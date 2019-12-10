Holiday Gift Guide 2019

Foodie, (ˈfuːdi): a person with an ardent or refined interest in food, eating not only out of hunger but out of interest, hobby or pleasure.

Finding the perfect gift for your favorite foodie to add to your shopping list during the holidays can be a serious challenge. Not only do these gourmands demand high-quality tools and appliances for their kitchen, but they're always just one step ahead. Your foodie friend likely owned an Instant Pot well before you even heard about it. But rest assured: Plenty of good food options are out there that make great foodie gift ideas.

Below you'll find our picks for the best gifts for foodies. These cutting-edge gadgets, like the Instant Pot Duo, and high-quality analog culinary tools, like a set of high carbon steel knives, will satisfy the food and drink wants and cooking needs of even the most discerning home chef. Plus, these cooking gifts are more creative than a box of chocolate (not that we don't love chocolate).

Cuisinart Let's start off with a trend that's been picking up steam over the past few months. Similar to an air fryer, a steam oven helps you cook food with far less oil (olive oil or otherwise), which makes your meal healthier. It also retains more of the vitamins and minerals that can be lost during boiling, making it ideal for vegetables. This compact dual steam and convection oven offers an effective one-two punch for your cooking needs. Whether you're poaching fish, roasting chicken, baking bread or reheating leftovers, this model does the job faster -- and with better moisture retention -- than a standard oven. As an added bonus, the steam function doubles as a self-cleaner. Now that's easy to clean!

Amazon Anticipation is high for the Nov. 14 release of this four-in-one wonder. What a great gift. Sure, it's a combination convection, air fryer, microwave and food warmer. But it's the oven's smart features that make it the perfect gift. Pair it with an Amazon Echo, and Alexa will preheat the oven or program one of 30 preset options for your favorite food preparations. It has a detachable temperature probe and built-in sensors to help guide cooking time. And there's even a scan-to-cook feature for select prepackaged items. Dinner made easier. (Note: This item is currently on backorder and is expected to ship in early January.) Read our preview of the Amazon smart oven.

Instant Pot via Amazon On the off chance, your foodie doesn't already have one, the Instant Pot Duo is a slam dunk for a quick and easy meal. It's seven devices in one: A pressure cooker, slow cooker, rice cooker, steamer, saute pan, yogurt maker and warmer. If that's not enough, a number of models feature additional modes for preparing a treat like rice, cake or yogurt -- or even sterilizing food. You can buy it in three sizes: 3-quart, 6-quart and 8-quart, and you can practically go through your whole recipe journal with this one item. What a deal! Read more about the Instant Pot.

Mealthy As the name suggests, multicookers do a lot. No foodie gift guide would be complete without one. But this nifty, space-saving extension makes them even more capable when it comes to cooking. Attach the CrispLid to the top of a Mealthy MultiPot -- or any other 6 or 8-quart electric pressure cooker, including the Instant Pot -- and boom, you're a chef with an air fryer. Set the time and temperature, and then watch the magic happen through the transparent tempered glass lid. This package also comes with a raised trivet, fryer basket, stainless steel tongs and heat-resistant silicone mat -- all of which are dishwasher safe. Read Chowhound's Mealthy CrispLid review.

Ninja Versatility is the hallmark of Ninja's all-in-one Hot and Cold Brew System. It can handle both tea and coffee -- and comes with separate filters to prevent cross-contamination -- with five different brew styles and six different sizes. You can also boil water for hot chocolate! This thing turns around hot coffee or tea (tea for us, please) in an instant and cold brew in about 10 minutes. And if you like your drinks frothy, it comes with an extension for that too.

Vitamix Vitamix has set the bar for blenders -- and the E310 Explorian is worth its lofty price. Sure, it makes unparalleled smoothies, but it's also great for making all sorts of food -- soups, nut butters, salsas and even baked goods. Unlike other blenders, the Explorian's aircraft-grade stainless steel blades are tough enough to tackle bread dough for baking. And though most blenders can be a pain to clean, a drop of dish soap and warm water will make your Vitamix good as new.

Amazon You don't need a degree in mixology when you have the Perfect Drink Pro. The scale and app will help you whip up more than 400 high-quality cocktails. Set down a glass or shaker, pour and stop when you hear the ding. It's so simple, you should be able to use it even after downing a couple of stiff ones. Mortar and pestle not included, just in case you wanted to get really fancy.

Breville Even the snobbiest wine drinker will be impressed by this hyper-speed decanter. Featured on HBO's Succession, this model receives high marks from oenophiles for its speed: A minute in the Sommelier is equivalent to a full hour in a traditional glass decanter. Its unique design allows oxygen to reach every drop of wine -- not just the surface area -- which improves the flavor. And the Sommelier app provides decanting times based on country, region, varietal and vintage. Bottle after bottle will disappear before you know it, making it great for a dinner party (or board meeting). The Roy family would definitely approve.

Amazon Store-bought pints of delicious ice cream and gelato are expensive to buy. But the Cuisinart ICE-100 empowers you to take the DIY route to more affordable delights. Consult the included recipe book (if you make chocolate, share some with us), pour your ingredients into the commercial quality compressor, set it and forget it. It comes with a pair of paddles for ice cream and gelato. And if you're lactose intolerant, you can seek comfort from the machine's delicious sorbet capabilities.

Amazon We've all been there: The recipe calls for a sprig of thyme or a small handful of parsley but the store sells only big bushels. The Aerogarden cuts out the middleman and helps you grow your own herbs -- even if you live in an apartment, you'll feel like you've got your own farmer's market. The soil-free, hydroponic setup requires minimal cleanup and the Bounty is big enough to host a variety of garden goodies -- just get your cutting board ready. Brown thumbs? Don't despair. The system, which connects to Wi-Fi and supports Alexa, automatically delivers notifications when your garden needs tending.

Amazon Keto and paleo foodies take note. The Dehydro produces meat, poultry and seafood jerky for a fraction of the cost of store-bought equivalents -- and without the chemicals and other additives. For those more inclined toward plant-based eating, it can also be used to make healthy and delicious snacks (such as fruit rolls) and dehydrate herbs and spices in order to extend their shelf life.

Amazon Sous vide is nothing new but the sleek ChefSteps Joule takes the technique to another level. Not only is it cooking with it faster and more efficient than with others, but it's also half the size of the typical setup. It's a must-buy for the home chef with limited space.

Amazon The Staub Perfect Pan is the one you want if you're ever banished to a desert island. This French-made cast iron, enamel-bottomed beauty features a classic design that looks great in any kitchen. And it's incredibly versatile, capable of handling food in a delicate saute or a high temperature fry. This pan is worthy of its name.

Amazon These professional-grade knives will last a lifetime. Made in Japan using high carbon steel, Dalstrong's Phantom blades cut food and maneuver with ease. This set of six covers all the slicing and dicing bases and the stylish magnetic block has six additional slots for when it's time to expand the collection.

