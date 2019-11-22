Holiday Gift Guide 2019

Argh! A dreaded teen boy has appeared on your holiday gift list and you have no ideas for presents! What do you do? Fear not, because while teenage boys may be heading into adulthood, they still like to have fun, and we have the inside scoop on the perfect gift across the latest trends, brands and devices this holiday season.

Our list has a ton of fun ideas, covering everything from outdoor activities, gaming, skateboards and headphones to a cool new escape room puzzle and the classic card game Magic: The Gathering. If you'd like a perfect but practical gift for your special young man, we also have a great backpack, a classic cap, a rugged coat and cool sneakers. Scroll through this crowd-pleasing list to find the best gifts for teen boys.

Amazon A perfect first board for teenage guys taking up skating, this longboard includes everything they'll need to start shredding, including grip tape. The cool intergalactic design is a bonus. It's also worth mentioning that skateboarding is now officially an Olympic sport, so this is a fantastic gift for athletes with dreams of taking home the gold!

Amazon We love the idea of giving a backpack that's perfect for school, trips and sleepovers. It's got space for a laptop or tablet, padded straps, plenty of pocket storage for the easy organization for all kinds of necessities like his water bottle, his camera, his portable charger, or even some extra socks. And it of course comes with the signature gorilla keychain. A Kipling backpack is both stylish and practical for teen guys.

Vans If you're short on ideas, you really can't go wrong with classic Vans sneakers. A perennial teen favorite, the Old Skool style comes in fresh colors dark green and sky blue. These skate shoes are comfy, casual and forever cool.

Sarah Tew/CNET This uber-popular game system from Nintendo is the fastest-selling home console in history. It's easy to see why: Switch is actually a home system and a portable handheld unit with hours of battery life. There's a dock that connects to your TV at home, allowing for multiplayer gaming. Then you can take the tablet out of the dock and on the go! You can even share the controller and flip the stand to play with others while out and about. So much versatility in one unit. And fans will want to check out the new Switch Lite, the smaller and more affordable ($199) handheld version that drops the TV-out support. Read our Nintendo Switch review. Read our Nintendo Switch review.

Amazon Best for ages 14 and up, the Hyperstrike bow is the perfect gift for teens who haven't quite outgrown toys. Even more fun? A battle slinging (safe) arrows with pals. Available in green and orange (making for organized team play), the Hyperstrike can launch arrows over 250 feet. They will sing songs about your great gift giving prowess.

Loot Crate Whatever his interests, getting a Loot Crate in the mail is fun for any teenager. Loot Crate is a package of cool stuff (figurines, shirts, collectibles and more) centered on a theme, like anime, gaming, WWE, Marvel and more. It's super easy—just pick his interest, select a month plan (gift a one-off or a recurring box), and pay and your teen will get a sweet box of goodies.

Amazon Need stocking stuffer ideas? Two words -- Apple AirPods. Let's face it: every teenager with an iPhone also wants Apple AirPods to listen to their music on any and every device. They just do. So be a hero and buy a pair of wireless ear buds for your favorite teen. They now come in three flavors: a baseline model that costs around $144; the model that adds a wireless charging case for around $165; and the new AirPods Pro, which adds active noise canceling, for $250. Read our Apple AirPods 2019 review.

Amazon A classic work jacket makes a great gift for your favorite teen. Carhartt's Chore Coat has been around for 100 years, and now it's trendier than ever. Features like flex panels mean that this outerwear is made for movement -- just in case your teen decides to do actual chores in his chore coat! Other pros? A sherpa-lined collar and cozy lining mean that it's comfortable and super warm. Available in brown, dark brown and black.

Amazon Thanks to the resurgence of all things '90s, fantasy card game Magic: The Gathering is having another moment. Best for ages 13 and up, Magic has over 20 million players. Take advantage of the game's popularity and buy a set for your favorite gamer or fantasy fan. It's a great gift for teenage guys looking to lean into their competitive side.

Patagonia If the teen on your list has laid-back style, he'll probably appreciate this trendy snapback hat. Patagonia is a popular outdoors brand that's beloved by stylish teen guys everywhere. Buy it in pink, black or brown.

