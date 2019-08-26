Gourmet dog treats we'd totally sneak a bite of

Amazon

Let's be honest -- some humans spoil their dogs more than they do their own kids. I'm not saying whether I completely, totally get it and that I agree 100% with the philosophy. No, no I'm not saying that... at all. But I am saying that dogs deserve as much of the good stuff as anyone else for putting up with all of our coming and going and general dysfunction.

Read more: The best pet delivery services in 2019 | Our best gadgets to keep dogs safe in cars

As it were, dog treats have enjoyed a true culinary upgrade of late, borrowing trends from the human food world, including bone broth, the Mediterranean diet and even the CBD craze. Check out some of our favorite gourmet dog treats to spoil your pooch on National Dog Day (or any day).

They'll love ya for it... even more than they already do.

(Note that CNET may get a share of revenue from the sale of the products featured on this page.)

Amazon The CBD craze is not just for the two-legged among us. Owners of anxious animals often sing the praises of hemp extract (which won't get you or your dog high) for soothing and calming those hyper puppies out there. Try these CBD dog treats with hemp and chamomile to calm your fidgety fido.

Amazon Bone broth is another human trend that seems to have crossed over to doggydom. Well, sort of. This isn't bone broth per se, but the wheat-free biscuits are made with simple, organic and locally sourced ingredients and carry some of the same properties and benefits of a hearty broth.

Etsy I don't think I can wait until Halloween to try these canine peanut butter cups, made with dog-safe carob instead of chocolate. Everyone knows Reese's are the best treat for humans, so there is no reason to believe it would be any different for dogs.

Amazon Why not put Rosco on the Mediterranean diet? This unique and healthy gourmet dog treat is infused with cold-pressed extra virgin olive oil (from Crete, to be exact). Olive oil is known to have a myriad of health benefits for humans and dogs, including a richer, thicker coat of fur -- and they taste great, too! Or so I'd imagine. What? Nothing to see here.

Etsy Seriously, now I'm pissed. Dogs are out there getting bacon snickerdoodles? I don't think those even exist for humans yet, so I'm for sure taking a handful and running. But real talk, it's hard to imagine a combination of flavors your dog would love more in a treat than this one.

Etsy With the explosion of air fryers and dehydrators, jerky that's made from all sorts of meats has become a big trend, which is why your pup will look extra-chic chewing on this chicken jerky made especially for dogs.

Amazon I promise to do my best not to sneak a couple of these dog treats from Baxter, but when I hear bacon and cheese in the same sentence it usually means I'm gonna eat whatever the thing is. These are some of the most well-reviewed dog treats on Amazon, and since dogs can't really use computers I'm guessing I'm not the only person who's had this thought.

Amazon Bacon never goes out of style -- just ask any dog who has jumped higher than they ever thought they could to snag a piece off the kitchen counter. Now pups can have their own "human-grade" bacon, so everyone is happy.