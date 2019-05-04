Best gifts for grads from $100 to $250

It's that time of year again where the sun comes out and it starts hailing mortarboards. In preparation we've compiled a list of the best gear we've reviewed that costs between $100 and $250. Whether you're looking to reward them with a new TV or a gaming console, there should be a piece of tech on this list to suit them.

Disclosure: CNET may get a share of revenue from the sale of the products featured on this page.

Xbox One S All-Digital Edition Microsoft If your grad is a big gamer, the hottest ticket right now is this disc-free version of the Xbox One S. Sure, if you can find the original S cheaper get that instead, but the All-Digital edition is slimmer and grants its owner undeniable bragging rights. See at Amazon Read CNET's take

Arcade1UP Street Fighter 2 Arcade1Up There's nothing like a 3/4-size arcade machine to add distinction to a dorm room, plus there are no quarters required! Arcade1UP make a series of faithful arcade recreations of everything from Street Fighter to Galaga to Rampage. See at Walmart

Bose SoundLink Micro Sarah Tew/CNET If your grad is the sort who needs tunes in the great outdoors, the SoundLink Micro is an excellent buy. The waterproof Bose SoundLink Micro is a pocket-size Bluetooth speaker able to play louder and produce richer sound than competing micro-wireless speakers. See at Amazon Read full review

TCL S325 series Roku TV $200 Sarah Tew/CNET The 43-inch S325 may not be 4K (at this size, you won't notice) but it includes the best-in-class Roku Smart TV operating system to please binge-happy TV addicts. See at Amazon Read full review

Vizio SB3621 Sarah Tew/CNET It's safe to say that every other device on this list pales in comparison with the value of this Vizio. Honest-to-goodness sound quality -- complete with a wireless subwoofer -- will have your grad thanking you every time they blast a movie. Your wallet will thank you for the price. See at Walmart Read full review

Sonos One $199 Sarah Tew/CNET If you want to give your grad the gift of improved sound quality, or the ability to speak into thin air to ask for tunes, there can be only One. See at Amazon Read full review

Asus RT-AC86U $180 If your graduate is a heavy Internet user then they may benefit from a better router. Our current favorite is the Asus RT-AC86U which offers trendy, gamer-friendly looks and excellent performance. See at Amazon Read full review

Bose QuietComfort 25 $180 The Bose QuietComfort 25 is an excellent set of noise-canceling headphones, and they're absolutely essential if your grad is a commuter or just wants to block out ambient noises from the outside world. See at Bose Read full review

Apple AirPods $159 Sarah Tew/CNET With improved sound and better battery life, the updated AirPods are even better than the groundbreaking original. See at Walmart Read full review