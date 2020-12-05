The best food and drink gift boxes and subscriptions to send this year

Deal Savings Price









Holiday Gift Guide 2020

At the risk of belaboring a well-worn point, this holiday season has looked and will continue to look very different for many of us than in years past. Those with geographically sprawled families may not be planning in-person celebrations and gift exchange, and so finding a tasty box to send can help keep that spirit of giving, while simultaneously keeping airports crowd-free and loved ones safe. There are hundreds, if not thousands of curated food and drink boxes and subscription services to sift through, filled with all sorts of delicious things to nosh and sip. And so, sussing out the very best food, whiskey and wine gifts by mail is going to take work. Alright, fine -- we'll do the work. From titillating snack box subscriptions to rare bourbon tasting clubs, tailored monthly wine hauls, and even fresh catch that is delivered to their door, these are the best food and drink gift boxes to send by mail this holiday.

Oh, and in case you were wondering: We checked and everything is both in stock and confirmed to arrive on or before Dec. 24 (as of the time of this writing). If you're gunning for earlier, we'd recommend checking with the individual vendor to ensure timely delivery by your target date.

Bokksu The Japanese have snacking down to an art form. Bokksu knows this better than anyone, which is why they took the top spot in a ranking of best snack boxes I wrote earlier in the year. Bokksu collects some of the best snacks from Japan and compiles them in a one-time or recurring monthly curated tasting box. I've both given and received a Bokksu and boy, are they fun. The best part about these high-end snack packs is that almost none of the Japanese treats remind you much of the snacks we already have here. Inside the unmistakable bright orange boxes, you'll find eats like seaweed tempura, green tea and lemon cakes along with Japanese candy such as yuzu gummies and matcha-strawberry Kit-Kats. What's more, Bokksu includes some slick literature explaining a bit about each treat including historical and cultural significance, where it applies. Bokksu boxes start at $40 per month for subscriptions and $50 for a one-time send. Read more: The best snack subscription boxes in 2020

Trade If you're trying to win someone over from afar (or near, for that matter), being responsible for good, new and interesting coffee showing up at their door each month has got to be the path of least resistance. Trade sources some of the best beans in the biz from indie roasters and ships them at a frequency of your choosing. Expect a nice variety in flavor profile, but it's easy to update and is customizable in case you want something different. Communication is also clear and concise and, best of all, the beans are fresh as heck, with some arriving as soon as two days after roasting. Gifting a subscription -- which starts at $13 for 12-ounce bags and goes up from there -- is not the only option. You can sort through Trade's a la carte gift options, including individual bags or bundles that start at $48.

Joff Lee/Getty Images If anyone I know is reading this, a delivery of fresh seafood is what I pick. For someone without a good fish market in their neighborhood, some quality fish by mail is a total treat. Wary of frozen fish? Well, unless you live near a dockside fishmonger, the stuff you're buying at the market has likely been frozen and then thawed. That's all to say, fish that is caught, flash-frozen, packed and sent -- like what you'll get from Fulton Fish Market -- is probably fresher. Fulton has a massive selection of a la carte seafood so you can order fish by the piece, box or a curated bundle. Different species like fresh tuna, wild snapper and cod are available in different counts, and you'll generally save more per pound if you order in bundles. A 10-pack of 8-ounce salmon filets, for instance, can be had for around $89, or a halibut and salmon stock-up bundle goes for $99. You can also subscribe and Fulton will send a monthly, bimonthly or weekly curated box of fish starting at $65 per month for four 6-ounce portions, but ordering a la carte seems to net the best value.

ButcherBox While we're on the subject, a box of high-end meats is never a bad call, and your gifting options abound in 2020. ButcherBox is perfect for gifting a meat box or subscription -- which right now includes free bacon for life when you sign up. Others specialize in niche beef such KC Cattle Co's stock of 100% American wagyu. Another newcomer, Porter Road, has some interesting cuts and holiday bundles, while old standby Rastelli's will let you curate a box of meat and seafood to send. See our favorite online butchers to find a little something meaty to gift to your favorite carnivore.

For the brown liquor nerds, Flaviar is the way to go. This fine booze membership club entitles your giftee to one premium bottle of whiskey along with a themed tasting box every quarter. Plus you'll get access to rare, exclusive bottlings, tailored recommendations and invitations to unique members-only events. Flaviar is $190 for six months or $300 for a full year, which amounts to four bottles along with four themed tasting flights that arrive in cool vials, and the other, aforementioned perks.

Knife Aid It's likely that the chef on your list has knives, and just as likely that many of them are dull. Sharpening knives at home by hand is a bit of a tricky business, so I say leave it to the experts. The startup Knife Aid sends a package out to safely pack and ship knives back to them to be sharpened by pros. I had this done and the results were impeccable; the blades came back in just over a week. You can send a gift card so they can decide when the time is right, or go ahead and order a sharpening and the initial box will just show up in the mail. It's $59 for four knives (less than $15 per knife) but if you consider one only really needs this kind of treatment once a year or so, it's absolutely worth it. It's also a perfect gift to give someone you may not be seeing in person. Read more: The best direct-to-consumer knives for 2020