Halloween 2019: The coolest costumes you can get on Amazon

Amazon via Seven Plus

Finding a really great Halloween costume can be tough. There are just soooo many options to choose from these days.

Luckily for you, we've narrowed it down to these four -- plus a bonus getup for your dog.

Below, we've listed our favorite attire for the 2019 Halloween season and beyond.

Amazon via Seven Plus Dressing up like the friendly neighborhood Spider-Man doesn't get much better than this. Made completely out of spandex, this suit is perfect for Halloween, cosplaying or just web-swinging around town. The costume comes in six different versions -- from the classic red and blue Spidey suit to the Into the Spider-Verse-inspired Miles Morales getup. An Amazon reviewer says that the costume is an "awesome product ... my son loves it."

Amazon via Party City There are plenty of Stranger Things characters to dress up as -- like this super-scary Demogorgon -- but our pick is Robin in her Scoops Ahoy outfit. (The Steve "The Hair" Harrington version can be found here). Now you can embody the scene-stealer from the third season of Netflix's Stranger Things. Plus you'll look good doing it. The costume has a four-star rating on Amazon, but some reviewers say that the outfit runs on the small side -- so keep that in mind if you're going to purchase it. One buyer wrote that "this costume is great quality," adding that it "does not feel like a cheap Halloween costume at all."

Amazon via Rubies In December, the final entry in Star Wars' Skywalker Saga will be released in theaters. Before Episode IX blows our collective minds, dress up as one of the most beloved new characters in the franchise -- Rey. One Padawan buyer wrote that "I am happy with my purchase and can't wait to wear it for Halloween this year."

Amazon via Rubies Dinosaurs won't be extinct while you're rocking this inflatable T-Rex costume. This ensemble requires four AA batteries to stay inflated and intimidating. The costume currently has a four-star rating. An amazon reviewer purchased this prehistoric costume "for a friend ... and she loves it."