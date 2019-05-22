Best Father's Day gifts to combat dad bod

Apple

With all the things a dad has to keep track of, getting fit, staying healthy and eating better can easily drop off his to-do list. Here are a few gift ideas to help Dad stick to an exercise plan, keep track of his health and fitness and make smart -- and tasty -- meal choices.

Note that these products and services are independently chosen by our editors. CNET may get a share of the revenue if you buy anything featured on our site.

A budget smartwatch that does it all: Amazfit Bip ($79) Sarah Tew/CNET The Amazfit Bip does all the basics you'd expect from a smartwatch for a price that's hard to beat. It mirrors phone notifications, calendar alerts and reminders to help keep Dad on track and doubles as a fitness tracker with a built-in GPS and heart-rate monitor, and it offers water resistance. It's not the fanciest of watches, with a plastic frame and simple design, but it makes up for it in battery life. It can last anywhere from one to four weeks on a charge, depending on use. $79.00 at Amazon Read the Amazfit Bip review

The eye-catching smartwatch: Fitbit Versa ($200) Fitbit Versa Sarah Tew/CNET If looks are important, then the Fitbit Versa might be the better bet. Its $199.95 price tag may seem like a splurge next to the Amazfit Bip, but it's still on the lower end of the smartwatch price spectrum, and it's a more forward alternative. Choose from three finishes and a variety of watch straps to match your dad's style. Aside from your basic smartwatch and fitness-tracking duties, the Fitbit app also gives Dad access to personalized dashboard to keep tabs of weight, sleep, exercise and friends' and family members' activity. The Versa is compatible with both Android and iOS devices. $169.94 at Amazon Read the Fitbit Versa review

A great health and fitness tracker: The Apple Watch Series 4 ($399) Sarah Tew/CNET If you want to go all-in on a watch for Dad, the Apple Watch Series 4 is it. The Series 4 is the fastest, most connected and best overall smartwatch around. Along with health and fitness tracking, the latest Apple Watch has high and low heart-rate detection, fall detection with SOS trigger and an FDA-cleared ECG app for more detailed heart readings. Plus, it's handsome and will look great on Dad's wrist. See at $384.99 at Amazon Read the Apple Watch Series 4 review

The latest workout buds for trendsetters: Powerbeats Pro ($250) Beats Powerbeats Pro David Carnoy/CNET For a sportier, trendier take on the AirPods, try the Powerbeats Pro. Apple's latest wireless earphones are more expensive than their AirPod counterparts at $250, but they boast better sound quality and a tighter fit and they're sweatproof, which means they'll hold up to those intense workout sessions at the gym. They come in four color options and include their own charging case. $249.95 at Amazon Read the Powerbeats Pro review

Exercise away from the gym: Activ5 Smart Isometric Device ($140) Sarah Tew/CNET The Activ5 is billed as "A tiny gym in your pocket." About the size of a hockey puck, the Activ5 is more sophisticated than it looks. It's designed to create an isometric workout as you apply pressure to either side of the device -- essentially squeezing it -- using various parts of your body. You connect your iOS or Android phone to the device, and a free companion app (pictured) tracks the amount of pressure you apply to it. With a little gamification, the app guides you through short workouts that you can do anywhere. It seems a little expensive at $140, but it gives you more of a workout than you'd think, given its tiny size and simplistic shape. See at Amazon Watch the Activ5 Smart Isometric Device video

Expand Dad's cooking repertoire, without much effort: Instant Pot ($59.95) Josh Miller For dads who handle the family cooking, an Instant Pot might be just the thing to expand menu options without a lot of effort. It's like a pressure cooker and a slow cooker had a baby and added some tech. You can make anything from popcorn to a healthy fish dish in less than an hour and without a lot of fuss, letting Dad focus on other parts of a meal. Its built-in sensors regulate pressure and temperature, while its timer keeps food from overcooking. $59.00 at Target What's the best Instant Pot to buy?

Healthy meal delivery service: Freshly ($49.99/4 meals) Screenshot Freshly.com If the goal is to give Dad -- and the whole family -- healthy meal options, a meal delivery service can help. There are plenty of options to choose from, but Freshly is a great pick for a busy dad and family because it provides healthy meal choices that are ready to eat (just heat in the microwave). It has a rotating menu of over 30 dishes to fit every dietary need, with subscription plans starting at about $45 a week. See at Freshly Best meal kit delivery services

Mentioned Above Apple AirPods 2019 (Charging Case) $139 CNET may get a commission from retail offers.