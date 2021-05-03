Best GeForce RTX 3000 gaming desktop deals from Amazon, Best Buy and Newegg

DIY gamers are having a devil of a time finding standalone Nvidia GeForce RTX 3000 series graphics cards in stock, but if you aren't looking to build your own gaming PC, you can find some reasonably priced, off-the-shelf gaming desktops with Nvidia's latest GPU.

Read more: The best graphics card for 2021

Amazon, Best Buy and Newegg have some inventory of RTX 3000 gaming desktops from vendors including ABS, Acer, Alienware, HP and SkyTech. After taking a look at the PCs that each site has in stock, here are the best deals I found, from relatively inexpensive desktops with RTX 3060 graphics to a fully loaded beast with an RTX 3090 GPU.

Check back -- I'll keep this list updated as I find new deals on RTX 3000 series gaming desktops.

HP This is the least expensive PC I could find with Nvidia's latest GPU. It features an unusual marriage between AMD and Nvidia, with an AMD Ryzen 5 CPU and an Nvidia GeForce RTX 3060 GPU. The imposing, jet-black tower also includes 16GB of RAM and a 1TB solid-state drive.

Newegg This Acer model is the lowest-cost desktop I could find with RTX 3070 graphics. It also features an Intel Core i7 CPU, 16GB of RAM, a 512GB SSD and a 1TB hard drive.

Amazon This SkyTech PC features the same Ryzen 5 3600 CPU and GeForce RTX 3060 as the above HP Omen model and also supplies 16GB of RAM and a 1TB SSD. What it adds to the mix is a beefier power supply (600 watts to the HP's 500-watt PSU) and RGB lighting to add a bit of bling to your rig.

This funky, futuristic looking Alienware unit is one of the few systems that has the GeForce RTX 3070 GPU and costs less than $2,000. It features an Intel Core i7 CPU, 16GB of RAM, a 256GB SSD along with a 1TB hard drive. It's available in-store only so you'll need to check availability near you.