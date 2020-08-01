CNET también está disponible en español.

Best games on Oculus Quest

If you're able to get your hands on the best current VR headset, this is what you have to check out.

The Under Presents is one my favorite, weird, endless games in VR, period.

 Tender Claws

The Oculus Quest is over a year old, and there might be a new version on the horizon. But the existing headset seems to just keep getting better. Sure, the processor onboard is relatively old... but the games that Facebook's standalone VR headset can play look and feel pretty fantastic. 

Despite existing in a company-controlled walled garden, the Quest is turning into quite a destination for the best VR games (although to access top PC VR games like Half-Life: Alyx, you'll need to plug into a gaming PC with a USB cable), and even in the last few months the hits keep coming. If you bought one, you should get these games without a doubt. I'll keep updating this list over time, but if you're just starting out or looking for new great games, these are my favorites of the moment.

Beat Saber

The king of music fitness
Oculus

This is Oculus Quest's killer app, and if you want to get moving, love lightsabers, or just want a fun dance challenge, this is it. There are plenty of tracks to keep you busy, the lightsaber tracking is fantastic, and there are extra music packs to buy if you feel compelled. I'm currently exhausting myself trying to beat my nephew's high scores.

See at Oculus

Vader Immortal

A theme park ride for your living room
ILMxLab

DIsney's Star Wars: Galaxy's Edge is closed, but ILM's three-part game feels like a movie or a theme park ride come to life. Keep in mind, there are three parts, each sold separately. The whole experience is about two hours, but beyond the impressively designed story (involving Darth Vader and an ancient temple), there are dojo-style lightsaber battle modes where you can slash around forever. (By the way, there's a new Star Wars Galaxy's Edge-themed VR game coming this fall, too.) Read our first impressions.

See at Oculus

Superhot

The action game to beat
Devolver

Bullet time, grab the gun, wait -- the faster you move, the faster everything else moves. Get it now? Superhot's one of the first games that hit Quest, and it's still amazing. Runner-up pick: Pistol Whip. (Sorry, I still like Superhot more.)

See at Oculus

Eleven Table Tennis

The best thing next to real ping-pong
For Fun Labs

Seriously, ping-pong in VR is so good. The table physics, the size of the play area, the way VR matches what you need perfectly -- who knows? You can play online with real people, and the gameplay is shockingly unforgiving.

See at Oculus

The Room VR: A Dark Matter

Best VR escape room (or one of the best)
Fireproof Games

If you're up for a creepy dive into mysterious puzzle boxes, this all-new VR game from the makers of the hit game series called The Room is a fantastic and spooky mental challenge (it's not great for kids, though). There are lots of other escape room games on Quest, including the excellent I Expect You To Die, and a ticketed live multiplayer escape-room experience from Adventure Labs, too. Read the review.

See at Oculus

The Under Presents

Best theater head trip
Oculus/Tender Claws

I can't explain The Under, really. Nightmare cabaret? Apocalyptic playground? There's stuff to explore, and secrets to find, and real actors who perform in it from time to time. There's a ticketed performance of an immersive theater version of The Tempest. There's a variety show. You'll find other people who can't speak, and neither can you. But somehow, it all ends up feeling magical and strange. Read the review.

See at Oculus

Tetris Effect

Best puzzle-meditation
Enhance

The synesthetic Tetris Effect was one of the best games of 2018, and the Quest version is mostly as good. It's intense, the music is amazing, and even though the levels are frantic, it's also weirdly zen. This is a perfect way to unwind. Read the review.

See at Oculus

Echo VR

Best VR eSports
Oculus

Oculus' zero-gravity ultimate frisbee game is a relentless three-on-three experience that gave me vibes of Rocket League, but in VR. The controls, which rely on your hands to catapult around, are brilliant. The open beta is free right now, and it's great. But expect to lose.

See at Oculus

Moss

Best adorable adventure
Oculus

Moss is about a small mouse with a sword who goes on a quest. You'll follow him through levels that feel like dioramas you can peer down at. Walking around and exploring the beautiful worlds is half the fun, but the game itself is also great and plays like a console platformer, but in 3D.

See at Oculus

Keep Talking And Nobody Explodes

Best VR party game
Oculus

With other people in your home, VR can be a solitary disconnect. Keep Talking involves others by having people not in VR handle a bomb-defusing manual while the person in VR tries to communicate and stop the bomb in time. It feels like a weird board game, which is something most VR games never succeed at.

See at Oculus

In Death: Unchained

Best archery survival game
Oculus

An endless and randomly generated set of castle enemies meet you every time you play, and this roguelike game uses a bow and arrow as your only method of navigation and attack. The mechanics feel great, and being surrounded by enemies you're firing arrows at can be incredibly intense.

See at Oculus

Pro Putt by Topgolf

Best golfing
Oculus

If you miss miniature golf (or real golf), Pro Putt's courses feel like a pretty great stand-in. The courses are cartoonish, but not mini-golf crazy. The putting realism is surprisingly good. I find the whole thing a little meditative.

See at Oculus

Space Pirate Trainer

Best arcade game
Oculus

Talk about a game that never seems to get old: while Space Pirate Trainer has been around since the launch days of the HTC Vive, the simple arcade design is perfect. You stand still, shoot at aliens and shield yourself. Survive as long as you can. It's perfect.

See at Oculus

