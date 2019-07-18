Vitruvi

Aromatherapy is a great way to calm the mind and create a soothing environment. The easiest way to get started is with an essential oil diffuser. As long as you fill your diffuser with oils from a reputable brand, your diffuser will pump health-boosting, relaxing scents throughout your home.

How to choose an essential oil diffuser

You could choose from literally hundreds of oil diffusers that range in price from $10 to more than $100. Before you buy, consider these factors.

Capacity: Diffuser capacity can run anywhere from 100 milliliters (3.4 fl. oz.) to more than 1 liter (32 fl. oz.), but the average sits around 300 milliliters. You may want a larger capacity if you don't want to be bothered to refill the water very often, or if you need your diffuser to run for a long time in a large space.

Run time and timers: Do you want to be able to set your diffuser for one, three or five hours? Do you want a continuous run option? How long do you need it to run for? These are all important questions to consider when purchasing a diffuser.

Automatic shutoff: Even if you're typically not a forgetful person, choosing a diffuser with auto shutoff is a smart move. If you forget to power down your diffuser when there's little water left, it can overheat and break.

Area coverage: For small rooms, you don't need to worry too much about the square footage your diffuser covers. If you're looking to use it in an open space or large room, however, look for diffusers with a high square footage.

Lighting: Many diffusers offer ambient light settings and/or double as night lights. This is very much a personal preference thing, so if you definitely don't want a light, make sure the diffuser you want to buy doesn't have one, or that you can easily turn it off.

Intensity: For a stronger fragrance, look for nebulizing diffusers, which vaporize the oil before pumping out the mist. These are often more expensive than standard diffusers, but can be worth it if you find standard diffusers to be weak.

Humidity: Many essential oil diffusers double as humidifiers. This can be a great two-in-one option if you live in a dry climate.

VicTsing This sleek oil diffuser from VicTsing features a wood-grain exterior, screw-on cap, 10-hour continuous output, optional timer and automatic shutoff. It's also super-quiet, thanks to ultrasound technology and it allows you to choose from seven ambient light colors for an all-around spa effect. For less than $40, buyers on Amazon dote on the value.

InnoGear For a few bucks less than the best overall pick, you can get this essential oil diffuser from InnoGear that reviewers say "does what it's supposed to." Like the VicTsing, the InnoGear also offers seven LED light colors to choose from, as well as automatic shutoff. Many buyers note that this diffuser is best used in smaller rooms because its output isn't as strong as some other diffusers.

Dularf Calling all smart home fanatics: You can power on this Dularf diffuser with your voice or via the LinkyHome app, and it connects to both Amazon Alexa and Google Home. You can also adjust the color, brightness, timer and intensity on this smart essential oil diffuser.

SpaRoom Can't live without your essential oil diffuser? Take this one along with you wherever you go. It works with a USB, but you can also run it on two AA batteries, so you can travel with this portable diffuser even if you won't have access to a USB port.

Stadler Form This oil diffuser from Stadler Form runs for a whopping 53 hours. It will run up to 18 hours on a continuous operation or 53 hours on interval mode, where it runs on a 10-minutes-on, 20-minutes-off cycle. It also offers an oscillation feature, and buyers love its quietness.

Exqline Many small diffusers don't adequately fill larger rooms with fragrance. This Exqline diffuser has an impressively large 1,500mL capacity, along with an output of 450 square feet. Amazon reviewers love the powerful output -- one buyer even said this diffuser can handle a "huge living room with cathedral ceilings."

Vitruvi This Vitruvi diffuser emits 2.3 fluid ounces of water per hour, making it a great option for people who want the fragrance that comes with an essential oil diffuser and the moisture that comes with a humidifier. Its chic porcelain finish and stable legs are a bonus.

Ellia Talk about a trifecta: This diffuser from Ellia combines sound, scent and sight for an ultracalming effect. It'll play sleep sounds while emitting ambient light along with the essential oils you bought it for.

Fyng If you're an all-in-one kind of person, this cute box-shaped diffuser was made for you. It functions as a speaker, a night light and a clock all at the same time -- oh, and as an essential oil diffuser, of course.

