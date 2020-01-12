Finding the perfect gift to buy for a girlfriend, whether it's for Valentine's Day, her birthday or any other special day, can be a challenge. Should you pick something totally practical or more romantic? Perhaps you may recall her remarking that she likes some beautiful jewelry or a board game while you were out, or you have an idea of what could make her life more fun or happier. But it's not always easy to pick the perfect gift to buy -- or the most romantic gift -- that communicates your affection. Sure, she may deserve the universe for what she represents to you, but realistically it can be hard to find a truly thoughtful gift to buy that is within your personal budget.

Thankfully, we've gone ahead and done the hard work for you, curating these no-fail, awesome gifts for your girlfriend at any price point -- you're all set. We've done some serious work refining all the ideas out there into something perfect that you can buy beyond a simple necklace, candle, essential oil diffuser, pillow or a yoga mat. Whether it's a unique gift, a romantic gift set or thoughtful gift, or even last-minute gifts, we've got the perfect special present that will have you covered for any occasion. (And hey, there's always flowers and chocolate to buy -- or even wine.)

Sarah Tew/CNET Level up her evening bath with this Bluetooth speaker that floats. It's compact, fully waterproof and has a decent battery life. An all-around thoughtful and great gift to buy for any music lover -- or anyone who likes to relax in the bath with a cup of coffee or glass of wine. Read our review of the UE Wonderboom.

Sephora Win the prize of "partner of the year" -- no, decade -- with this luxe hair dryer set that's, yes, from the same brand that makes those superpowered vacuums. This thoughtful gift set is a special edition and comes with a diffuser and a chic red carrying case as an added surprise. Read our preview of the Dyson Supersonic hairdryer.

Ban.do Buy this one for the startup founder who wants her shirt to do the talking -- because she's too busy out there running the world. It's the perfect gift for the strong woman in your life.

Move over, yoga pants. These Nikes are on every fashion girl's wish list. Why? Because this pair of standout sneakers will take her from barre class to brunch in serious style. Throw in a water bottle as another great gift if she's gym obsessed.

Benefit Cosmetics This adorable trailer-shaped set contains some of Benefit's cult makeup faves, including Badgal Bang mascara, Gimme Brow gel, the Porefessional primer and Hoola bronzer. Trust us, she'll freak when she opens this beautiful makeup set.

Dolce Vita Indulge her inner punk rocker with a pair of combat boots that come in totally on-trend (faux) snakeskin. Much cooler than that pendant necklace you were eyeing.

The Reformation Surely, she's heard of this hip, sustainable brand -- even if you haven't. This oversized sweater made from 70% recycled cashmere is a special gift that's sort of like wearing a permanent hug. Plus, the subtle stripes are super chic.

Rebecca Minkoff Show her how much you love her with a beautiful heart-shaped bag that can double as a clutch for more formal affairs. A very thoughtful gift.

Juice Beauty This Gwyneth Paltrow-approved brand makes the most luxurious organic products. She'll melt when she unwraps this moisturizing mask set made from antioxidant-rich ingredients such as turmeric root, rosemary oil and vitamins E and C. It's also a great stocking stuffer.

shopbop Jewelry is great, but you can think outside the box when it comes to jewelry. This rubber watch is simple, stylish, and you can pick from a few bright sunny colors to fit literally any personality. Plus, it's more interesting than a boring old sterling silver necklace, bracelet or other piece of flashy jewelry.

Baboon This built-to-last backpack is as well-suited for hiking trips as it is for weekends away. And the color of this cute gift will make her happy.

Bloomingdales Give her the best accessory for a night in: A soft cotton throw -- or towel set --that comes in a choice of 10 colors that will fit in with any decor. (Trust us, you can never go wrong with navy.)

Originally published December 2019.