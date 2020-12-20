Best holiday laptop deals: Microsoft Surface Pro 7, Lenovo ThinkPad and Yoga and more on sale

Deal Savings Price































Looking for a laptop for that special someone on your holiday shopping list? Or maybe you just need a work-from-home or remote-learning upgrade. If you've been hoping to get a great deal on a new laptop, there are some worthy discounts available right now from nearly every major retailer, including Amazon, Best Buy and Walmart. Some of these last-minute holiday deals will even arrive before Christmas if you order soon.

We've rounded up all the best laptop deals here so you can save on new gear from brands such as Dell, Gateway, HP, Lenovo and Microsoft. Be sure to check back, because we'll update this list periodically as more deals become available and others expire.

More laptop and PC deals

Asus If you're no longer commuting, why not get the biggest laptop you can find? This 17.3-inch model from Asus offers a midrange component lineup at a budget price with an AMD Ryzen 7 CPU, 12GB of RAM and a 512GB solid-state drive.

Lenovo's new midrange two-in-one convertible laptop/tablet is already on sale at Best Buy. This model features an 11th-gen Core i5 CPU, 8GB of RAM and a 256GB SSD. Its 15.6-inch touchscreen can rotate 360 degrees into tablet mode. With its 11th-gen Core chip, the Yoga 7i gets Intel's Evo label, which means, among other things, the laptop provides oodles of battery life, fast charging and the ability to wake from sleep instantly.

Walmart If you're of a certain age, then you may recall the Gateway name and its computers that shipped in black-and-white cow-print boxes. Gateway has returned as a line of low-cost laptops and tablets at Walmart. But you won't find any of the models on store shelves in their iconic cow packaging; the new Gateway laptops are available online only. This 14-inch Gateway laptop features a 10th-gen Intel Core i5 CPU and 16GB of RAM. You get a 256GB solid-state drive for storage. The storage capacity is average for the price, but the amount of memory is double what is usually on offer. And you get a full HD (1,920x1,080-pixel) display, which is better than the 1,366x768-pixel panels found on other budget laptops. There's also a fingerprint reader for easy, secure logins. As of right now, three of the four color options are in stock and on sale -- black, blue and rose gold but not green.

Walmart Take the above model, expand the display from 14.1 to 15.6 inches and get a whopping $250 in savings. If you're working or learning from home and commuting less, the added screen real estate outweighs the added heft and bulk.

Lenovo You can save more than $2,000 on Lenovo's flagship ThinkPad with code THINKHOLIDAY. It has a 10th-gen Core i7 CPU, 16GB of RAM and a 1TB solid-state drive. The 14-inch display offers full HD resolution and 400 nits of brightness.

Sarah Tew/CNET You can save a bundle on the best overall Windows two-in-one tablet. This Surface Pro 7 model is $430 off and runs on a 10th-gen Core i5 CPU, 8GB of RAM and a 256GB SSD. The 12.3-inch touchscreen has a crisp 2,736x1,824-pixel resolution. Read our Microsoft Surface Pro 7 review.

Sarah Tew/CNET There isn't much that separates the new ThinkPad X1 Carbon Gen series from preceding Gen 7 models. It features a CPU that's now two generations old, but this ThinkPad X1 Carbon Gen 7 configuration is deeply discounted with code CYBERCLEAR15. It offers an eighth-gen Core i7 CPU, 8GB of RAM and a 256GB SSD. The 14-inch display features a 2K (2,560x1,440pixel) resolution and is rated for 300 nits of brightness. It's rare to find a ThinkPad X1 Carbon Gen 7 model priced this low. Read our Lenovo ThinkPad X1 Carbon Gen 7 review.

Sarah Tew/CNET This budget gaming laptop has a 15.6-inch, full HD display powered by a 10th-gen Intel Core i5 CPU, 8GB of memory and Nvidia GeForce GTX 1650 graphics. The GTX GPU lacks the ray tracing of Nvidia's current RTX lineup, but it should let you play most games at medium settings at 1080p. Read our Acer Nitro 5 review.

Sarah Tew/CNET Last year's XPS 13 model is still a powerhouse. You miss out on the slightly larger 13.4-inch display and 11th-gen Intel processors of the latest version of this long-time favorite but can save $500 on this 2019 midrange configuration that features a 13.3-inch, 4K display powered by a 10th-gen Core i7 CPU and 16GB of RAM. Read our Dell XPS 13 review.

