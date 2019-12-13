Sarah Tew/CNET

Holiday Gift Guide 2019

Whether you're newly dating or have been together forever, live in the same house or are dating long distance, buying the best gift for boyfriend can be incredibly difficult. There's an unspoken pressure to find the perfect item that he'll actually use or wear, and not just pull out from the back of his closet when you ask about it. And it needs to feel personal and cool, too. This is not a gift card situation; you need a romantic, unique, special gift idea.

So if you're looking for ideas for boyfriend presents to buy, keep reading. Whether you need cute gifts, creative gifts, cool gifts, anniversary gifts or a romantic gift, we've identified 11 items that could be just for your boyfriend, without any novelty gifts in the bunch! Whether he's a gym obsessive, a vinyl lover or stocks his closet with on-trend threads, we're going to share the perfect gift or kit for him.

Read more: Best gifts for your girlfriend in 2019 | Best gifts for grandparents in 2019 | Best gifts for dad in 2019

Ekster This is a perfect gift for guys looking to pare down. The traditional leather clamshell can be a hassle, weighing a man down underneath a patty of old receipts, ticket stubs and expired credit cards. Save some space with the cool minimalist wallet. Ekster's unique, classy Parliament features a quick-access mechanism, RFID-blocking tech and an optional Bluetooth tracking feature.

Mr. Porter What makes Patagonia's gear a great choice is that it's versatile enough for both outdoor activities and evenings out on the town. Watch him wear this double-sided, ethically made fleece jacket on a weekend getaway in the woods or out for cocktails. Also, this neutral color is a solid buy because goes perfect with almost any outfit or products. Heck, you're probably going to want to borrow it for yourself!

Macys Yes, this record player will spin all of his vinyl -- even those dreaded Fugazi records. Making this gift kit even more perfect is that it's also bluetooth-compatible, for when he wants to switch over to his favorite podcast. Trust us, this is a level up from a bluetooth speaker or wireless earbuds (just keep an eye on battery life). Also, if you're looking for higher-end products for your music-lover, we've got you covered. Check out our list of best turntables under $300.

Bloomingdales Spring wedding season will be here before we know it, and these unique brass-and-copper cufflinks will bring his formal-wear game to new heights. This is an especially great gift for guys who need something special to ensure they are best-dressed.

Lululemon Show him that Lululemon isn't only for women with these unique and absurdly comfortable sweatpants. A step up from his college sweats, these joggers come in eight colors, are stretchy, comfy and still stylish enough to wear outside the house. Once these are in his drawer, they'll be his top pick every time. All in all, a really great buy for sporty guys! Want more options for your sporty lad? These are the gifts fitness trainers are giving this year.

Nordstrom A little bit retro, a little bit sporty and 100% classic. These Nikes match nicely with any outfit (because their iconic swooshes come in three different colors), making them a truly special gift. Seriously, watch his face light up when he opens the box.

Foot Locker Here's something you might be surprised to learn: Fanny packs are officially cool again (yes, really, they're cool). This retro-looking bag has enough space his phone, credit cards and any other kit or products he needs to carry and the bag slings over the shoulders to keep your man's hands free.

Target A shave kit is a unique gift idea, and Harry's holiday set is a really special gift. Coming in a beautiful, stylish box, this handy kit from one of the better brands includes a limited-edition red blade handle, shave gel and aftershave balm. Nice and romantic.

Read more: 6 razor subscription services to try in 2019

Amazon If your guy is tracking macros, help transform his post-workout smoothie game with a high-powered blender that has three preprogrammed settings (smoothie, ice crush and soup). He won't even be craving a cup of coffee (or cold brew) after such a health breakfast!

East Dane If your guy likes creative gifts and is the type to spend a Saturday afternoon at MOMA, this stainless steel bottle -- featuring a piece by Jean-Michel Basquiat -- will become his new favorite hydrator. If this bottle might not be your guy's thing, check out 10 more that might wet his whistle.

Sarah Tew/CNET Level up from the Apple AirPods and go for the JBL Clip 3. This wireless Bluetooth speaker is a great choice because it can go everywhere he does, from the beach (it's waterproof) to a backyard party. But watch out, it gets really loud.

Originally published earlier this month.