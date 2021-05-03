Bill and Melinda Gates announce separation Marvel trailer Verizon selling Yahoo, AOL Star Wars deals for May the 4th Last-minute Mother's Day gifts Stimulus check updates
Best GeForce RTX 3000 gaming desktop deals from Amazon, Best Buy and Newegg

The graphics cards themselves are impossible to find, but there are PCs available with Nvidia's latest GPUs.

DIY gamers are having a devil of a time finding standalone Nvidia GeForce RTX 3000 series graphics cards in stock, but if you aren't looking to build your own gaming PC, you can find some reasonably priced, off-the-shelf gaming desktops with Nvidia's latest GPU.

Amazon, Best Buy and Newegg have some inventory of RTX 3000 gaming desktops from vendors including ABS, Acer, Alienware, HP and SkyTech. After taking a look at the PCs that each site has in stock, here are the best deals I found, from relatively inexpensive desktops with RTX 3060 graphics to a fully loaded beast with an RTX 3090 GPU. 

Check back -- I'll keep this list updated as I find new deals on RTX 3000 series gaming desktops.

HP Omen GT13-1074: $1,250

RTX 3060 graphics on the cheap
HP

This is the least expensive PC I could find with Nvidia's latest GPU. It features an unusual marriage between AMD and Nvidia, with an AMD Ryzen 5 CPU and an Nvidia GeForce RTX 3060 GPU. The imposing, jet-black tower also includes 16GB of RAM and a 1TB solid-state drive.

$1,250 at Best Buy

Acer Predator Orion 3000: $1,700

Affordable RTX 3070 graphics
Newegg

This Acer model is the lowest-cost desktop I could find with RTX 3070 graphics. It also features an Intel Core i7 CPU, 16GB of RAM, a 512GB SSD and a 1TB hard drive.

$1,700 at Newegg

SkyTech Archangel 3.0: $1,800

RTX 3060 GPU with 600-watt PSU
Amazon

This SkyTech PC features the same Ryzen 5 3600 CPU and GeForce RTX 3060 as the above HP Omen model and also supplies 16GB of RAM and a 1TB SSD. What it adds to the mix is a beefier power supply (600 watts to the HP's 500-watt PSU) and RGB lighting to add a bit of bling to your rig.

$1,800 at Amazon

Alienware Aurora R12: $1,900

RTX 3070 power for less than $2,000

This funky, futuristic looking Alienware unit is one of the few systems that has the GeForce RTX 3070 GPU and costs less than $2,000. It features an Intel Core i7 CPU, 16GB of RAM, a 256GB SSD along with a 1TB hard drive. It's available in-store only so you'll need to check availability near you.

$1,900 at Best Buy

ABS Legend ALI511: $3,800

RTX 3090 graphics at a nonexorbitant cost
Newegg

Ready to blow it out? When you consider that many gaming PCs with Nvidia's latest GPUs cost $5,000 and up, this ABS monster at less than $4,000 starts to look reasonable. And it's currently on sale with a $200 discount. It features the RTX 3090, the top GPU in Nvidia's new lineup. It also boasts a 10-core Core i9 CPU, a bountiful 32GB of RAM, a 1TB SSD and an 850-watt power supply.

$3,800 at Newegg
