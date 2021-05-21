Father's Day Gift Guide 2021

Father's Day will be here sooner than you think: It's Sunday, June 20. Do yourself a favor this year and don't wait until the last minute on Father's Day gift shopping.

Short on funds? No worries: Everything on this particular list is priced at just $30 or less. (If your budget can stretch a bit further, check out our roundups of the best Father's Day gifts under $50 and under $100. And while you're at it, have a look at CNET's full Father's Day gift guide, which has even more great ideas across all price ranges. Now all you need to worry about is a card.

Ikaama Does Dad still reach for his phone every time he needs a light? This headlamp is infinitely more practical, as it allows hands-free illumination wherever he points his face. It's super-bright, rechargable, water-resistant and fully adjustable, with a lifetime warranty and -- at the time of this writing -- a $2-off coupon you clip on the product page.

Amazing Clubs Most gifts you open are just bam, done. Here's something that won't be quickly forgotten: a thing-of-the-month club. Amazing Clubs offers dozens of gift options, many starting below $30 a month. Indulge Dad's love of hot sauce, pickles, you name it. Here are a few options from the below-$30, er, club. Every single one: way better than a gift card. The prices below are for three-month subscriptions. Rates tend to dip if you choose a longer duration. BBQ: $22.95 a month

Hot Sauce: $22.95 a month

Salsa: $19.95 a month

Popcorn: $26.95 a month

Pickle: $26.95 a month And if any family members happen to be reading: There's a chocolate club, too, cough-cough.

Daily Steals Daily Steals has an assortment of T-shirts for both dad and grandpa -- some funny, some celebratory. And if shirts aren't his thing, there are similarly amusing coffee mugs as well. You can save $4 on any of them with promo code CNETFTHR.

Penguin Books Why does the author's name ring a bell? Oh, he's just the co-creator of a little TV show called Game of Thrones. This novel came first, and it's got "Dad" written all over it: In war-torn Russia, two young men are sentenced to death. Their only hope is to complete an impossible mission for a lunatic colonel. City of Thieves is riveting from the first page, but it's also funny. Dad will love it.

BruMate Does Dad like a cold brewski? The BruMate promises to keep his favorite beverage 20 times colder than a neoprene sleeve. There are different versions for cans and bottles; the Trio is a good choice for can fans because it can also work as a pint glass. All the BruMates come in a variety of colors. I tried them out last year and can confirm they work really well: My last sip from the can was nearly as cold as the first -- and I nursed that sucker for probably half an hour.

Clckr Everyone knows dads love "clickers" (aka TV remotes). But this is a Clckr of a different sort. It attaches to the back of a phone to provide a secure grip and a stand that supports both portrait (read: Zoom) and landscape (read: Netflix) viewing. When snapped closed, it still allows for wireless charging, which I found surprising and impressive. (This may vary depending on your phone model.) The $11 universal version can work with just about any phone, but Clckr also makes cases that have the grip-stand thing built right in.

Colonel Popper A product with a dad-joke of a name (Colonel Popper... see what they did there?), this awesome kitchen tool makes a perfect bowl of popcorn every time. It's also healthier and cheaper than microwave popcorn, because all you do is pour in some kernels and add a little oil (optional). One nice added perk: It collapses down to store flat when not in use. The bowl is currently on sale for $15, though prices do fluctuate, occasionally jumping up to $20.

Hunt A Killer For the dad who loves solving crimes, puzzles, mysteries or all of the above, there's Hunt A Killer. Each month he'll receive a box containing tools, evidence, clues and more, all with the goal of eliminating suspects and identifying the murderer. Your gift can be just the first box or a "season pass" (basically the entire mystery, start to finish) of six months. Whatever you choose, use promo code FLASH20 to get 20% off the first box.

Life is Good I'll unabashedly admit to loving the Life is Good brand. Love the shirts, love the humor, love the message. (Now more than ever, we need reminders that life can be good.) You'll find nearly two dozen dad-friendly shirts to choose from, all priced at $28.

Rocketbook Does your dad like to take notes? Sketch ideas? Draw doodles? Consider gifting him the last notebook he'll ever need. The Rocketbook is a smart, reusable spiral-bound pad that can be wiped clean with a damp cloth. It also pairs with the Rocketbook app to preserve all Dad's notes in the cloud. There are different sizes available; the Executive dot-grid version is currently priced at $24.

Spiceology Variety is the spice of life, but spices add variety! (I just made that up. Can't decide if it's genius or...) Spiceology is a chef-owned source for hundreds of interesting and unusual blends, herbs, salts, powders and the like -- plenty of stuff to help Dad elevate his cooking game. You could start him with something like the Chef Chad White Northwest Spice Collection, which includes three rubs. Take note, though, that your cart total needs to hit at least $40 to score free shipping.

