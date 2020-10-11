CNET también está disponible en español.

Best gifts for tween boys in 2020: Gifts for 10-, 11- and 12 year olds

Whether he's a son, a brother, a cousin or a friend, shopping for the tweenager in your life can be difficult. Let us help you find the perfect gift.

Tween boys (that is, boys ages 10 to 12) are mysterious creatures -- much like the majestic yeti or mighty Loch Ness Monster. And like these monsters, young lads can be very hard to buy for. 

Don't worry though, because we've got your back. The best gifts for 10-year-old boys can come from anywhere. For example, a lot of preteen boys love games like Minecraft and Fortnite, and they may even still like to play with toy cars and Legos. And anything robotic is pretty much a guaranteed great gift, while still being an educational opportunity to learn and inspire the imagination. You could indulge your tween's silly side and get him a fun game, and maybe mom and dad will even get to play. 

If your tween is looking for more independence, a motorized scooter or a cool wallet that charges his phone are practical gifts. If he's into activities like engineering, you could consider snap circuits like LittleBits. And if your guy is into awesome trends like Marvel movies, we've got you covered. Go easy on yourself, scroll on through and take a look at the best gifts for 10-year-old boys and beyond. 

Forbidden Island

For kids not quite ready for D&D
Amazon

This award-winning tabletop game combines elements of a traditional cards game and a board game to deliver a fun way for two to four players to burn 30 minutes at a time, encouraging imagination and problem-solving skills. This cards game includes step-by-step instructions (making it easy to learn how to play), costs less than $20, too. It's a very cool game and a perfect gift.

$15 at Amazon

Hot Wheels id Smart Track Kit

For the motorhead
Amazon

This isn't your typical toy car kit -- it's high-tech, and necessitates the use of an app for the full experience. The tween who still loves his Hot Wheels and RC car will definitely appreciate this more mature, tech-laden and overall awesome track set. Use the 16 track pieces to create a perfect raceway, then scan the included cars and use the special app to track performance, play games and tricks and more activities. Note: You can also buy this on Amazon.

$180 at Apple

Hasbro Tiny Pong Solo Table Tennis Game

For the secret athlete
Amazon

Move over, air hockey. Tween boys can play ping pong anywhere with this entertaining and easy little game. He can build hand-eye coordination and hone his fine motor skills by bouncing the ball over the net over and over again. With just a bit of practice and decent motor skills, it won't take long for players to learn the tricks to becoming pros at this game! To keep things exciting, the electronic game keeps track of the score and will announce it with lights and sounds.

$11 at Amazon

Lego Harry Potter Hogwarts Great Hall

For the Harry Potter fan
Amazon

Your tween muggle will have his imagination piqued by the great gift of this Lego Harry Potter series. The Hogwarts Great Hall set (best for ages 9-14) includes 878 pieces and includes 10 mini-figures. If you're looking to go really big, the entire Hogwarts Castle is an incredible gift for Harry Potter lovers and can be bought for $399. Don't worry though, if you're not able to break the bank. Any combination of Harry Potter sets, which are available at a variety of prices, will encourage a child's creativity.

$100 at Amazon

Razor Power A2 Electric Scooter

For speed demons
Amazon

This electric scooter is pricey, but it's also awesome -- some would say that it's even better than a bike. The Razor Power A2 has an electric motor that kicks in once you start scooting -- kids can get up to 10 mph on this bad boy. It has a weight limit of 143 pounds and perfect for zipping around the neighborhood and other activities. It folds up for easy transport and acceleration happens with the push of a button, so there isn't much to learn before your tween gets going; the throttle control is right there on the (adjustable) handlebar. Charge it up and your tween can use the motor for up to 40 minutes before it needs a recharge. If their motor skills are up to snuff, this is one seriously great gift.

$175 at Amazon

K'nex Dragon Coaster

For the budding engineer
Amazon

Boys and girls who are growing bored with Legos but aren't quite ready to build a full-fledged robot may be interested in designing and building this cool roller coaster kit from K'nex. The new Dragon Coaster features a fantasy twist -- dragons! This kit includes step-by-step instructions for building a motorized coaster track with a light-up coaster car and a moving dragon. This fuels a child's creativity and imagination, and it's the perfect gift for the kid who loves activities with both fast cars and fantasy adventures and wants a toy that does both. Heck, we could even argue that budding engineers would find it educational!

$30 at Amazon

Originally published in 2019.