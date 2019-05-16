Best Father's Day gifts under $250

We've compiled a list of the best dad-tested gear we've seen that costs between $100 and $250. Whether you're looking to reward your dad with a new set of headphones or a retro gaming system, there should be a piece of tech on this list to suit them.

Bose QuietComfort 25 ($180) The Bose QuietComfort 25 is an excellent set of noise-canceling headphones, and they're absolutely essential if your dad is a commuter or just wants to block out ambient noises from the outside world. See at Bose Read full review

Activ5 Smart Isometric Device ($140) Sarah Tew/CNET The Activ5 is billed as, "A tiny gym in your pocket." About the size of a hockey puck, the Activ5 is more sophisticated than it looks. It's designed to create an isometric workout as you apply pressure to either side of the device -- essentially squeezing it -- using various parts of your body. You connect your iOS or Android phone to the device and a free companion app (pictured) tracks the amount of pressure you apply to it. With a little gamification, the app guides you through short workouts that you can do anywhere. It seems a little expensive at $140, but it gives you more of a workout than you'd think given its tiny size and simplistic shape. See at Amazon Watch CNET video

Sony UBP-X700 ($179) Sarah Tew/CNET If your dad has a collection of CDs, DVDs and a few Blu-rays then a new player might be just the ticket this holiday. The UBP-X700 offers excellent 4K playback paired with Dolby Vision -- perfect for his new TV -- and also streams from most content services. See at Amazon Read CNET's review

Bose Frames ($200) Sarah Tew/CNET How many sunglasses with integrated audio does your dad already have? Does it number less than one? The Bose Frames sets itself apart from other devices in that nothing goes either in or on your ear, instead the audio is projected from the frames. These Bluetooth sunglasses sound surprisingly good, and will soon include a feature called Audio Augmented Reality, making it a gift for the dad who wants to stay on the cutting edge. See at Bose Read CNET's review

Arcade1UP Street Fighter 2 ($249) Sarah Tew/CNET There's nothing like a 3/4-size arcade machine to add distinction to a dorm room, and there are no quarters required! Arcade1UP make a series of faithful arcade recreations of everything from Street Fighter to Galaga to Rampage. See at Walmart Read the CNET hands-on

Vizio SB3621 sound bar ($148) Sarah Tew/CNET It's safe to say that every other device on this list pales in comparison with the value of this Vizio sound bar. Honest-to-goodness sound quality -- complete with a wireless subwoofer -- will have your dad thanking you every time they blast a movie. Your wallet will thank you for the price. See at Walmart Read full review

Sonos One ($199) Sarah Tew/CNET If you want to give your dad the gift of improved sound quality, or the ability to speak into thin air to ask for tunes, there can be only One. See at Amazon Read full review

TCL S325 series Roku TV (43 inches for $200) Sarah Tew/CNET The 43-inch S325 may not be 4K (at this size, you won't notice) but it includes the best-in-class Roku Smart TV operating system to please binge-happy TV addicts. See at Amazon Read full review