The best grill sales for Memorial Day 2019

Memorial Day is the unofficial start of grilling season. It's also the time when stores trot out some of their best grill deals of the year. Indeed, look no further than the likes of Home Depot, Lowe's and Walmart and you'll find some solid discounts on several great models.

Below I've rounded up what I consider to be the top three gas-grill deals from those sales. However, you may want to expand your search to include CNET's all-around best gas grills roundup, which includes tips on how to pick the right one for you.

Read more: The best Memorial Day sales of 2019

Char-Broil Classic: $100 (save $150) with code Char-Broil Don't need fancy? Char-Broil's four-burner Classic model keeps it simple, but still delivers 32,000 total BTUs of cooking goodness. Apply promo code PRESUMMER to drop the already-discounted price to under $100. See at Ebay

Char-Broil Performance 4-Burner: $190 (save $50) Char-Broil An upgrade to the aforementioned Char-Broil Classic, this highly rated four-burner adds a lidded 10,000-BTU side burner for cooking or warming sauces and whatnot. See at Walmart

Dyna-Glo Smart Space Living 3-burner: $191.53 (save $48) Chris Monroe/CNET CNET's top pick for "low and slow" cooking, the Dyna-Glo normally sells for $239. Said reviewer Molly Price: "The Smart Space Living three-burner was the winner of our rib taste tests every time. Chicken on this Dyna-Glo model was average in cooking time, but was worth it for the crispy skin and tender meat." See at Home Depot The best gas grills of 2019

Have you found any other killer grill deals? Tell us about them in the comments!

