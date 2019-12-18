Holiday Gift Guide 2019

Don't get your CrossFit friend yet another water bottle or tub of protein powder (or even socks) for the holidays this year. Get more creative and give them a great gift -- one of these 13 items that every CrossFitter secretly hopes for. With plenty of last-minute, budget-friendly items that outdo the basic weightlifting belt -- and some higher-end training and fitness items for your gear junkie or tech-head -- this list shows you the right way to gift a CrossFitter, put together by a CrossFitter herself. And you never know: You might find yourself enjoying one of these nifty workout recovery gadgets, protective gear or pair of sleek training shoes while you're building muscle and strength training.

Hyperice There are foam rollers, and then there are vibrating foam rollers. Hyperice is known for its vibration technology that apparently improves flexibility, mobility, workout performance and workout recovery after exercise at the gym or a good WOD. For CrossFitters who always complain about soreness following training, the Vyper 2.0 may help with their workout recovery regimen.

Fit Radio Forget Pandora. Fit Radio was made for fitness fiends. The next best thing to a good coach or a personal trainer, it features uptempo, hard-hitting playlists designed to get people excited and improve workout performance. New playlists come out often in a variety of genres, including pop, hip-hop, classic rock, hard rock and more, so every CrossFitter can enjoy their own version of hype music while training. You can purchase Fit Radio on a monthly subscription for $7.99, or prepay for a year for $59.99, which makes the most sense if you're giving the subscription as a gift.

RPM Training Double-unders are no joke. This advanced jump rope move (swinging the rope under your feet twice during a single jump) takes hours of practice to perfect, and most CrossFitters are familiar with the welts and whip marks that come with said practice while training with a jump rope. Having your own jump rope outside of what's available at the gym can really help your overall fitness, as it allows you to get a good handle on the weight, speed and feel of the rope while training.

Jerkfit Pull-ups, toes-to-bar and muscle-ups -- oh my. CrossFitters constantly work on gymnastics movements and fitness exercises that require great grip strength and tough hands to perfect while training. If you know a CrossFitter who's always battling blisters on their palms and fingers after training at the gym, give them the great gift of palm protection with JerkFit's WODies.

NormaTec Some CrossFitters are more obsessed with gear and gadgets than fitness itself. If you have a friend who obsesses over gear like that (and a really big holiday budget for fitness gifts), they'd certainly enjoy a pair of NormaTec compression boots, a high-tech form of compression therapy that encourages good blood flow to promote muscle recovery after hitting that open gym. Learn more about the NormaTec and other compression therapies.

Nordic Lifting Between squats, lunges, box jumps, running, deadlifts, sprints and other forms of fitness, the knees of a CrossFitter definitely endure a lot while training (or even during a WOD). Compression sleeves for the knees help to evenly distribute pressure, offer shock absorption and support the joint to prevent pain, especially during heavy lifts and high-volume fitness workouts.

Rogue Because of all of the overhead lifting movements one strives to perfect in CrossFit -- overhead squats, barbell presses, wall-balls, etc. -- sore wrists are common. Wrist wraps help keep your wrists stable during overhead weight training movements and are considered a necessary piece of fitness gear by many CrossFit athletes.

NoBull There's been a consistent stream of new gear and apparel since CrossFit started picking up steam back in the early 2000s. NoBull has claimed its spot as one of the most high-end CrossFit apparel brands, sponsoring the likes of Brooke Wells and Tia-Clair Toomey. Not a high-top but not a regular shoe, the Trainer is everything a CrossFitter wants in a shoe: Sturdy, durable, good for running, available in different colors, comfortable with socks and good-looking.

GripTight / Amazon CrossFit athletes love to video and share their WOD, especially when they're going for a new personal best while lifting or engaging in fitness. And if they don't already have a phone tripod, chances are they attempt to prop their phone up on stacks of weights, jerk blocks or barbell racks. Or they do some kind of sandwich thing: Dumbbell, phone, dumbbell. This one small, inexpensive gadget can make that all so much easier and turn out to be one of the best CrossFit gifts around.

The Ready State When you're squatting, lunging, lifting, pressing, pulling, jumping and running every day, muscles and joints get real tight. Help a CrossFitter out with their post gym workout by gifting them a mobility gear kit. This high quality starter kit from The Ready State, formerly MobilityWOD, includes everything a CrossFitter needs to become the definition of Dr. Kelly Starrett's "supple leopard."

Hyper Vest CrossFit workouts are hard. Yet there's always someone who's adding extra weight, mileage or reps to make the day's workout even harder, all in the name of their fitness and training goals. If you know one of those CrossFitters, consider getting them a weighted vest, a great gift which makes anyone training lift more and makes any WOD at least five times more difficult.

Theragun CrossFitters are notorious for walking in and out of the gym, rubbing their shoulders and saying, "I need a massage," but never actually getting one. Well, gift that friend a massage gun so they can just do it on their own time. Why the Theragun Liv? Because it's a powerful tool from a reputable brand that's likely to work forever, and it doesn't come with the sticker shock of the more complex Theragun models. It's the perfect gift for sore muscles. Compare other massage guns to the Theragun.

Focus Gear / Amazon Well, you're going to need a cool bag to put all of your new gear in, right? Every serious CrossFitter needs a spacious gym bag (or multiple bags in multiple colors) with lots of pockets to hold all of their stuff -- especially sweaty clothes and socks, so bonus points if the bag has a dedicated pocket like this FocusGear Ultimate Gym Bag.

