Best gifts for him for Valentine's Day 2020

Choosing the just-right Valentine's Day gift for the guy you're dating all comes down to his personality -- and what you like to do together. (And if this gift somehow benefits you, what's the harm in that?) Are you the couple who goes running in the park, or are you more of a Netflix-bingeing pair? Do you spend your Sunday nights cooking or are you getting away from it all camping in the woods -- or better yet, staying at a hip boutique hotel and hiking during the day?

No matter your coupley routines, there's a gift on this list to fit literally any kind of boyfriend, no matter how long you've been dating or how you spend your free time. Each one is a personalized way to show how much to care, and really, that's what this holiday is all about.

Asos Add to his ever-growing sneaker collection with a bright pair that's as eye-catching as they are comfortable. They're even dressy enough for date night.

Banana Republic OK, socks might not seem like the most romantic gift, but trust us, these super soft footies will be his go-tos for important meetings and also just Saturdays. The fun colors also let him show off a little personality.

Yeti Just like your love, this thing is indestructible. It'll be his go-to on camping trips and long car rides -- or at his team's tailgate. The best part? It holds 16 cans of soda, or, you know, beer. (Need more choices? See our other favorite coolers.)

Malin + Goetz For the guy who's still wearing flip-flops in February: This hand-poured candle was inspired by Carribean rum, and it smells like a day at the beach thanks to ripe plum and crisp bergamot.

Dickies He doesn't need to live in the Midwest to rock a pair of overalls. This classic pair, made from brown duck canvas, is technically made for ironworkers, but look just as tough on the street with a sweatshirt and beanie.

Outdoor Voices Warning: Once you gift him these insanely soft sweatpants, he may never want to take them off. Thankfully, they're a stylish option to wear on errand runs, and the pockets are deep enough to hold his wallet and keys, too.

Brooklinen Upgrade his college comforter with this duvet cover that's grown-up, but not too serious. The grid pattern is subtle and smart, and the percale cotton feels totally dreamy.

Caraway He already knows how to whip up a mean Sunday supper, but this set of nonstick ceramic cookware will take his chef game to the next level. The designy kit comes with everything he needs to make, well, anything, and it's 100% nontoxic.

REI There's nothing he can't fit in this lightweight nylon duffel that zips up into itself, making it a great option for stuffing into a suitcase on a vacay when you know you'll be souvenir shopping.