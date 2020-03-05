Best Google Home devices under $100

The phrase "smart home" often feels synonymous with fancy screens and high-end devices, but it doesn't have to be that way. You can create a smart home with Google Assistant without breaking the bank every time you add a device to your collection.

Budget-friendly options exist for bulbs, plugs, speakers and even smart displays. The devices we've highlighted below all work with Google Assistant for things like voice commands or routines and cost less than $100.

Tyler Lizenby/CNET Google's smallest smart speaker is as smart as all the larger models and costs just $49. It's often on sale or free with the purchase of another smart home product like a smart bulb or plug. Having a Google Assistant smart speaker is the first step in building a smart home. It serves as command central for your devices along with the Home app on your mobile device. Read our Google Nest Mini review.

Chris Monroe/CNET Smart plugs can bring your regular devices online. A desk fan, a table lamp, a coffee maker -- anything you plug into your regular outlets can be added to your Google smart home with a smart plug. This one from TP-Link's Kasa smart home line is affordable and easy to set up. It also works with Alex and Siri if you're looking for flexibility. You can set up schedules according to days and times, routines to work with other devices, and of course voice commands for powering on and off. Read our TP-Link Kasa Smart Wi-Fi Plug Mini review.

Chris Monroe/CNET Smart lights are a popular way to get started in the smart home, and these bulbs from Wyze are affordable. That's good news, especially if you're looking to replace a lot of bulbs. Setup is easy and you can use Google Assistant to power your lights on or off via voice or integrate them into routine like bedtime or movie night. It's the best bulb we've tested, and it works with Alexa, Google and IFTTT. The app also includes useful features like scenes, shortcuts and a vacation mode. Read our Wyze Bulb review.

Chris Monroe/CNET The Lenovo Smart Clock is an affordable and attractive way to put Google Assistant on your nightstand. You can choose from a variety of clock faces, and the alarms are highly customizable. The sunrise alarm feature is particularly neat. You can't watch videos, access a smart home control panel, look at pictures or use the touchscreen for anything beyond a few prescribed functions. Still, it adds the convenience of Google Assistant visuals to the traditional bedside alarm clock for less that the cost of a full-size, camera-enabled smart display. Read our Lenovo Smart Clock review.

Tyler Lizenby/CNET The $20 Wyze Cam won our Editors' Choice Award last year for its low price and long list of available free features. You'll get free person alerts, 14-day event-based cloud storage and a microSD card slot if you want continuous, local recording. The 1080p HD resolution is great, and the camera integrates with Google Assistant (and Alexa, too). There are also motion alerts and smoke and carbon monoxide alarm detection. If you're interested in smart home cameras, the Wyze Cam is a great place to start without spending too much for features you might not use. Read our Wyze Cam review.