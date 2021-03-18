Best plant delivery service and garden subscription for 2021

After this winter, I think we can all agree that the promise of spring has never been more welcome. Spring means two things to me: Grills and gardens -- and if you're looking to knock your 2021 garden out of the proverbial park, the time to get planting is now. As much as we all love the smell of Home Depot's garden center, making fewer non-essential trips to crowded stores is key to keeping cases of you-know-what down (we're almost there, people.) Instead, take advantage of an online seed and bulb delivery service or garden box subscription that will send seeds, seedlings, flower bulbs, chutes and even full-grown plants along with instructions for care, gardening accessories and safe growing aids to your door.

For the green-thumbed, buying quality seeds, bulbs and chutes online from these plant and garden box subscription services will help maximize your garden's yield. Many of them function as sprawling online bulb, plant and seed marketplaces, but if you're indecisive (like me), you can simply input your growing goals and sign up for a monthly subscription and receive shipments of flowering plants, seeds, bulbs and gardening gear sent to your home.

Every garden is different, of course, so most of these plant delivery and garden subscription services take steps to find out both what you'd like to grow and where you plan to grow it. Whether it's pretty flowers and houseplants or outdoor plants and produce you want, they will tailor your plant delivery to help you curate the garden of your dreams.

Don't have an outdoor growing space or garden at all? Don't worry: There is a slew of urban gardens and mini-farm stands designed to function without any earth or even access to regular sun. These nifty indoor grow systems like and use self-contained seed pods and chutes to avoid messy soil situations. Some even come with their own synthetic lighting to sprout plants, produce, herbs and fresh flowers in the most unlikely of growing environments. See our list of the best indoor gardens in 2021.

No matter your growing setup or situation, there is a home garden service that will help you hone your green thumb or make an ideal gift for an aspiring gardener. Check out the best online plant delivery services, garden box subscriptions available in 2021.

Make and Grow This garden delivery service offers three distinct box types depending on your home garden plans: The DIY Edible Flower Garden, for instance, includes seeds for growing pretty floral garnishes like violas, calendula and borage. It's perfect for the home mixologist looking to add some summer botanicals to their operation. There is also a DIY Tea Herb Garden Kit to grow and dry things chamomile and peppermint or DIY Garden Kit for Kids.

Urban Organic Gardener This seed of the month club has plans starting as low as $7 per month. You'll get heirloom seeds delivered to your doorsteps for growing herbs, vegetables, legumes and more. The subscription starts with a short questionnaire to find out what kind of garden you have -- indoor, outdoor, hydroponic, low light, etc. -- and what kind of gardening you'd like to do. You can cancel or pause anytime (like during the offseason, for instance). The surprise seed subscription is just $5 per month, while the Pro membership is closer to $15 but includes more seeds and allows for more specification.

Etsy Etsy has just about everything one could need to craft, collect, create and garden too. The sprawling online marketplace has endless varieties of seeds, bulbs, plants, gardening equipment and accessories. Been searching for that elusive skeleton flower diphylleia grayi? Of course you are and Etsy has it. How about a surprise heirloom tomato seed mix? Yes, you'll find that too.

Easy Come Easy Grow This monthly vegetable and herb seed subscription includes three different in-season herbs and vegetable seeds at under $6 per month. This company's seeds come from Australia and include plants like coriander, sorrel and various lettuces.

My Garden Box My Garden Box is perfect for the indoor plant-obsessed. Each shipment includes a new house plant and planter with soil, rocks for drainage and instructions for care. This plant delivery service is great if you have lots of space for indoor plants and want to keep expanding your indoor greenery, or if you want to send a one-time gift to a plant lover you know. Plans start at around $35 per month.

Bloomin' Bin is a seed subscription box company that is perfect for those who want to grow both produce and flowers. You can customize your order, starting at under $8 per month, to include seeds for wildflowers only, vegetables only or a combination of both. Some plans like the Basic Bin include both seeds and live plants, while others like the Just Seeds plan will include only, well, seeds. The Premium Bin plan, on the other hand, contains seeds, a soil/plant food sample, pot, grow bag and a project or garden tool.

Nature Hills If you've got plans for some serious gardening or landscaping, the plant collection at Nature Hills is a good place to start for blooming plants, potted plant options and more. It's got everything from houseplant options and perennial flowers to literal trees, shrubs and vines. You can find fruit trees and plants here, too, including apple, citrus and stone fruit trees, along with a wide range of berry bushes.

