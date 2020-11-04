Best gaming gifts for the holiday season 2020

Holiday Gift Guide 2020

Gaming has never been more popular, so it's more than likely you'll hit the bull's-eye for anyone on your list with gaming gear. But getting your hands on some of the most sought-after products may be tricky, since you might not be able to order some of the hottest models until the end of November.

Here's our developing list of the best gifts to play on for the discerning gamer in your life -- VR headsets, PCs, plus the PS5 and the Xbox Series X and S, even though they're insanely hard to get. They're also on the more expensive side, so check out my developing list of mobile, PC, Xbox and PlayStation accessories (every PC gamer needs a great gaming keyboard, gaming mouse and a comfortable gaming chair, after all) that should appeal to a wider variety of gaming gifters and wallets.

Sarah Tew/CNET The original model was "the best self-contained virtual reality headset on the planet," and the Quest 2 VR gaming headset is better, faster and cheaper. And it's not just for gaming; it can be used for fitness training, virtual theatergoing and a big monitor you can wear on your face. Caveat parentis, though: The user has to login to Facebook, so be wary if you're gifting it to a kid. Read our Oculus Quest 2 review.

Óscar Gutiérrez/CNET The Switch Lite is a smaller, lighter version of the popular Switch console, built exclusively for mobile game use (relive the days of your old Game Boy). That means it is a Switch that can't connect to your TV, but the design is perfectly hand-size, with permanently attached game controllers that won't get lost in your bag, making it the perfect gift for any gaming fan. In fact, the Switch Lite is arguably the gamer gift of the season. And if your gamer giftee will need to transfer game saves from an original Switch console before they play, they can navigate that particular minefield by following these instructions. Read our Nintendo Switch Lite review.

Érika García / CNET E D I T O R S ’ C H O I C E The so-called V2 version of the original Switch has quietly made its way into stores, and many a gamer has even traded in their original Switch hardware for the new model. The difference between the two versions of the modular Switch device is a processor upgrade that improves battery life, which means longer gaming sessions. In case some of the older models pop up in your shopping searches, note that the V2 Switch comes in a box with a red background on its front panel. Read our Nintendo Switch V2 impressions.

E D I T O R S ’ C H O I C E Who knew people would want to play retro micro consoles like they have? The Nintendo NES Classic and SNES Classic were both huge hits with players (the PlayStation PS1 Classic, less so), but this Sega Genesis version was the retro console an entire generation of Gen-X gamers were waiting for. The list of included games to play is solid, leaning heavily on Sega Genesis nostalgia. Original pack-in video game Altered Beast is there, as is Sonic the Hedgehog and Ecco the Dolphin, plus Phantasy Star IV and the Zelda-like Beyond Oasis. They make for great gifts, and they're cheaper than an arcade machine. Read the Sega Genesis Mini review.

Sarah Tew/CNET Corsair's petite gaming systems pack a big performance wallop while looking cool and running quietly. They're not showy, but they can cram into a small space. (Pictured is the workstation version I reviewed, the Corsair One Pro i200. The gaming models are matte black.) But they're not cheap, either -- the least expensive model I can find still available is the a100 at $2,700 --so it's not the gift for every giver. Read Corsair One Pro review.

Lori Grunin/CNET If your goal is to get someone a solid gaming laptop for less than $1,000, the Dell G5 SE or its Intel-based sibling the G5 is a good option to add to your list. For the money, it's eminently playable and has better-than-average battery life if they need to work on the couch. Read our Dell G5 15 (2020) review.

The hot consoles for the holiday season are both due out the week of Nov. 9, but good luck preordering one; they sold out fast when preorders went live and will likely do so again if more get allocated to retailers.

If you're looking for a gift for a console gamer fiend, though, it's likely that they'll want one of these. And definitely save the receipt: first models out the door of any consumer electronics may pose problems that could warrant a return.

Oliver Padilla/CNET The Xbox Series X is one of the cutting-edge consoles debuting this year. If you can afford the price tag and know that your video gaming giftee has a 4K TV or monitor to hook it up to (or plans on getting one), this is one of the two that'll make them squeal when they open the wrapping paper. Just make sure you know whether they're an Xbox or PlayStation fan, because if you get the wrong one you're more likely to earn a "noooooooo" than a squee. Hands-on with the Xbox Series X.

Dan Ackerman/CNET As a gamer's first console, this is probably a cheaper and better choice than any of the tabletop boxes. Older models can handle 4K resolution as opposed to the Series S' 1440p, but the frustrating tradeoff is slower performance and the inability to play newer, whizzier games optimized for the new technologies of the Series X and S generation.

Sony's debuting two models of its brand-new PS5 console which differ only by the presence of an optical disc drive; that may be a consideration for a long-time PlayStation gamer who has old games on disc. Otherwise, save the $100 and get them the digital-only version.

