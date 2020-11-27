CNET también está disponible en español.

Best Home Depot Black Friday deals: Arlo Video Doorbell for $100, save on fridges, vacuums, power tools and more

Whether you're looking for tools or smart home gear, Home Depot has some great deals for the holiday season.

This story is part of Holiday Gift Guide 2020, CNET's gift picks with expert advice, reviews and recommendations for the latest tech gifts for you and your family.

Our turkey is still lingering in our bellies but the Black Friday and Cyber Monday shopping season is in full swing. Home Depot has had deals available for some time, having kicked off its Black Friday sale at the beginning of November, but you'll still find savings up to Dec. 2. 

Right now, there are great deals running on essential Home Depot items like major appliances, home improvement essentials, vacuums, electronics, grills, furniture and, of course, power tools. You can even find savings on holiday decor such as trees and inflatables. Keep checking back as more deals might drop this week.

Below, we've rounded up all the best deals from the event. These are the sales we think will be worth a shopper's time and attention. Be sure to check back, because we'll update this list periodically as more deals become available and others expire.

Black Friday 2020 sales and deals

Arlo Video Doorbell: $100

You save $50

Tyler Lizenby/CNET

Arlo's video doorbell is one of our favorites, and it's selling for a mouthwatering $100 right now. If you want to up your home security game, Arlo's doorbell is a smart way to do it.

LG 26.2-cubic-foot Smart Refrigerator with Wi-Fi: $1,798

You save $651
LG

This 26-cubic-foot fridge from LG features French doors over a lower freezer and dual ice makers, and it's finished in stainless steel. It's equipped with Wi-Fi and communicates with a mobile app to send you notifications about things like the freezer door being left open or the filters needing to be replaced.

$1,798 at Home Depot

Shark Navigator Lift-Away DLX Vacuum Cleaner: $99

You save $121
Home Depot

When it comes to vacuums, Shark is a household name, and the Navigator Lift-Away DLX is among one of its more popular models. Use it in upright mode or detach the canister for all those hard-to-reach areas.

$99 at Home Depot

GE Profile 27.9 cu. ft. Smart Refrigerator: $2798

You save $1001
Tyler Lizenby/CNET

GE's Profile line of fridges boasts plenty of bells and whistles, and we've been impressed with some of them in the past. Now the 17.9 cubic foot fridge is available for under $2800, and it's a pretty solid deal (though the discount is a little misleading, since it rarely sells for its $3799 list price these days).

$2,798 at Home Depot

Bobsweep robot vacuum: $200

You save $200
Bobsweep

Bobsweep's robot vacuum is selling for 50% off. $200 for a vacuum that will clean your floor without requiring you to lift a finger isn't a bad find. 

$200 at Home Depot

Ryobi 18-volt One Plus lithium-ion cordless 6-tool combo kit: $199

You save $100
Ryobi

This six-tool combo kit includes a drill/driver with a half-inch keyless chuck, an impact driver, a reciprocating saw, a circular saw, a multitool and a work light -- plus a 1.5-Ah battery, a 4-Ah battery and an 18-volt charger.

$199 at Home Depot

Honeywell Wi-Fi Smart Thermostat: $99 (inventory varies by region)

You save $70
Home Depot

While it's not as intuitive as the Nest Learning Thermostat, Honeywell's Wi-Fi Smart Thermostat is extremely capable, has a touchscreen display and will help you monitor your energy habits. It's a big step up from your standard programmable thermostat.

$99 at Home Depot

Ridgid 6.5-amp Corded 7-inch Table Top Wet Tile Saw: $99 (inventory varies by region)

You save $120
Ridgid

This portable wet tile saw has a 6.5-amp motor and features an anti-splash system that keeps your work area completely dry. It also features a detachable table support that lets you rip cut up to 24 inches with the extended table support.

$99 at Home Depot

KitchenAid 4.5-quart 10-speed stand mixer: $190 (Update: Out of stock)

You save $69
KitchenAid

KitchenAid's Classic Series 4.5-quart 10-speed stand mixer has a 250-watt motor and a tilt head. It's finished in white. Accessories include a flat beater, a six-wire whip and dough hooks.

$190 at Home Depot
Black Friday and Cyber Monday 2020