Best Father's Day gifts under $50 for 2021

Father's Day Gift Guide 2021

Father's Day 2021 (which arrives Sunday, June 20) will be nothing like Father's Day 2020. That's because many coronavirus-related restrictions have been lifted, meaning dads can get the hugs and in-person celebrations they missed last year. This dad right here just wants to spend a pleasant day with family.

Well, OK, maybe one little gift. But don't go crazy! In fact, if my beloved wife and children are reading, use this guide. It's filled with cool items that would make any dad happy, all priced $50 or less.

Read more: Save 15% on the coolest Father's Day gift I've seen this year: Framed, disassembled iPhones

Bella It's time to stop fooling around, waffle-wise. Toss that little rinky-dink iron to the curb and upgrade Dad to this commercial-grade machine, which can make two fluffy Belgian breakfast circles at the same time. The Pro Series scored an impressive 4.6-star average rating from over 450 Best Buy buyers.

Sarah Tew/CNET How about giving Dad some much-needed peace and quiet? Anker's over-the-ear headphones delivery surprisingly decent active noise canceling for the price, along with 40 hours of playtime and a carrying case for good measure. CNET's resident headphone expert, David Carnoy, had this to say: "Anker's SoundCore Life Q20 headphones are arguably the best value in the category of noise-canceling headphones." Read more.

Tile Want to make Dad's life a little easier? Give him this two-pack of Tile trackers -- a Mate for his keychain, a Slim for his wallet. Both gizmos pair with his phone; the Tile app helps locate them, while the Tile community helps when they're out of Bluetooth range. I'm a huge, huge fan of these things, which is why they show up on every gift guide I've ever written. The Starter Pack is currently on sale for $40, marked down from its regular $50 price.

Chemex I switched to one of these about a year ago and haven't looked back. (Buh-bye, Keurig!) Done properly, pour-over coffee is a revelation -- which helps explain the 4.8-star average rating from over 1,800 buyers. If your gift budget allows, consider one of these stainless-steel filters as well.

A Cheapskate Hall-of-Famer, the Fire 7 is great for dads who want to leave the phone on the charger ("See you on Monday, work stress!") but still enjoy books, movies, music, TikTok videos and the like. It's available in four colors and comes with expandable storage -- something no iPad to date can claim. The $50 price tag is practically just a suggestion, too: The Fire 7 goes on sale once a month, usually for $40 but sometimes less. (Remember: Prime Day is imminent.)

Sarah Tew/CNET The fully waterproof JBL Clip 3 is one of top micro Bluetooth speakers you can buy. The integrated carabiner framing the entire perimeter of the speaker acts as a bumper, which provides some fall protection. This unique Father's Day gift is available in multiple color choices for $50. Use it on a camping trip or a bike ride.

Sarah Tew/CNET For under $50, this plug-in streamer will deliver nearly every online video service you can think of -- Netflix, Hulu, Disney Plus, Apple TV Plus and hundreds more -- at resolutions up to 4K. The remote will control your TV's power and volume, too. If you're looking to give Dad's old TV a new lease on life, this gadget is the perfect Father's Day gift. Read our Roku Streaming Stick Plus review.

More Father's Day ideas