."

So sad to hear about Fred Willard. He was a brilliant satirist. Made you laugh from your gut. And the kindest of souls. — Rob Reiner (@robreiner) May 16, 2020

Other movies Willard starred in included Anchorman: The Legend of Ron Burgundy, Anchorman 2: The Legend Continues, Harold & Kumar Go to White Castle, 50 Ways to Leave Your Lover, American Wedding, and Austin Powers: The Spy Who Shagged Me.

In addition to numerous films Willard appeared in during his 60-year career in entertainment, he also starred in the TV shows Modern Family, New Girl, Community, Hot in Cleveland, Roseanne, Sister Sister, Lois & Clark: The New Adventures of Superman, and Everybody Loves Raymond, just to name just a few. He even starred in the soap opera The Bold and the Beautiful.

Willard also acted in animated TV shows and movies, including Wall-E, Kim Possible, Family Guy, The Loud House, Mickey Mouse Mixed-Up Adventures, SuperMansion, TripTank, Scooby-Doo! Legend of the Phantosaur, G.I. Joe: Renegades, Transformers: Animated, King of the Hill, and The Boondocks.

He'll appear posthumously as the character Fred Naird in the upcoming Netflix comedy series, Space Force.

Fred Willard was the funniest person that I've ever worked with. He was a sweet, wonderful man. — Steve Carell (@SteveCarell) May 16, 2020

"Fred Willard was the funniest person that I've ever worked with," Willard's Space Force cast mate Steve Carell tweeted on Saturday. "He was a sweet, wonderful man."

Willard also guested as himself on many late night talk show sketches on Jimmy Kimmel Live, Late Night with Jimmy Fallon and Saturday Night Live, MADtv, Last Week Tonight with John Oliver and unusual comedy shows like Comedy Bang Bang.

More fellow actors and longtime friends posted their condolences and memories for the beloved comedic actor on Twitter.

I’m at a loss for words, a state Fred Willard never found himself in. My friend for 40+ years, a great comic actor who had no competition because there was only one of him. We were all so lucky. Goodbye, Fred. — Michael McKean (@MJMcKean) May 16, 2020

Friend and fellow actor Michael McKean wrote, "I'm at a loss for words, a state Fred Willard never found himself in. My friend for 40+ years, a great comic actor who had no competition because there was only one of him. We were all so lucky. Goodbye, Fred."

How lucky that we all got to enjoy Fred Willard’s gifts. He is with his missed Mary now. Thanks for the deep belly laughs Mr. Willard. Best in Show (7/11) Movie CLIP - Judging the Hounds (2000) HD https://t.co/wPrbk9VjWI via @YouTube — Jamie Lee Curtis (@jamieleecurtis) May 16, 2020

"How lucky that we all got to enjoy Fred Willard's gifts," actor Jamie Lee Curtis tweeted on Saturday. "Thanks for the deep belly laughs Mr. Willard."

Just learned of Fred Willard's passing. Just about the funniest human ever to walk the planet. An amazing talent, in telekinetic contact with the very wellspring of comedy. — Harry Shearer (@theharryshearer) May 16, 2020

"Just learned of Fred Willard's passing," actor Harry Shearer tweeted. "Just about the funniest human ever to walk the planet. An amazing talent, in telekinetic contact with the very wellspring of comedy."

Even more actors, comedians, directors and fans of the actor posted their appreciations on Twitter.

Fred Willard could not have been funnier. He was pure joy. And the sweetest person you could ever meet. https://t.co/JoLy6PVd9d — Judd Apatow (@JuddApatow) May 16, 2020

It was a privilege to have the great Fred Willard know my name. Rest In Peace Fred. You were funny in your bones. pic.twitter.com/PlFTCHFZCK — Eric Stonestreet (@ericstonestreet) May 16, 2020

Devastated to learn that the great Fred Willard has died. I was honored to have called him a friend. One of the funniest, nicest, sweetest, purest souls I have ever had the privilege to know. He was my hero from Fernwood Tonight when I was a kid. He was never not funny. RIP Fred. — Paul Feig (@paulfeig) May 16, 2020

We were fortunate to have worked with the hilarious Fred Willard on several episodes of Sister, Sister. His comedy chops were unbeatable.



We'll miss you, friend. 💔 pic.twitter.com/jHxoi4DqVg — Jackée Harry (@JackeeHarry) May 16, 2020

There was no man sweeter or funnier. We were so lucky to know Fred Willard and will miss his many visits https://t.co/joHM39o8k4 — Jimmy Kimmel (@jimmykimmel) May 16, 2020

One of my favorite lines in a movie ever was delivered by Fred Willard in BEST IN SHOW, after a naughty dog went after the judge: “He went after her like she was made of ham.” This man was so brilliant and he elevated the flicks and TV shows in which he popped up. RIP, Funny Man! https://t.co/jEmDS0T9n8 — KevinSmith (@ThatKevinSmith) May 16, 2020

Easily one of the funniest, nicest people I’ve ever met. Thank you for decades of laughter Fred.https://t.co/PcwoB8B7sn — Adam McKay (@GhostPanther) May 16, 2020

So sad to hear that Fred Willard passed away.



One of my favorite roles of his was as Ron Albertson in Waiting For Guffman. Watch how many dentist jokes he delivers in under ten seconds. ❤️ pic.twitter.com/BHgPl3EXoY — Vic Berger IV (@VicBergerIV) May 16, 2020

No one delivered a line quite like Fred Willard. RIP to a comedy genius. pic.twitter.com/Uc8kX5D0Vw — NetflixFilm (@NetflixFilm) May 16, 2020

Fred Willard was perfect as Phil’s dad Frank Dunphy on MODERN FAMILY. His character’s moving send-off in the final season is one of the series’ best moments. pic.twitter.com/MSVn5phmds — Julia Ricci (@julsrich) May 16, 2020

We lost another legend today. We were lucky and honored to work with Fred Willard over the years. Here's one of those memories. Rest in peace, and thanks for all the laughs. pic.twitter.com/wC8S5VhKvn — Funny Or Die (@funnyordie) May 16, 2020

They’re having quite a week in Comedy Heaven. Jerry Stiller and now Fred Willard. RIP you giants. — Brent Spiner (@BrentSpiner) May 16, 2020

Fred Willard is one of my favorite actors of all time. anytime he would pop up on screen it would make me instantly smile and forget about my problems. Thanks for making me laugh and smile when I needed it most. ❤️ Rest In Peace pic.twitter.com/KhBiw6TAzo — Shane Dawson (@shanedawson) May 16, 2020

Fred Willard - RIP to a wonderfully original actor comedian -

Any time he appeared in anything I’d stop and watch smiling and laughing - https://t.co/lJ82S7GZnU — John Cusack (@johncusack) May 16, 2020