HP This 15.6-inch Pavilion model sold direct from HP is a modern, midrange laptop powered by an 11th-gen Core i5 CPU and 8GB of RAM. And it's customizable, so you can double the RAM for a reasonable $50. I'd also consider plunking down $120 to upgrade the display to a full HD panel.

Ian Knighton/CNET Microsoft's MacBook clone is thin and light with a fantastic touchpad-and-keyboard combo and offers a notable power boost over 2018's Surface Laptop 2. At 2,496x1,664 pixels, the 13.5-inch touchscreen gives you a resolution above the usual Full HD. This Surface Laptop 3 model features a 10th-gen Intel Core i5 CPU, 8GB of RAM, Intel Iris Plus graphics and a 256GB SSD. The biggest downside CNET found was relatively short battery life, but that's less of an issue when you aren't taking it anywhere. Read our Microsoft Surface Laptop 3 review.

Sarah Tew/CNET It's thin and light and can run all day. And it's on sale. The LG Gram 15 is impressively compact for a 15.6-inch laptop, weighing in at a svelte 2.4 pounds and measuring a mere 0.7 inch thick. The big 72Whr battery is rated to run for 21 hours. This display on this model lacks touch support but features a full HD (1,920x1,080-pixel) resolution. Inside, it offers a 10th-gen Intel Core i5 CPU, 8GB of RAM and a 512GB SSD.

Josh Goldman/CNET HP's premium thin-and-light, two-in-one convertible laptop is heavy on style and light on weight. It boasts an all-metal design and razor-thin bezels for a compact chassis even on this larger, 15-inch model. You can save $150 on this configuration, which features an 11th-gen Intel Core i7 CPU, 12GB of RAM and a 512GB SSD with 32GB of fast Optane memory. The 15.6-inch touchscreen has a 1,920x1,080-pixel resolution and can rotate 360 degrees into tablet mode.

Lenovo A Windows laptop at a Chromebook price. This 15.6-inch laptop runs Windows 10 and features a Core i5 CPU, 12GB of RAM and a 256GB SSD. At this price, we'd expect a Core i3 chip at best along with 4GB of RAM, so this budget model is definitely punching above its weight. The display, sadly, has only a 1,366x768-pixel resolution.

Lenovo This midrange laptop is currently on sale at a budget laptop price. It features a 15.6-inch FHD touchscreen powered by an AMD Ryzen 7 3700U PCU and 12GB of RAM. It also gives you a 512GB SSD, which is double the storage commonly found at this price.

Josh Goldman/CNET Lenovo's new premium two-in-one convertible delivers the Intel Evo platform inside a sleek, all-metal chassis. This discounted model features an 11th-gen Core i7 CPU, 16GB of RAM and a 512GB SSD. This 14-inch two-in-one laptop weighs less than 3 pounds. Read our Lenovo Yoga 9i (15-inch) review.

Sarah Tew/CNET This 15-inch gaming laptop offers a 10th-gen Intel i7 CPU, 16GB of RAM and a 512GB SSD with 32GB of fast Optane memory. For graphics, it has the Nvidia GeForce RTX 2060, which has 6GB of dedicated VRAM and supports real-time ray tracing, which reproduces how light behaves in the real world to give games a more photorealistic look. The GeForce RTX 2060 is the budget card in the RTX lineup and is an exceptional gaming value. The 15.6-inch screen has a 1,920x1,080-pixel resolution and a lightning-fast 300Hz refresh rate.

Sarah Tew/CNET The Dell G5 15 earned our Editors' Choice Award for budget gaming laptops at the end of last year. It offers outstanding performance for the money, and it doesn't have terrible battery life like most gaming laptops. This discounted model features a 10th-gen Core i5 CPU, 8GB of RAM, a 256GB SSD and Nvidia GeForce GTX 1660 Ti graphics. The 15.6-inch display has a full HD (1,920x1,080-pixel) resolution and a speedy 120Hz refresh rate but is rated for only 250 nits of brightness. This budget gamer should let you play Fortnite and other less demanding titles at 1080p with some quality settings enabled. Read our Dell G5 15 review.

