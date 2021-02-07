Best French press coffee makers for 2021: Oxo, Frieling, Bodum and more

French press coffee doesn't pull any punches in terms of flavor. As a matter of fact, this style of joe is nearly as concentrated as espresso or cold brew. And if used properly, a French press can produce delicious coffee to match what comes out of the best drip coffee maker. But while French press brewers are simple appliances, picking one that's worth purchasing isn't easy.

These brewers come in all kinds of designs and shapes , so choosing the right one is tricky. Luckily for you, I've personally used and tested a group of the top-selling best French press models. And after grinding pounds of beans and drinking scores of cups of coffee, here's what I learned on my quest to find the best French press a coffee lover can buy. I update this list periodically.

Brian Bennett/CNET The Bodum Chambord has a classic French press design that hasn't changed much from when it first hit the scene in the 1950s. Despite that, this French press coffee maker model brews great coffee that's strong, well-balanced and richly flavored. It has a three-part stainless steel filter, glass carafe, and its steel parts also come in various finishes. I especially like the vibrant red version shown here.

Brian Bennett/CNET For just $20, the Bodum Brazil delivers hot coffee every bit as good as that made with the company's more expensive Chambord model. To cut down the price, Bodum uses plastic instead of steel for some of the coffee maker's parts. Its carafe, however, is borosilicate glass. The coffee I brewed in the Brazil was satisfyingly strong, yet balanced.

Brian Bennett/CNET The Veken French press is very well equipped considering its reasonable price. Inside the French press coffee maker kit you'll find various tools you won't see bundled with other coffee press models: a fancy wooden mixing spoon, a cleaning wand and a battery-powered milk frother for whipping up cafe-style drinks like lattes and cappuccinos. I also like the elegant copper finish on this French press. It really sets it apart from other models I've seen. Most importantly, the Veken brews outstandingly delicious cups of coffee.

Brian Bennett/CNET The most expensive model in this group, the Frieling stainless steel press doesn't come cheap. What you get for its steep price is a heavy stainless-steel press construction that's designed to last. Out of all the French press coffee makers I used, this stainless steel French press felt the most durable by far. The stainless steel carafe also has an insulated double wall that keep coffee hot for hours. Coffee I brewed in the Frieling came out well extracted yet strong. So if money is no barrier, this is the French press for you.

I test French press brewers much like I test standard drip coffee makers. I begin by hand-washing and hand-drying each product. Then I grind enough coffee beans to meet a specific brewing ratio. For French press brewing, that's 4 ounces of ground coffee to 32 ounces of water.

I then add hot water (203 degrees F, 95 degrees C), or nearly boiling water, to the brewing chamber, stir the grounds and let them sit for 4 minutes. After that I drop the coffee plunger for each press and pour a sample cup. Next I draw a sample of the brewed coffee and measure its percentage of total dissolved solids. I use a pocket reflectometer for this test. From there I can calculate the extraction percentage for each batch of coffee I brew.

Ideally, the extraction percentage of brewed coffee should be in the range of 19% to 22%. Though this number alone doesn't guarantee delicious joe, it's a strong indicator of it. Ultimately the truth lies in a proper taste test.

Coffee extraction percentage Bodum Chambord French Press 21% Bodum Brazil French Press 19% Mueller French Press 27% Hamilton Beach French Press 23% Coffee Gator French Press 19% Veken French Press 20% Frieling French Press 19% Kona Press 17% SterlingPro French Press 18% OXO Brew Venture French Press Coffee Maker 21% Note: The ideal range is between 19% and 22%.

