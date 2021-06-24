Best gaming laptop deals: Save $304 on Razer Blade 15, $300 on Gigabyte Aero 15 OLED and more

Been looking to upgrade your current rig with a new gaming laptop? Amazon's annual Prime Day sale has ended, but there are a ton of deals still to be found on gaming laptops. That includes new models with Nvidia's latest GeForce RTX 30-series graphics and bigger discounts on older (but still powerful) gaming laptops. Check out the discounted models we found at Amazon, Best Buy and Newegg.

Best Buy This MSI model is the lowest cost laptop I've encountered with RTX 30-series graphics. It pairs the RTX 3060 GPU with decidedly midrange offerings in a previous-generation Core i5 CPU and 8GB of RAM. The 15.6-inch display features a full HD resolution and a speedy 144Hz refresh rate.

Newegg This Gigabyte isn't on sale but it makes the list because it's one of the lowest-cost laptops I've seen with Nvidia GeForce RTX 30-series graphics. It features the RTX 3060 GPU along with a 10th-gen Core i5 CPU, 16GB of RAM and a 512GB SSD. The 15.6-inch screen has full HD resolution and a 144Hz refresh rate.

Sarah Tew/CNET IMHO, this is the best-looking gaming laptop on the market. Impossibly thin for a high-powered gaming laptop with a sleek, slablike look, this 15.6-inch Razer Blade machine also boasts a powerful, smart component lineup. The astonishing Prime Day savings of $550 are no longer on offer, but you can still save more than $300 on the baseline Razer Blade. It features a 10th-gen Core i7 CPU, 16GB of RAM, a 256GB SSD and GeForce GTX 1660 Ti graphics. The 15.6-inch display features a full HD resolution and a 120Hz refresh rate. Need more power? The step-up model with RTX 2060 graphics is discounted by $196.

MSI This 15.6-inch MSI gaming laptop supplies an FHD, 240Hz display powered by a 10th-gen Intel Core i7 CPU, 16GB of RAM and RTX 3060 graphics. It also features a huge 1TB SSD to house large game libraries.

Sarah Tew/CNET It's rare to find a gaming laptop with RTX 3070 graphics for less than $2,000, but this Acer model is well below that threshold. even before its $100 discount. In addition to the midrange GPU in Nvidia's current RTX 30-series lineup, it features a 10th-gen Core i7 CPU, 16GB of RAM and a 512GB SSD. The 15.6-inch display features a full HD resolution and a blazing 240Hz refresh rate.

Gigabyte With a 4K AMOLED display powered by an 11th-gen Core i7-11800H CPU and RTX 3080 graphics, this beast from Gigabyte can handle gaming and content creation. It also serves up 16GB of RAM and a roomy 1TB SSD. In addition to the $300 discount, you can save another $100 via rebate.

