Best electric bikes to ride in 2020

Public transit systems everywhere are operating at a limited capacity. Taking a rideshare car feels like a roll of the dice. Walking? I guess that's an option. But even though we're all trying to stay at home as much as possible, sometimes you just need to get around a city.

For short-to-medium-distance travel, having powered personal transport makes a lot of sense. It's an easy way to drop goods off with vulnerable family and friends. You can cover longer distances faster than walking, and it's easier to maintain social distance while riding. Or maybe you just want to reduce your carbon footprint by skipping a car ride.

The rideables field is big enough that we've now split our recommendations into two categories. The best electric scooters and skateboards are here, while this list sticks with e-bikes, or electric bicycles. Some of these devices were tested before the coronavirus pandemic, others more recently. Most of them were tested on a commute through sections of midtown Manhattan, around Central Park or down the West Side Highway bike path. We'll update this list periodically.

Remember, if you plan on getting into rideables, be safe about it. Leave enough space between yourself and both cars and riders on plain old human-powered bikes and scooters. You're also able to go a lot faster, so ride and pass with caution. Make sure to charge your battery and check on your tires. And, most important, always wear a helmet when you ride.

Now playing: Watch this: Buying your first e-bike: What you can expect

Sarah Tew/CNET Great for a commuter with limited storage space. The Swagtron EB5 Pro is a folding pedal-assist bicycle with an electric motor that also has its own throttle (so you don't really have to pedal at all). With a full battery, it can travel up to 15 miles at a speed of 15 mph. This folding electric bicycle is a single speed, and you can even turn all the powered features off and use it like a regular bike. It weighs a solid 37 pounds and the seat supports riders up to 264 pounds, but when the seat is folded down, this ride is surprisingly small. See our Swagtron EB5 Pro gallery.

Sarah Tew/CNET If it can be put on a bicycle, Rad Power Bikes probably offers it. With a slew of accessories, you can outfit one of their nine different bike models for cargo, kids, cargo with kids, or just riding through the mud. We got our hands on the RadRunner 1 with a rear bench and foot pegs. This particular configuration is great for a parent to get out and run errands with their little ones on board. The 48-volt, 14-amp-hour battery powers a 750-watt motor that can pedal-assist or throttle the RadRunner up to 20mph. With four levels of assistance, riders can increase or decrease to help conserve battery, if necessary, or make it up a steep incline. The step-through frame makes it easy to mount and dismount, even with a passenger or packages on the rear of the bike. The RadRunner is rated to support up to 300 pounds. I can assure you it does that as my passengers and I pushed past the weight limit without any problems. Read our RadRunner 1 hands-on.

Sarah Tew The gorgeous, futuristic-looking $2,799 GoCycle GS is not your average folding e-bike. Its motor is located in the front and it has a fully enclosed chain that runs to the back wheel. This allows you to commute without worrying about getting grease on you or your clothes or lubing the chain after being out on a wet day. Roads with rough patches are less of a problem with its rear suspension, too. The wheels attach with single-sided mounts, which is a major design standout, allowing them to be quickly removed by hand. It also means you can break it down into smaller pieces to take up less space. The whole thing weighs 36.3 pounds (16.5 kg) and you can get a Portable Docking Station that's essentially a rolling suitcase for the bike for stowing and transport. The GS settings are controlled by an iOS or Android device via Bluetooth through the GoCycleConnect app. Two bands on the handlebar securely hold your phone while riding. While riding the GoCycle you're able to change assistance modes, speeds and toggle the throttle on and off. Throttle assistance can only be used when traveling at least 4 mph, so as not to put too much pressure on the 500-watt motor. The GoCycle's 300Wh battery gets about 40 miles (65 km) on a full charge depending on your riding style and weight; it'll support riders up to 220 pounds and pedal/throttle assist up to 20 mph. A full charge takes about seven hours or three and a half with a fast charger (sold separately). The GS focuses on the little details, such as its center stand that folds up discreetly under the bike making it almost invisible. I can not emphasize enough how beautifully designed this bike is. How they squeezed so much into this small bicycle is just amazing. At $2,799 you're getting a premium ride (and it's not even the company's top model), but if you're not sure it's worth it sight unseen, you may find a local retailer that carries the GoCyle line and allows test rides. See our gallery of the GoCycle GS.

Mark Licea/CNET Even though it's been replaced by newer models, I decided to leave the Super Commuter on this list because it's available at a decent discount (down to $3,600 from $5,200). I originally tested this bike in the 2019 TD 5 Boro Bike Tour. First, I wanted to see how it performed as a normal bike. It's heavy at 54 pounds, and I had to see how it would fare against some of the sleeker bicycles. The 11 speeds made it easy to maintain a comfortable pace. When I came across a few inclines, the pedal assist (Bosch Performance Speed, 350-watt motor, integrated into the frame) worked perfectly. Eco was my preferred assist mode. It gives the least assistance of the four settings (Eco, Tour, Sport and Turbo), so it has the best battery life for long distances. Note that this bicycle does not have a throttle; it is strictly pedal assist. See our gallery of the Trek Super Commuter Plus 8S.