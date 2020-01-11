Tween girls are in a unique spot in their lives -- they're not quite kids, but they're not yet teenagers. As such, this age calls for super creative and thoughtful gifts, but what are the best gifts for 10-, 11-, and 12-year-old girls?

We've tracked down the perfect toys, games and gifts to make shopping for this excellent age group easy. Girls this age often still love fun gift ideas like American Girl dolls, books and Lego sets and kits. But they also like to create DIY room decor, sing karaoke and learn how to code. We tried to hit all the bases here, so no matter her interests, you have a great gift for tween gal in your life.

Amazon A perfect gift kit for your kids to enjoy with their besties, the Lucky Fortune BFF series is a blind-bag toy for bigger kids. Included in each kit are two toy fortune cookies. The kit includes matching bracelets and fortunes. There are 50 different sets of bracelets, including a real gold-dipped XO heart charm bracelet kit. Can your kids collect them all? It won't be easy. Create a game out of it!

Target Berets are a great gift for keeping kids cool this winter, making them one of the best gift ideas; show the 10-year-old girl in your life that you know what the kids like! This black beret from Target's Art Class line is bedazzled with stars to give kids the perfect amount of sparkle and light.

Amazon Creative kids who are fans of YouTube star Lauren Riihimaki will love a new LaurDIY kit based on Riihimaki's creative crafting. The crystal chandelier kit makes for a great gift idea and includes materials for kids to create, decorate and display eight colourful iridescent "crystals" that reflect light in a perfect bedroom accent. It's like a game, and two gifts in one -- a fun activity and art kit and cool child's bedroom decor!

Amazon Kids can create perfect, fun and easy glam manicures with this trendy DIY nail craft kit from the Cool Maker line. Just paint nails with the colorful kid-safe nail polish and then stamp designs with the machine. It's a beauty, toy and art kit all in one! Five different awesome patterns (including unicorns, cupcakes, flamingos) are included in the great gift kit to customize creative kids' nails.

Amazon Fact: Unicorns are beloved by kids. They just tickle the imagination! We particularly love this collectible one for its jeweled rhinestone rump (the next best thing to a mermaid tail) and glittery, rainbow mane and we wouldn't be surprised if your kids want to collect everything from German toy company Schleich's fantasy series, Bayala. This mare looks like it came straight from a picture book or video game, measures nearly 5 inches tall, and also serves to create great unicorn-themed decor.

Walmart Kids of all ages love breaking open geodes -- rocks filled with sparkly minerals. Three large, natural geodes are included in this kit from Discovery. Kids can crack them open (with the included hammer in the kit) and discover what crystalline treasures are hidden inside. Best for ages 8 and up, this fun science kit is more interactive than a book and makes a perfect STEM gift kit (and science experiment) for kids.

Amazon A fun twist on the classic family game, Pictionary Air lets kids use their imagination and create clues in the air, and then the image appears onscreen through the game app. It's not as easy as drawing in a book, but that's the fun of this awesome party game. You can even cast the image onto your TV. This great gift is so cool and creative, kids may even join family game night.

Amazon There's colourful, and then there's these skates, which are most definitely "in" again with kids! Circle Society makes the coolest skate styles, and they've got two new kids' pairs from YouTube pop star JoJo Siwa, including this neon dream. We love that these skates can adjust from sizes 12 to 3, making them a great gift that'll last kids for years, if they're game. Just push a button to adjust the sizing, it's easy!

Amazon The ultimate set of awesome toys for girls, and boys, who love to create with the Lego Friends collection, the Heartlake City Amusement Pier kit is more than a fun game -- it's an easy source of endless entertainment for kids (and adults, too, let's be honest). Create a pirate ship ride, games, ticket kiosk, a snack stand and more with this kit (instruction book included). Let your imagination soar, and then the five included mini-doll figures can hit the bright light of the fair and create memories!

Amazon The coolest coding toy is Sphero's Bolt, an awesome app-enabled robot ball. Kids link the robot to the Sphero Edu app to play games and learn to create code. It's the perfect gift -- it's fun to play with, it's a robot, and it's also educational.

American Girl If you're going to gift dolls, gift the best dolls. Beloved company American Girl is now offering a very special present: a custom gift box kit with a book. For the gift trunk option (starting at $238), choose a doll (with optional ear piercing) and two play packs, and you'll also get the book, a visit to the doll hospital and personalized letter, all packaged in a storage trunk, plus a $10 certificate and free shipping. These dolls make for one perfect gift kit!

Originally published in 2019.