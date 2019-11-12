Holiday Gift Guide 2019

Whether a daughter, sister, friend or otherwise, the teenage girl in your life will be so happy you found our list. Why? Because we've pulled together a hot lineup of the best gifts for teenage girls, a notoriously difficult group to buy for. Besides defaulting to lip gloss, nail polish, bath bombs or a new alarm clock, we've assembled a lineup of Christmas gifts (or otherwise) for the teen on your shopping list these holidays, no matter her style.

In our lineup, you'll find a new take on an iconic digital game, the coolest backpack and the latest makeup palette. We've made it fun and easy this holiday season to slam dunk this gift-giving opportunity. So, what are you waiting for? Scroll, click, and order some of these perfect stocking stuffer ideas for the 13- to 18-year-old girl in your life!

The streamlined Kanken backpack from Fjallraven is pricey, but oh-so-nice. The classic Scandinavian design has been around since the '70s, and the modern Kanken features the added bonus of water-resistant Vinylon fabric. Any teenager will appreciate this on-trend bag when they need to carry a great book (or seven).

Amazon The stylish poufy hair products from the '90s are back in a big way and teen girls are snapping them up! You've probably noticed scrunchies adorning teen wrists as well as in their hair. This set of five colorful scrunchies is among the best gifts for the trendy teen on your list.

Amazon If you're buying a karaoke machine for a birthday party, the Singing Machine is a perfect pick. Play your Pandora radio (it connects to iPad or iPhone) or use a CD. This machine hooks up to your TV to display lyrics, and the speakers are noticeably better than those on most kids' karaoke machines.

Amazon Hydro Flask water bottles are all the rage with teens -- and what a wholesome trend! We can get on board with hydration. This durable, stainless steel water bottle is BPA-free and keeps beverages cold (or hot). Plus they come in a variety of fun colors.

Target If the gal on your list loves watching YouTube makeup tutorials, she might enjoy creating her own custom lip glosses. The BeYouTology kit includes 16 pigment pearls in four colors, three containers, mixing bowl, spoon and lip gloss medium. The kit also offers 20 different possible lip shades.

Maison Miru OK, these aren't diamond earrings, but the pave CZ crystals are sparkly! Maison Miru's lightning bold studs are a unicorn of a gift, delicate yet bold -- a popular choice for teenage girls. She'll love the style, we love that the 14-karat gold-plated brass won't irritate sensitive skin.

Sephora What teenager doesn't want clear skin? Help her achieve that goal with this high tech cleanser. The Foreo Luna 2 is an ultra-hygienic, waterproof massage tool that scrubs impurities away. We love that it's super simple and no extra parts or refills are needed. And 450 uses per charge is helpful, too!

Fuji Yes, even in this digital age, nothing beats a hard copy. And Fuji's Instax Mini camera is this generation's answer to the classic Polaroid, an instant camera with the ability to print photos on demand. Yes, you'll need to buy new batches of film cartridges until the end of time, but that's the price of creating miniature wall art out of your photos.

Amazon This little Haworthia succulent is ready to be displayed -- it comes already planted in a ceramic pot ready for your teen's bedroom. The Haworthia is a low-maintenance succulent. It's stemless and slow-growing and it can go weeks without water. Perfect for a plant newbie (or distracted teenager).

Urban Outfitters Docs have made a huge comeback (along with everything else from the '90s), and teens everywhere covet these classic combat boots. You can't go wrong gifting the classic eight-eye style -- your favorite brooding teenager will thank you!

Gund Sanrio character Retsuko is a mild-mannered red panda who works in an office… until she becomes her alter ego, death metal karaoke star Aggretsuko. Inspired by the animated series of the same name, this coin purse from Gund features Retsuko on one side and screaming Aggretsuko on the other. Plus, it's got a fox tail, which is the next best thing to a mermaid tail.

Apple It's a big buy, but you can be assured that the teen on your shopping list would love an Apple Watch (who wouldn't?). The latest smartwatch is a perfect tech gift, and there are a variety of cool side products, such as bands and cases -- including the rainbow-striped Pride edition sport loop. If she's not an iPhone owner, though, opt for a Fitbit Versa 2 instead.

HipDot Today's teens will appreciate that this eye shadow palette is cruelty-free and vegan-friendly. The pretty marble-look case contains both everyday neutrals and fun colors. There are 15 soft matte shades, shimmers and pressed glitters. The HipDot Elle palette is one of the best gifts for the teenager who loves makeup, and is way more user-friendly than a simple makeup brush set or pens.

REI Crocs aren't just for chefs and toddlers anymore -- they've crossed over to trendy teens. And the latest must-have style is a platform clog. We've got to admit, these babies are comfy! Lightweight, easy-to-wear Crocs make a great gift.

Amazon The ultimate '90s throwback game has a modern new look. Tamagotchi is an interactive virtual pet -- a portable pal that makes a fantastic gift -- and the On versions have a ton of cool features, like an app and new games. Tamagotchi has come a long way, but it's still just as fun as we remember-- just make sure it's charging when necessary, and feed it when the alarm clock rings!