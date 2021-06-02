Best early Prime Day phone deals: Save up to $200 on Samsung Galaxy S20 FE, Google Pixel and more

Deal Savings Price

















Amazon Prime Day is coming up -- on Tuesday, Amazon announced that the big sale will take place June 21 and 22. It's still early, but we've already found a few deals on phones with prices so low they're matching earlier Prime Day or Black Friday prices on the tech company's site.

Note that prices and availability were accurate at the time of publication, but are subject to change. Make sure to check back often for the latest deal prices, as we're updating this article on a rolling basis to account for newer, better deals and expired offers.

Angela Lang/CNET Google's Pixel 3XL phone is no longer carried by Google, but you can still find the highly-rated phone at other retailers, including for the low price of $200 for the 128 GB version on Wednesday only at B&H. The Pixel 3 XL has a top-of-the-line camera that includes an enhanced low-light feature and wide selfie shots. It's also water resistant and has wireless charging. Read our Google Pixel 3XL review.

Sarah Tew/CNET CNET's review called the Galaxy S21 the "no-brainer 'you're due for an upgrade' phone," thanks to its sleek design, 5G support and lower price -- made even better with $100 off at Amazon right now. Read our Galaxy S21 review.

Angela Lang/CNET The Galaxy S20 Ultra is among Samsung's most advanced (and expensive) flagship phones, released in 2020. Its greatest feature may be its camera, with a 108-megapixel sensor, 100x zoom lens and 40-megapixel selfie camera. The phone also has a huge 5,000-mAh battery for extended battery life. Read our Galaxy Note 20 Ultra 5G review.

Samsung The Galaxy A12 is the least expensive phone Samsung sells, and it's the one to consider if you simply want a phone for all of life's essentials and don't need to waste money on extravagant cameras or supercomputer levels of processing power. It doesn't have 5G, but it does have four rear cameras, a 6.5-inch display and a large 5,000-mAh battery.

Samsung Another option in Samsung's budget A line, the A10 includes a 6.2-inch screen, 32GB of storage and three cameras. You can save a few dollars on the A10 phone right now at Amazon.

Sarah Tew/CNET The Moto G Play is one of Motorola's budget smartphone options that looks more expensive than it actually is. It has a fingerprint reader incorporated into the Motorola logo on the back of the phone, as well as a headphone jack and 32GB of storage. Right now it's on sale for $160 at Amazon.

Sarah Tew/CNET The 2021 Moto G Power features a wallet-friendly price, a gigantic 5,000-mAh battery and 32GB of storage, along with a 6.6-inch display and triple-rear camera array. Motorola promises that the phone will last up to three days of regular use on a single charge, and in our testing, it's held up so far. It's on sale for $190 at Amazon. Read our Moto G Power review.

Sarah Tew/CNET The Moto G Stylus includes a large 4,000-mAh battery, 128GB of storage, a 6.6-inch display and a quad camera array. Plus, the stylus adds a level of precision that makes navigating the phone more efficient. It's on sale for $280 at Amazon.

Sarah Tew/CNET The Motorola One 5G Ace is a solid 5G phone that won't break the bank, especially for an extra $20 off right now. It has a 6.7-inch LCD screen, a massive 5,000-mAh battery and 128GB of storage. It also offers protection against spills and water. Read our Motorola One 5G Ace review.