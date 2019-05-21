Best headphones for dads from $50 to $350

With a multitude of models to chose from, it's not easy to figure which headphone to buy these days. With that in mind, we're highlighting several of our highest rated wireless headphones -- not all of them are pricey -- to help narrow down your gift choice this Father's Day.

I have fully reviewed and tested all of these headphones (see the links below), and I'm listing them from most affordable to most expensive. CNET may get a share of the revenue if you buy anything featured on our site.

Tribit XFree Tune ($50) The best-sounding bargain wireless headphone Sarah Tew/CNET If you don't want to spend a lot on headphone gift but want something that sounds good and is comfortable to wear, the Tribit XFree Tune at just less than $50 is a good bet for a full-size Bluetooth headphone. It doesn't have active noise-canceling but the earcups passively seal out a fair amount of sound. See at Amazon Read the Tribit XFree Tune review

Anker Soundcore Liberty Air ($80) Best true wireless headphones under $100 Sarah Tew/CNET As long as you're OK with a noise-isolating design, the Anker Liberty Air are an excellent alternative to the AirPods that cost half the price ($80). And while they're available in white (like the AirPods), they also come in black. See at Amazon Read the Anker Liberty Air review

Samsung Galaxy Buds ($129) Solid choice for Galaxy phone owners Angela Lang/CNET If you're looking for a headphone gift for an Android users, the Galaxy Buds are Samsung's latest answer to the AirPods -- and they're a likable set of true wireless earphones. See at Amazon Read the Samsung Galaxy Buds review

Apple AirPods ($159 - $199) Great for iPhone owners Sarah Tew/CNET Apple's 2nd-generation AirPods are an incremental upgrade from the original AirPods -- and incremental upgrades tend to be a little boring. And on the surface anyway, the new AirPods aren't exciting. However, thanks to those updated components on the inside, including a new H1 chip that supports Bluetooth 5.0, improved audio synchronization and always-on Siri, they're definitely better in small ways that a lot of people will appreciate. Even though it's $40 more at $199, the model with the wireless charging case is probably the one to get -- if you giving it as a gift. See at Amazon Read the Apple AirPods (2019) review

Jabra Elite Active 65t ($190) The best true wireless headphones for dad Tyler Lizenby/CNET Jabra's Elite Active 65t ($190) are one of the top truly wireless earphones and are superior to Apple's AirPods in some ways. The step-down Elite 65t earphones aren't quite as durable, but there isn't a huge difference and they sometimes go on sale. See at Amazon Read the Jabra Elite Active 65t review

Bose Frames ($199) For the cutting-edge dad Sarah Tew/CNET Here's a way to combine two gifts into one. Yes, the Bose Frames ($199) are both sunglasses and headphones -- and they sound surprisingly good for sunglasses headphones. The Frames are available in two models: The Rondo and Alto. You can only get them in black for now. See at Amazon Read the the Bose Frames review

JBL Live 650BTNC ($200) A more affordable noise-canceling headphone Sarah Tew/CNET While its noise-canceling feature and comfort level aren't quite on par with competing models from Bose and Sony, JBL's Live 650BTNC ($200) sound measures up well and it's worth considering if you don't want to spend $300 or more on a noise-canceling headphone. See at Amazon Read the JBL Live 650BTNC review

Beats Powerbeats Pro ($250) Great for running dads Sarah Tew/CNET The Powerbeats Pro, Beats first true wireless earphones, are larger, sportier versions of the 2019 Airpods. They offer all the same basic conveniences of the AirPods, including fast pairing, rock-solid wireless connectivity and always-on Siri voice-recognition for iOS users, but they deliver bigger sound and have better battery life. Only drawbacks: They're fairly pricey and have a bulky charging case. Also, there are some delays with shipping times as demand is high and Beats can't seem to make them fast enough. See at Apple Read the Beats Powerbeats Pro review

Sennheiser Momentum True Wireless ($300) For dads who are sticklers for sound quality Sarah Tew/CNET It's a little expensive at $300, but the Sennheiser Momentum True Wireless currently delivers the best sound quality we've heard in a true wireless headphone. See at Amazon Read the Sennheiser Momentum True Wireless review

Bose QuietComfort 35 II ($349) For frequent flyer dads Sarah Tew/CNET The Bose QuietComfort 35 II got a little upgrade this year with the addition of support for Bose AR (only units manufactured at December 2018 have the upgrade). It's due for a bigger refresh later this year, but the current version is still a great noise-canceling headphone. But see the Sony below for the one that edges it out by a nose. See at Amazon Read the Bose QuietComfort 35 II review

Sony MX-1000M3 ($350) Best noise-canceling headphones for dad David Carnoy/CNET Sony's WH-1000XM3, the third generation of Sony's excellent wireless noise-canceling headphones, is more comfortable and features even better performance. It's currently our top-rated noise-canceling headphone. See at Amazon Read the Sony MX-1000M3 review