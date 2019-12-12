CNET también está disponible en español.

Ir a español

Don't show this again

Netflix's The Witcher final trailer Watch The Game Awards 2019 Stop robocalls Watch the Geminid meteor shower peak Mac Pro Best phones of 2019
CNET editors pick the products & services we write about. When you buy through our links, we may get a commission.

15 gifts under $15 I'd happily give my food-loving self

Perfect for Secret Santas, White Elephants and just because.

phpthumb-generated-thumbnail-11
Urban Outfitters
This story is part of Holiday Gift Guide 2019, your source for the season's best gifts and deals, hand-picked by the experts at CNET.

Welcome to Chow with Me, where sister site Chowhound's executive editor Hana Asbrink shares all of the irresistible things she's cooking, eating, reading, buying and more. Today: An under-$15 gift guide with presents that would make for the perfect stocking stuffer, as well all enviable picks for a Secret Santa and White Elephant gift exchange.

We're in the homestretch, folks. The holiday countdown to Christmas is now. If you find yourself trying to clone yourself in order to tackle that mile-long to-do list, and make all of the festive parties and gatherings this time of year, you're not alone. Here's a handy guide for fun, tasty and functional presents that won't break the bank. Each of these gift ideas clocks in at $15 or less, leaving you with enough money to start your new year off on the right foot.

These cheap and cheerful -- not to mention easy -- presents are all I would personally give (and love to receive, if we're being honest) to all of the food lovers in my life. They're affordable enough to buy a bunch to cover you for those last-minute get-togethers during the holidays and beyond.

Read more: Chowhound gift guide for 2019

Give great gift with our under-$15 gift guide below:

Home

Apéritif: Cocktail Hour the French Way': $14
Amazon

Helpfully arranged by season with recipes, Rebekah Peppler's Apéritif is the informative guide I'm constantly turning to for authentic, lighter (in ABV) drinks and bites. This book is part Parisian eye candy, part delightful BFF who comes over before the party starts to hang (and stays late to help clean up).

$14 at Amazon

Luminarc barcraft coupe cocktail set of 4: $15
Amazon

You're going to want a versatile coupe for all of those drinks. This set of four is affordable and stylish -- and no one has to feel too precious about using them.

$15 at Amazon

Ceramic taper candle stick: $7 to $13 each
Target

Add instant ambience with this ceramic candle stick set (from $7 to $13 each) that would play well on any holiday spread, makeshift help-yourself cocktail bar or last-minute pizza and wine gathering.

$13 at Target

World's smallest vacuum, $15
Urban Outfitters

The World's Smallest Vacuum is exactly what you didn't realize you needed for discreet crumb-catching during your holiday get-togethers. So cute, so silly (but also, so well-reviewed).

$15 at Urban Outfitters

Kitchen

Olive wood spreader: $8
Etsy

There is no greater joy than finding the perfect little utensil to spread just-right room temperature butter. I'd file this handmade olive wood spreader under "Spark Joy."

$6 at Etsy

Copper gram measuring cups & spoons: $13
Amazon

If you can't gift a piece of vintage copper cookware, this highly-rated measuring cup and spoon set is the next best option -- and still just as useful!

$13 at Amazon

Bentgo original all-in-one lunch box: $15
Amazon

Is there anything more satisfying than neat, Instagram-worthy lunches? Your giftee will be ready to hit their New Year's resolutions with Bentgo's minimalist lunch box set, complete with a set of utensils.

$15 at Amazon

Tenugui Japanese traditional cotton cloth: $9
Etsy

Japanese tenugui are beautiful, do-everything cloths that can perform hand towel, napkin, bandana, burp cloth, placemat and bento box-wrapping duties. The ends are often not sewn, giving them more character with prolonged use.

$9 at Etsy

Baggu reusable shopping bag: $12
Amazon

Can one have too many reusable totes? Totes not.

$12 at Amazon

Rite in the Rain weatherproof side spiral notebook: $10
Amazon

A nifty water-resistant notebook is the ultimate thoughtful gift for jotting down all those great recipes in development. Wicks off errant tomato sauce and pasta water like no other.

$10 at Amazon

Dash mini waffle maker: $10
Amazon

This little guy will come in handy when that sudden late-night craving for a hot waffle with vanilla ice cream hits.

$10 at Amazon

Pantry

Saltverk Arctic thyme sea salt: $13
Amazon

Meet my new favorite salt. Saltverk's high quality Icelandic finishing salt comes in a variety of flavors (including plain flaky salt) and would make the perfect gift for any food lover in your life. This Arctic Thyme Salt levels up roast chicken or turkey skin like no other. Saltverk's Seaweed Salt would be an excellent finish to homemade onigiri rice balls.

$13 at Amazon

Guittard grand cacao drinking chocolate powder: $7
Amazon

Guittard's grand cacao drinking chocolate includes actual finely ground chocolate, along with cocoa powder, to ensure a rich, dark chocolate taste each time. Super for any fan of a warm chocolat chaud during cold winter months.

$7 at Target

Rancho Gordo – royal corona beans: $8
myPanier

It's still impossible to get into the Rancho Gordo Bean Club, but you can still purchase bags a la carte. These dreamy beans are large and creamy; enjoy them in winter soups, hearty salads and solo with a drizzle of good quality olive oil with a hit of lemon juice.

$8 at myPanier

Fly by Jing Sichuan chili crisp: $15
Fly by Jing

I'm still obsessed with this perfect product. (Also makes a great topping for a warm bowl of aforementioned beans.)

$15 at Fly by Jing

Bonus

Smoko UO exclusive dumpling light: $16
Urban Outfitters

A bonus for you: Yes, it's $1 more than our limit, but look how stinkin' cute this steamed dumpling light is! If this doesn't bring a smile to the bao lover in your life, I'm not sure what will.

$16 at Urban Outfitters
CNET Holiday Gift Guide 2019
Now playing: Watch this: How to tell if your food is safe to eat
2:14