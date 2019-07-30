Best gaming chairs we've sat in for 2019

Sarah Tew/CNET

A dedicated gaming chair is the one piece of gaming gear you secretly want, but that your spouse, partner or parent would definitely not approve of. But if you're in the market for one of these deluxe seats, actually choosing one can be confusing. Many look the same, they offer a bewildering array of features, and a chair is something you really need the first-hand (well, maybe not hand...) experience with to judge.

The chairs tested here (and most of the ones we researched) share many similarities: adjustable spider bases and 3D/4D armrests that move backward, forwards, rotate inwards and out, up and down, lumbar or head supports and wheels. Beyond that, you should look for one that suits your size or has the back and lumbar support you need.

The Maingear Forma is both functional and flexible, and a solid middle-of-the-road choice. You can lean back nearly 180 degrees in it and not tip over. It's also the chair most suited for, let's say, inactive gamer types. It supports up to 330 pounds. The chair includes nice memory foam head and lumbar pillows, in terms of comfort it came in second place in this roundup after the high-end Secretlab chair. The Forma is covered in faux leather over a steel frame with an aluminum alloy base. The seat height is adjustable from 14.2 to 18.1 inches.

At least DXRacer was upfront in stating this chair is for people under six feet and weighing 225 pounds or less. Still, I was able to get my six-foot, 225-plus-pound frame in it reasonably well. The chair is covered in a polyurethane faux leather over a metal frame, with a tilt radius of 135 degrees and adjustable armrests. The chair itself weighs approximately 55 pounds and comes with both adjustable back and headrest pillows. The Valkyrie comes in black with four different highlight color options: green, blue, red and yellow.

DXRacer Drifting Series is made for people who weigh 200 pounds or less, and not suggested for anyone who's over 6ft tall or who needs a bit of extra room in their seat. It has height-adjustable lumbar support and a headrest pillow and can be tiled back to 135 degrees, making it easy to kick back comfortably Despite the weight limitations, we liked that it took up a little less room.

We asked our sample sitters which chair they thought was best overall, and they almost unanimously agreed it was the Secretlab Titan 2020 Series. The Titan has a large backrest with a wide cushion, and it supports people who are up to 6 foot and 7 inches and weigh 290 pounds. The memory foam head pillow is generously sized. The internal lumbar support is adjustable, as are the armrests. In fact, the armrests can move backward and forward, rotate in and out, up and down, and slide wider and narrower. Secretlab is also planning special edition models, currently available for preorder. They range from the Batman to Game of Thrones themes and add $30 to the price.