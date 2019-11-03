Best holiday gifts for under $50

Looking for a solid gift this holiday season that won't break the bank? Well, you've come to the right spot. Here's a quick roundup of some items we think anybody will appreciate -- and they all cost $50 or less.

Note CNET may get a share of revenue from the sale of the products featured on this page.

Sarah Tew/CNET Looking for budget-priced true wireless earbuds? What's most impressive about the EarFun Free is the features: Bluetooth 5.0 with both USB-C and wireless charging. It's also fully waterproof (IPX7) according to its specs. Do the earbuds sound fantastic? No, but they sound pretty good. They don't have the clarity of higher-end true wireless earbuds that cost $150 or more, but they do have plump bass and enough detail to avoid sounding dull. They're also pretty solid for making calls. An excellent value at $45 when you apply the 10% coupon on the product page. Read CNET first take.

Sarah Tew/CNET There are a lot of flashlights you can buy for under $50, but the Coast HP7 is one of the better ones we've tried. Relatively compact and rated at 530 lumens, it's bright for its size and has a slide focus that allows you to shape the beam from flood to spot -- and then lock the beam into whatever shape you choose. Its list price is $60, but you can get it for less than $40. It's powered by four AAA batteries (included).

Amazon CNET editor Sharon Profis says this "a go-to gift from me for coffee lovers." She adds that it's a fun to gift with half a pound of your favorite coffee beans.

Sarah Tew/CNET Roku makes several excellent video streamers that cost around $50 or less. They turn any HDMI-equipped TV into a gateway to online entertainment bliss: Netflix, Amazon, Hulu, YouTube, Sling TV, PlayStation Vue, HBO Now and literally hundreds of other streaming channels, including -- new for 2019 -- Apple TV and Disney Plus. Read our Roku Streaming Stick Plus review.

Sarah Tew / CNET We spend so much time with our computers that everybody appreciates a good wireless mouse. This premium mobile model is about as comfortable as you get for a mini mouse. Thanks to Logitech Darkﬁeld Laser technology, it works on just about any surface -- everything from a glass table to the Formica-style finish of my work desk. And it also has an integrated rechargeable battery that's supposed to last up to 60 days on a single charge. Works with both Mac and Windows computers. While its list price is $80 you can pick up the graphite version for just less than $50.

Sarah Tew/CNET For several years Gunnar Optiks has been making "computer glasses" designed to block blue light and help alleviate the eye strain that you get from staring at displays for long periods. The glasses come in a variety of styles and a few different tints. The core models have an amber lens, anti-reflective coatings and slight magnification. The Vertex (pictured here in both amber and clear tints), Riot and Intercept are all priced at less than $50. You can add a prescription lens through the Gunnar website, but those RX packages cost more.

Sarah Tew/CNET With both a USB-C PD port and a good old-fashioned USB-A port, RAVPower 61W Dual-Port Charger can charge any device from phones to a wireless headphone to a full-on laptop and most everything in between, including the Nintendo Switch, Kindle and iPad. It's also a nice value at $30 when you apply the coupon on the product page.

Sarah Tew/CNET Although it's not incredibly personal, no one's going to be upset with a portable battery pack as a gift, especially one that's among the smallest and lightest 10,000-mAh batteries with 18-watt power delivery and QuickCharge 3.0 for devices that support it. This one has both a USC-C port and a USB-A port and can be used with both Android and Apple phones, though no cables are included. Certain colors cost as little as $30.

Sarah Tew/CNET If you're not ready to splurge on a pair of Apple AirPods (or otherwise fairly pricey totally wireless earphones), there are some affordable options out there, including the TaoTronics True Wireless earbuds ($40), which are pretty decent. They may not deliver stellar sound (the AirPods don't either), but most people will find it perfectly acceptable. They have Bluetooth 5.0 and 5 hours of battery life at moderate volume levels. They're also sweatproof so your grad can use them at the gym. Read full review.

Sarah Tew/CNET Logitech's K380 has been around for a while, but it's still a great keyboard for the money -- perfect for computers, tablets, phones and more. You can find it for less than $30 online. Read full review.

Sarah Tew/CNET The $40 BioLite PowerLight Mini is a handy lantern, bike light and charger all in one. You clip it to a pocket or strap, or mount it to your bike (mount included), and its 1,350-mAh USB rechargeable battery provides up to 52 hours of light. It can also give your phone a backup boost. Lighting modes include white lantern, red night vision, red and white strobe, and white point light. It's a great choice for eco-minded folks who enjoy camping or other outdoor activities.

Sarah Tew/CNET Another candidate for best value wireless speaker, the Tribit XSound Go is one of the best ones for the money -- about $32 at Amazon, depending on which color you choose. And if you're willing to spend a little more, around $55, you can pick up the larger MaxSound Plus, which has richer sound with more bass. Read full review.

Ry Crist/CNET The latest version of Amazon's mini Alexa voice-enabled speaker now comes with an LED display that can show the time, outdoor temperature or timers. Its list price is $60 but it typically sells for less than $50. Read the CNET first take.

Chris Monroe/CNET We can't include the Echo Dot in this gift roundup without also including Google's voice-enabled mini speaker, the Google Nest Mini. Not everyone's an Amazon person and many prefer Google's voice assistant over Alexa. This is the updated model for 2019, which adds slightly better sound quality and a wall mounting option. Available in four color options, it lists for $49 but like the Echo Dot, is usually discounted. Read our Google Nest Mini review.

Sarah Tew/CNET At around $40, the Eufy P1 is one of the more affordable smart scales. Beyond weight you can track body fat, BMI, bone mass, muscle mass and more for multiple users. You track everything using the EufyLife app, but the scale also ties into Apple Health, Google Fit and the Fitbit App. It's available in two colors.

This story was originally published earlier.