Father's Day gift win: The Google Home Hub for $65

Good news, Father's Day gift shoppers! The Google Home Hub (which was recently renamed the Nest Hub) is on sale again -- and for the lowest price in its rather brief history.

For a limited time, and while supplies last, MassGenie has the Google Home Hub for $64.99 when you click the orange Power Deal button (and sign into your MassGenie account).

The Home Hub originally sold for $149, but it recently dropped to $129. Even before that, it started showing up for around $80, and every couple weeks it seems to drop another a buck or two. I keep thinking it can't possibly go any lower, but here we are.

The Home Hub takes the Google Home smart speaker and adds a 7-inch touchscreen. That opens the door to things like guided recipes, song lyrics, appointment calendars and so on -- all the same stuff your phone or tablet can do, but on something that's a permanent fixture in, say, your kitchen.

There's no camera, so you can't use it for video calling the way you can an Amazon Echo Show or Facebook Portal. (Some people might find that preferable, though, in light of recent privacy concerns.) Google does offer a smart assistant with a camera, the new Nest Hub Max, but it's $230.

Read CNET's Google Home Hub review to learn more. Verdict: Top marks, even if the audio quality doesn't quite rival some screenless smart speakers. Likewise, over at Best Buy, it has an impressive 4.6-star review average from over 2,300 buyers.

At $150, this might have seemed a little extravagant. But at $65? Yes, please!

Originally published on March 29.

Update, June 4: Republished as deal hit a lower price.

