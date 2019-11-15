CNET también está disponible en español.

Ir a español

Don't show this again

Leonid meteor shower The Simpsons on Disney Plus Hulu with Live TV price hike Pokemon Sword and Shield discount Ford Mustang Mach-E Early Black Friday Deals
CNET editors pick the products & services we write about. When you buy through our links, we may get a commission.

Best gifts for 10-year-old boys in 2019

Everything 10-, 11- and 12-year-old boys want.

This story is part of Holiday Gift Guide 2019, your source for the season's best gifts and deals, hand-picked by the experts at CNET.

Wedged between childhood and the teenage years, boys ages 10 to 12 can be hard to buy for. What do they like, these mysterious preteen creatures? Well, tween boys love games like Fortnite and Minecraft, and they may even still like to play with toy cars and Legos. And anything robotic is a guaranteed hit. You could indulge your tween's silly side and get him a fun game, and maybe mom and dad will even get to play. If he's looking for more independence, a motorized scooter or a cool wallet are practical gifts. And if your guy is into awesome trends like Marvel movies, we've got you covered. Go easy on yourself, and scroll on through and take a look at the best gifts for 10 year old boys and beyond.

Read more: Best tech toys for kids in 2019 | Best gifts for 10-year-old girls in 2019 

Forbidden Island

For kids not quite ready for D&D
Amazon

This award-winning tabletop game combines elements of a traditional card game and board game to deliver a fun way for two to four players to burn 30 minutes at a time, encouraging imagination and problem solving skills. This cool game, with easy step-by-step instructions, costs less than $20, too. Talk about a perfect gift.

$14 at Amazon

Read more: Want to get a board game for everyone on your holiday list? Check out The best board games for tabletop in 2019.

Hot Wheels id Smart Track Kit

For the motorhead
Amazon

This isn't your typical toy car kit. The tween who still loves his Hot Wheels and RC car will definitely appreciate this more mature, tech-laden and overall awesome track set. Use the 16 track pieces to create a cool raceway, then scan the included cars and use the special app to track performance, play games and tricks and more activities.

$180 at Amazon

Read more: Fujifilm Instax Mini LiPlay is its smallest, lightest hybrid instant camera

Hasbro Tiny Pong Solo Table Tennis Game

For the secret athlete
Amazon

Move over, air hockey. Your tween can play ping pong anywhere with this entertaining and easy little game. He can build hand-eye coordination and hone his fine motor skills by bouncing the ball over the net over and over again. With just a bit of practice and decent motor skills, it won't take long for players to become pros at this game! To keep things exciting, the electronic game keeps track of the score and will announce it with lights and sounds.

$16 at Amazon

Read more: Sphero RVR wants to be your future hackable robot kit

Lego Harry Potter Hogwarts Great Hall

For the Harry Potter fan
Amazon

TweeYour tween muggle will have his imagination piqued by the Lego Harry Potter series. The Hogwarts Great Hall set (best for ages 9-14) has 878 pieces and includes 10 mini figures. If you're going big this holiday season, the entire Hogwarts Castle is the perfect gift for Harry Potter lovers and can be yours for $399. Potter sets are available at a variety of prices.

$100 at Amazon

Razor Power A2 Electric Scooter

For speed demons
Amazon

This electric scooter is pricey, but it's pretty cool and even better than a bike. The Razor Power A2 has an electric motor that kicks in once you start scooting -- kids can get up to 10 mph on this bad boy. It has a weight limit of 143 pounds and perfect for zipping around the neighborhood and other activities. It folds up for easy transport and acceleration happens with the push of a button, so there isn't much to learn before your tween gets going; the throttle control is right there on the (adjustable) handlebar. Charge it up and your tween can use the motor for up to 40 minutes before it needs a recharge. This is one seriously great gift.

$172 at Amazon

K'nex Dragon Coaster

For the budding engineer
Amazon

Boys and girls who are growing bored with Legos may be interested in designing and building this cool roller coaster kit from K'nex. The new Dragon Coaster features a fantasy twist -- dragons! Build a motorized coaster track featuring a light-up coaster car and a moving dragon. This fuels a child's creativity, and it's the perfect gift for the kid who loves both fast cars and fantasy adventures and wants a toy that does both!

$40 at Amazon

Read more: Best Star Wars gifts for young or veteran fans in 2019New Star Wars toys from Rise of Skywalker, Mandalorian

Originally published earlier this month.