In the midst of the coronavirus pandemic, many people are practicing social distancing, quarantining and complying with shelter-in-place mandates from government officials. With global restrictions in place and events canceled or delayed, people have been adapting to life indoors and finding ways to entertain themselves.

Video games remain a popular choice to pass the time. Even though E3, the gaming industry's biggest event of the year, was canceled last month due to coronavirus concerns, several of the companies slotted to present, like Microsoft and Ubisoft, said they'd host digital events to show off their new games.

If you're getting tired of your console of choice, you might want to check out one of the growing number of gaming subscription services available now. Here's some information and advice on each of them to help you make the right choice.

EA Gaming giant Electronic Arts offers two gaming services: EA Access, which works with Xbox One and PS4 consoles, or Origin Access, which works with PCs. EA Access membership is $4.99 a month or $29.99 a year. When you subscribe, you get access to a catalog of Vault Games that include titles like Madden NFL 20, Anthem, Battlefield V and the classic Sims 4 console version. With EA Access, you can also play a 10-hour trial of new games before their launch day. For example, when EA Access launched for PS4 it featured a Play First trial for Madden NFL 20 ahead of its official release date. Some Vault Games can be played offline, but Play First Trials require an internet connection. Games are playable without an Xbox Live Gold or a PlayStation Plus account, but having those accounts lets you use online features. Additionally, EA Access members get 10% off all digital EA games and content. For example, if a game is full price at $60, a membership would drop the price to about $54. EA also offers Origin Premier for $15 a month or $100 a year. A Premier subscription gets you full early access to new games and access to the Premier Vault as well as extra game content and 10% off purchases.

Screenshot by David Carnoy/CNET Microsoft's Xbox Game Pass offers unlimited access to over 100 games on console, PC or both. The subscription offers popular games like Ori and the Will of the Wisps, Bleeding Edge and NBA 2K20. The games are sorted into various categories so you can easily find the right one for you, whether it's family-friendly, action, or games that are expiring soon from the platform. From there, just download the game to start playing. There are different plans depending on your gaming needs, like Xbox Game Pass Ultimate for $15/month, which adds the perks of the gaming social network Xbox Live Gold (which typically costs $60), and the Xbox Game Pass (typically $10). With this package, you get those benefits on the console and PC. Xbox Game Pass for PC is available on Windows 10 after you download the Xbox beta app from the Microsoft Store. For now, the PC game pass has an introductory price of $1 per month.

James Martin/CNET Announced last June at E3, Uplay Plus is Ubisoft's PC gaming subscription service that includes a library of over 100 games. The service typically costs $15 per month, but new signups get their first month for $7. In addition to the catalog of games, you can get early access to beta programs, Free Weekends, trials, DLCs, expansions and updates. Browse PC games like Ghost Recon: Breakpoint, Assassin's Creed: Odyssey and Far Cry: New Dawn. After you find a game you want to play, activate it and it'll appear in your games library on Uplay PC. The Ubisoft Uplay desktop app isn't available for Mac users, unfortunately.