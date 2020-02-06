Best flower delivery services for Valentine's Day 2020

Beautiful flower arrangements can help make any holiday that much more special. Whether you're putting together a special dinner party or looking for the perfect gift for a loved one this Valentine's Day, there are several companies that can come to the rescue, helping to make the day brighter. But which is the best flower delivery service?

These companies will bring the freshest, most vibrant bouquets, centerpieces and plants right to your door, saving you the hassle of running to the florist. Check out these suggestions and then order online, well ahead of Valentine's (or Galentine's) Day.

The following services are our top picks in different categories:

Bouqs Not only does Bouqs have a fun name, but this brand also offers an impressive variety of arrangements for every special occasion -- or just a regular day. No matter your needs or personal tastes, Bouqs will deliver -- literally. Bouqs sources its flowers and plants from eco-friendly sustainable farms, and it offers same-day and next-day delivery if needed. It offers seasonal arrangements like the Chemistry bouquet and Valentine's Day arrangement, as well as more traditional bouquets like the Angels, which features dozens of light pink roses, or Always, with abundant red roses. It also has sympathy arrangements, which make a thoughtful gift for someone missing a loved one. All of its arrangements are so stunning that it will be hard to pick just one. Additionally, if you're looking for a wonderful gift for that hard-to-shop-for person in your life, you might want to get a Bouqs subscription -- you can choose to have the freshest flowers delivered right to their door on a regular basis. It's a thoughtful gift that keeps on giving, and getting flowers online is way easier than going to your local florist!

H. Bloom Need perfect flowers for a special occasion and need them fast? Luckily for you, H.Bloom can offer flower delivery on the same day all around the country. There are dozens of same-day arrangement styles to choose from, including everything from traditional rose bouquets to garden mixes and single-stem orchids. If you're looking for a last-minute centerpiece for the table, an option like the Pink Ruffles would look lovely, or you can also order an Exotic Orange Bundle to bring to a gathering as a hostess gift. Of course, because the company is working on such short notice, certain flowers may be swapped out based on availability; but the end result is sure to be stunning given the brand's stellar reputation.

1-800-Flowers For those with classic tastes, you can't go wrong ordering from 1-800-Flowers. It offers same-day delivery on a wide selection of classic arrangements, like the Lovely Lavender Medley, which is made up of white roses and carnations, lavender Peruvian lilies, baby's breath and more, or the Crimson Rose Bouquet. If you're not in a hurry, you can also order one of 1-800-Flowers' festive seasonal arrangements, which make perfect holiday centerpieces (or centerpieces for any occasion).

UrbanStems If you enjoy more modern arrangements with unique flowers and colors, be sure to check out UrbanStems. This brand works with sustainable farms to get a wide selection of the best possible blooms, and the flower bouquets are sure to be a talking point at your holiday gathering, or any other occasion. UrbanStems delivers all around the country, and products run the gamut from lush bouquets like The Amado -- which includes fresh flowers like roses, ranunculus, freesia, snapdragon and tree fern -- to modern dried floral arrangements like The Claire. The company also offers delivery on a selection of plants, so you can send The Orion, a pretty snake plant, as a gift to your favorite green thumb.

FTD Flowers Looking specifically for a holiday centerpiece? FTD Flowers has you covered. This delivery service has an impressive selection of traditional bouquets, and it also offers a number of unique centerpieces that will be the perfect flower arrangements for your holiday tablescape. They chiefly advertise centerpieces for Thanksgiving and Christmas, but during the rest of the year, you can still find floral arrangements in baskets and boxes that pull double duty as table decor. For instance, the New Leaf Bouquet features a wooden box overflowing with ornamental kale, roses, lisianthus and more -- and it's low enough to work as a centerpiece that won't obstruct conversation across the table. You can opt for same- or next-day delivery on many of their products, but it's always better to place your order in advance if you need the flowers for a major holiday (as opposed to a personal occasion).

Farmgirl Flowers Have you ever found yourself scrolling through Pinterest, looking at beautiful floral tablescapes? While it might seem too challenging to put together a tablescape on your own, these flowers make it possible. This popular San Francisco-based flower company is known for its ethically grown flowers and burlap-wrapped bouquets, and during the holidays, the company actually offers fully curated tablescapes that can be shipped all around the country. In between big entertaining events, you can still order large lots of flowers, like The Market Haul, which includes 35 stems of fresh and seasonal flowers (three to four varieties in the mix) plus bits of greens so you can make your own arrangements. You'll also find traditional arrangements like the Pitch Perfect with red and pink tulips or Before Sunrise with three colors of roses.

Harry & David Harry & David may be known for its gift baskets, but you can also find a beautiful selection of flowers and holiday wreaths from this retailer. They work with smaller farms, such as Creekside Farms in California and Teufel Holly Farms in Oregon, to deliver both fresh and dried holiday wreaths straight to your door. In addition to traditional evergreen and boxwood wreaths for the Christmas season, Harry & David offers other unique designs like this Heart Wreath with eucalyptus, yarrow, reindeer moss, faux roses and more.

Bloomsy Box What do you get the person who has it all? How about a monthly delivery of fresh flowers or fresh flower arrangements? Flower subscription services are becoming increasingly popular, as they let you give month after month of beautiful bouquets. Bloomsy Box would make a wonderful gift for anyone on your list, as they deliver hand-tied bouquets from sustainable farms on a weekly, bi-weekly or monthly basis. You can choose between original, deluxe and premium bouquets for your recipient -- the more expensive plans get you more flowers per delivery -- which makes the delivery fee feel lower. The selected items will vary each month and often include favorite items like roses, orchids, sunflowers and more. It's a gift that keeps on giving, and it's sure to put a smile on anyone's face.

Enjoy Flowers If you (or someone you know) are crafty, you might enjoy creating "do-it-yourself" bouquets, like those offered by Enjoy Flowers. The DIY Collection is actually a subscription service, so you'll get a new array of flowers delivered on a regular basis. You can choose from three sizes -- 20, 30 or 40 stems -- as well as between bi-weekly or monthly deliveries. The flowers will all be complementary, but it will be up to you to put them together into a cohesive arrangement. Are you up for the challenge? The DIY option would make a great gift for your favorite creative spirit, but it might also be beneficial if you want to create a cohesive floral display during the holidays. Alternatively, Enjoy Flowers offers both signature and farm-fresh subscription services that provide hand-tied bouquets on a regular basis.

Venus Et Fleur Do these boxes of roses look familiar? That might be because they're always popping up on celebrity social media accounts, including those of the Kardashians. These luxurious arrangements, called Eternity Roses, are the signature product of Venus Et Fleur, and when properly cared for, they can last up to a year, thanks to the company's unique preservation process. If you really want to wow your guests or loved one this holiday season, there's no better way to do it than with Eternity Roses. Small boxes with a single rose start at $39, while more lavish displays can cost upward of $1,000. You can also choose from a variety of containers and rose colors, including bold metallic and rainbow varieties.

Floom It's always nice to support local businesses, and Floom actually uses a network of independent florists in major cities around the country to fulfill its orders. You can order Floom flowers in NYC, Boston, Chicago, San Francisco, Los Angeles and San Diego, and a talented local florist will put together your arrangement. Your arrangement options will depend on where you're located, but Floom does have a whole Valentine's Day section to choose from. (We suspect they'll eventually have Christmas options, too.) They also have same-day delivery options if you're putting together an event last-minute and can't get to the flower shop.

This story was written by Camryn Rabideau. It was originally published last year.