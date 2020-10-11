Tween boys (that is, boys between the ages of 10 and 12) are mysterious creatures -- much like the mighty Loch Ness Monster and the majestic yeti. And like these monsters, young lads can be difficult to pin down, which makes them very hard to buy for.

Don't worry though, because we've got your back. The best gifts for 10-year-old boys can come from anywhere. For example, a lot of preteen boys love games such as Fortnite and Minecraft, and they may even still like to play with Legos or toy cars. You could indulge your tween's silly side and get him a fun game -- and maybe mom and dad will even get to play. And anything robotic is pretty much a guaranteed great gift, while still being an educational opportunity to learn and inspire the imagination.

If your tween is looking for more independence, a motorized scooter or a cool wallet that charges his phone are practical gifts. If he's into activities like engineering, you could consider snap circuits like LittleBits. And if your guy is into awesome trends like Marvel movies, we've got you covered. Go easy on yourself, scroll on through and take a look at the best gifts for 10-year-old boys and beyond.

Amazon This award-winning tabletop game combines elements of a traditional cards game and a board game to deliver a fun way for two to four players to burn 30 minutes at a time, encouraging imagination and problem-solving skills. This cards game includes step-by-step instructions (making it easy to learn how to play), costs less than $20, too. It's a very cool game and a perfect gift.

Amazon This isn't your typical toy car kit -- it's high-tech, and necessitates the use of an app for the full experience. The tween who still loves his Hot Wheels and RC car will definitely appreciate this more mature, tech-laden and overall awesome track set. Use the 16 track pieces to create a perfect raceway, then scan the included cars and use the special app to track performance, play games and tricks and more activities. Note: You can also buy this on Amazon.

Amazon Move over, air hockey. Tween boys can play ping pong anywhere with this entertaining and easy little game. He can build hand-eye coordination and hone his fine motor skills by bouncing the ball over the net over and over again. With just a bit of practice and decent motor skills, it won't take long for players to learn the tricks to becoming pros at this game! To keep things exciting, the electronic game keeps track of the score and will announce it with lights and sounds.

Amazon Your tween muggle will have his imagination piqued by the great gift of this Lego Harry Potter series. The Hogwarts Great Hall set (best for ages 9-14) includes 878 pieces and includes 10 mini-figures. If you're looking to go really big, the entire Hogwarts Castle is an incredible gift for Harry Potter lovers and can be bought for $399. Don't worry though, if you're not able to break the bank. Any combination of Harry Potter sets, which are available at a variety of prices, will encourage a child's creativity.

Amazon This electric scooter is pricey, but it's also awesome -- some would say that it's even better than a bike. The Razor Power A2 has an electric motor that kicks in once you start scooting -- kids can get up to 10 mph on this bad boy. It has a weight limit of 143 pounds and perfect for zipping around the neighborhood and other activities. It folds up for easy transport and acceleration happens with the push of a button, so there isn't much to learn before your tween gets going; the throttle control is right there on the (adjustable) handlebar. Charge it up and your tween can use the motor for up to 40 minutes before it needs a recharge. If their motor skills are up to snuff, this is one seriously great gift.

Amazon Boys and girls who are growing bored with Legos but aren't quite ready to build a full-fledged robot may be interested in designing and building this cool roller coaster kit from K'nex. The new Dragon Coaster features a fantasy twist -- dragons! This kit includes step-by-step instructions for building a motorized coaster track with a light-up coaster car and a moving dragon. This fuels a child's creativity and imagination, and it's the perfect gift for the kid who loves activities with both fast cars and fantasy adventures and wants a toy that does both. Heck, we could even argue that budding engineers would find it educational!

