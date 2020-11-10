Holiday Gift Guide 2020

If you're looking for a holiday gift that's not too expensive but also not too cheap, you've come to the right place. We've rounded up our picks for the best gifts in the $50 to $100 range. Instead of typical, expected gifts (like a fragrance, coffee, a scarf or gift card), our affordable lineup includes everything from awesome tech gear for a gamer and something for the music lover to the perfect present for the fitness fiend or aspiring cook in your life. And all of the thoughtful gift suggestions here have been fully reviewed or anecdotally tested by CNET editors.

David Carnoy/CNET Water-resistant: Yes (IPX54 rating -- sweat-resistant, splashproof, dust-resistant) I had Edifier's TWS NB2 ($100) on this list and then the very similar looking Earfun Air came along. No, it's not exactly the same as the TWS NB2, but it's very close and costs about $30 less when you factor in extra discounts. It's a bit confusing because Edifier is behind the Earfun's sound so you really have to look closely for differences (for example, the Edifier has a companion app and a "low-latency" gaming mode). Both these models' angular design reminds me of the Libratone Track Air Plus, which has come down in price (it's now $120) and is also good. The textured finish on the Edifier's case is nicer than the smooth finish on the Earfun's case (and their colors are different). But otherwise the features and specs seem nearly identical. As I said about the Edifier, the Earfun Air distinguishes itself with a comfortable fit, decent noise canceling (though not great) and nicely balanced sound with good clarity and well-defined bass. They're smooth-sounding earbuds. Voice calling is also above average -- noise reduction outdoors was decent and callers said they had no trouble hearing me (there's a light sidetone feature that allows you to hear your voice in the buds as you talk). Battery life is rated at up 7 hours with noise canceling on and these have a IPX5 rating, which means they're splashproof and are fine for working out (I ran with them). The Edifier buds are listed as having an IPX54 rating.

David Carnoy/CNET Hyperice's original Hypersphere massage ball ($150) is quite powerful but a bit on the large side and requires its own power adapter to charge. Meanwhile, the new smaller Hypersphere Mini ($99), with a three-inch diameter about the size of a softball, charges with a micro-USB cable. A full charge offers more than two hours of battery life and, with three speeds to choose from, it actually works better for rolling out your muscles. Its size means it also travels better.

Razer Buying for someone who's gaming on their phone? Whether they're iPhone users subscribed to Apple Arcade or Android owners using Xbox Cloud gaming or Google Stadia, the Razer Kishi is a top option. Similar to the $80 Android-compatible model (Android phone owners can play Xbox Cloud gaming with a Game Pass Ultimate subscription), the iPhone version is MFi-certified and will work with the iPhone 6 Plus and any newer model. It connects via lightning cable and has pass-through charging but no built-in battery to supply extra juice. There's an Xbox-optimized one for Android owners, too, for $100. The controller works nicely with mobile games that have game-controller support (and benefit from it) and anybody who plays a lot of games on their phone would appreciate it as a gift. Just make sure you're matching the right model to their phone.

Sarah Tew/CNET Bose's SoundLink Micro ($100) delivers impressive sound for its size and is fully waterproof. Since it's been out a while it frequently gets discounted, particularly during the holidays -- usually to $79 -- which makes it a perfect pick for any audiophile on your list. I haven't heard of anyone not liking this as a gift. Read our Bose SoundLink Micro review.

Amazon The Upright Go 2, a little device you stick onto your skin at the top of your back (between your shoulder blades), monitors your posture and vibrates when you're slouching. Using the companion app for iOS and Android, you can set up training regimes and keep track of your progress. This new second-generation version is 50 percent smaller than the original. Additional adhesives cost $10 for a 10-pack but some people use double-sided tape to save money. The adhesives (10 are included) kept the Upright Go 2 on my back just fine -- I barely noticed the device was there except for when it vibrated -- and you can wear it for several days without replacing the adhesive. Eventually the adhesive needs to be replaced, however, or you risk having the device fall off your back.

Sarah Tew/CNET The JBL Clip 3 is arguably the best travel-friendly wireless speaker, but if you're looking for stocking stuffer ideas, the UE Wonderboom 2, which offers improved sound and battery life over the original, is a great choice. This wireless speaker is available in about a dozen fun colors, it really can float and it sounds great, too. Its list price is $100, but sometimes goes on sale. Read our UE Wonderboom 2 first take.

PowerA If you're looking to do some Xbox Cloud gaming on your Android phone, the PowerA Moga XP5-X Plus is both a wired and wireless game controller for Android smartphone that's also compatible with PCs. It includes a detachable phone clip, integrated power bank and mappable Advanced Gaming Buttons, plus combo micro-USB and USB-C cables to charge or play in wired mode. The Razer Kishi controller is a more compact solution but the PowerA Moga operates like a standard Xbox controller with better ergonomics.

