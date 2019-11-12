The 7 best fitness subscription boxes for every workout style

Is there anything like going to the gym in a new ensemble for the first time or discovering your new favorite post-run snack? It may be a cliche, but variety is the spice of life -- or, more specifically, your workout. And one of the best ways to keep your fitness routine feeling fresh is with a subscription box, one that delivers new gear, treats, and workout ideas to you on a regular basis. The trick is to choose a subscription that fits your personal needs, preferences, and workout style — which, given how many options there are to choose from, is easier said than done.

In the same way that finding a great podcast or wearable can inspire you to stick to your fitness goals, the right fitness subscription can keep your motivation up, too. Here, we've rounded up some of the best services available, with all stripes of exercisers in mind.

FabFitFun If you've dipped so much as a toe into the pool of subscription services, you probably know about FabFitFun. Run on a seasonal schedule that ships four boxes per year, and every box contains eight to 10 lifestyle products that may include accessories, clothing, skin-care items, workout gear or small housewares. Subscribers have the option to customize their order or add on additional items every season, but they can also roll the dice and have the entire box arrive as a surprise. Clearly, FabFitFun aims to offer variety, and it delivers on that front from a product and price standpoint -- the retail value of every box is around $200 or more. What you pay: $49.99 per season or $179.99 for a year

YogaClub Every month, YogaClub sends every subscriber a three-piece yoga outfit curated by its staff stylists, who base their selections on the current season as well as a style quiz every customer must complete before ordering their first box. Whatever a customer's specific style preferences are, the gear they receive is always from name brands like Manduka, Onzie, Columbia, and Splendid, among others. If any of the pieces miss the mark, they can be exchanged online for a new item via YogaClub's store. Or, subscribers can swap clothes with each other through YogaClub's Facebook Community. What you pay: $79 per month, plus shipping

GainzBox A favorite of CrossFit athletes, GainzBox's monthly box comes with four to six items intended to enhance subscribers' workout experience. Past boxes have featured snacks from emerging brands, performance fitness wear like running shorts and sports bras and such workout equipment as free weights and resistance bands for gym or home use. GainzBox also offers one-time gift boxes for holidays and birthdays, though they do cost a little more than the regular subscription box. What you pay: $93 for three months, $180 for six months, $348 for a year, or $32 for a month-by-month plan, plus $7 for shipping

Ellie This athleisure subscription presents customers with three outfit options to choose from at the start of every month. Depending on the subscription plan, the outfit may consist of a top and a pair of bottoms; a top, a sports bra and a pair of bottoms; or three pieces of apparel plus two accessories or other workout items, from brands including Bally Total Fitness, Marika and Ellie itself. Subscribers have the option to skip a month if none of the options appeal to them, and Ellie will replace items free of charge. While the outfits are selected with cycling, yoga and fitness in mind, they're also well-suited to running errands and lounging. What you pay: $39.95 for two items per month, $44.95 for three items per month, or $49.95 for five items per month

StrideBox Featuring nutrient-dense snacks, safety equipment and personal care items, StrideBox aims to provide subscribers with products that motivate them to keep running, training and working toward their fitness goals. More than just general healthy items, the products featured in StrideBox address issues specific to running, like bite-size snacks for eating on the go, electrolyte supplements for staying hydrated and friction barriers to prevent against blisters and chafing. Each box delivers between four and six items on a monthly basis and, in addition to offering familiar brands runners know and love like Honey Stinger and Clif, StrideBox also features products from up-and-coming brands including Lyte, Defunkify and Skratch Labs What you pay: $19.95 per month

MuscleBox MuscleBox offers three types of boxes, depending on each subscriber's needs and preferences. Its original box is marketed toward men and features snacks, equipment, clothing and other fitness items centered around a different theme each month (such as ab workouts or professional fighting), while the Miss Muscle Box offers a similar selection of treats plus women's workout gear, without a theme. Finally, the Protein Box delivers only snacks and supplements, for those who already have enough workout gear. Every box also comes with access to Muscle Box's vast online library of workouts. What you pay: $29.99 per month for either the Men's MuscleBox, Miss Muscle Box or Protein Box