Chris Monroe/CNET E D I T O R S ’ C H O I C E Earlier in this story, we were recommending the 5-inch Echo Show 5, which has a list price of $90. But thanks to Prime Day and early Black Friday deals, that price has dropped to $45. That said, in this budget range, we'd suggest stepping up to the larger Echo Show 8 (8-inch screen), which has also had its price slashed in half from $130 to $65. Read our Amazon Echo Show 8 review.

David Carnoy/CNET Last September, Logitech unveiled the MX Master 3 ($100), the third generation of its premium home/office mouse. Now, a year later, we get the $80 MX Anywhere 3, the third iteration of the company's premium "mobile" mouse, and it may just be my favorite Logitech mouse yet. The MX Anywhere 3 comes in a couple of versions. There's the standard "universal" version that works with Windows, MacOS, iPadOS (13.4 or higher), ChromeOS and Linux computers via Bluetooth or Logitech's Unifying USB dongle, which is included. MX Anywhere 3 for Mac works only via Bluetooth and is optimized for Macs and iPads. Both mice are available in pale gray and the MX Anywhere 3 (with the dongle) is also offered in rose and graphite.

Tile The ultimate gift for someone who's always losing things, Tile Stickers are little round trackers that pair with your phone. To find one, you just tap the app to make it ring. But you can also use a smart speaker. Now, instead of having to find your phone before you can find your other stuff, just tell Google to help you locate the missing thing.

Sarah Tew/CNET The MX Keys is arguably the smartest low-profile Logitech keyboard I've used. It has "spherically dished" keys that kind of cradle the tips of your fingers, and the keyboard is responsive and tactile. In that sense, it's similar to Logitech's Craft keyboard, which lists for twice the price. The keys light up as your hands approach and there's a sensor that adjusts the illumination according to the lighting conditions. You can also turn off the light if you want to save battery life. The dual layout is designed for both Mac and Windows users, and MX Keys is compatible with Windows, Mac, Linux, iOS and Android systems. Using illumination, you can get 10 days of operation on a full charge or up to five months with backlighting turned off. When it's time to recharge, the battery indicator LED glows red and you can continue using the keyboard while charging via USB-C. If you want to keep appealing to your computer-tethered giftee, a gaming mouse would likely be a welcome addition. Read our Logitech MX Keys first take.

Amazon Assuming there's still someone who doesn't own one of these, an Instant Pot is a perfect gift both for people who love to cook and those who hate it. It can pressure cook, slow cook and just about everything in between. Right now, the best deal is at Amazon, where the six-quart model is $79. However, this is just the first of what promises to be many Instant Pot deals. Note that Walmart is already touting a 6-quart Instant Pot for $49 during its pre-Black Friday sales. Check out CNET's list of the best Instant Pot deals for the latest.

Sarah Tew/CNET It's been out a while but if you want to give a smartwatch within your sub-$100 budget, the Amazfit Bip is still your best bet. Despite the low price, it's got an always-on display, water resistance, heart rate tracking and -- most importantly -- battery life that blows away the Apple Watch. It really goes above and beyond any other stocking stuffer ideas we've seen. Read our Amazfit Bip review.

Érika García/CNET Fitbit has several fitness trackers under $200, but only one new adult model in this price category: the Inspire 2. If you want the name-brand cachet and superior smartphone apps, this Fitbit is a good trade-up from the Amazfit mentioned above. Read our Fitbit Versa Lite vs. Inspire HR vs. Charge 3 comparison.

Sarah Tew/CNET It's pretty easy to fill up the storage space on your gaming console, and that's when an external drive like the WD Black P10 comes into play. Starting out around $75 for the 2TB version, this compact drive attaches to the USB port on your PlayStation 4 or Xbox One and immediately gives you a lot more room to store your games. No more need to delete titles as you add new ones. The drive also comes in a 5TB Xbox version with a white trim (pictured on right), but it costs $140. Either version can be used with PCs and they use a USB 3.2 Gen 1 interface. It's not as fast as more expensive solid-state drives, but the P10 has transfer speeds of up to 130 MBps. Your games will run just fine from it.

Sarah Tew/CNET E D I T O R S ’ C H O I C E Yes, the Kindle app is available for free on phones and tablets. But if you're buying a gift for a book lover, the Kindle Paperwhite beats a phone app because it offers distraction-free reading. Other ways the Paperwhite beats a phone: It's readable in full sunlight or in a darkened bedroom, it's fully waterproof and its battery lasts days or weeks, not just a few hours. While this great gift normally retails for $130, it's already dipped to $80 for Prime Day, and we expect it to return to that price later in the season. Read our Amazon Kindle Paperwhite (2018) review.

