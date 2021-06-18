Best early Prime Day laptop deals: Save $500 on Dell XPS 13, $200 on an MSI Prestige 14 and more

Deal Savings Price















Prime Day, Amazon's big summer sale, starts on Monday, June 21 and runs through Tuesday, June 22, but you can find discounted laptops on Amazon and other retailers right now if you don't want to wait for the official launch. We've rounded up the best laptop deals from Amazon, Best Buy, Newegg and Walmart, along with a few decent discounts direct from Dell. You'll find a wide range of laptops on sale -- whether you need a work-from-home, remote-learning or two-in-one laptop.

If you'd like to embrace the new Intel Evo platform, the benefits of which include instant wake, fast charging and long battery life, check out the MSI Prestige 14 on sale at Amazon. It's an all-aluminum MacBook clone with the latest Intel silicon and a huge solid-state drive. Amazon also has a good deal on a well-rounded Lenovo IdeaPad S340 that delivers midrange features at a budget price. And there is a pair of budget Gateway laptops deeply discounted at Walmart. Lastly, you can save a hefty $500 on a powerful Dell XPS 13 two-in-one laptop from Dell.

Check out these deals and others if you're due for a laptop upgrade. And be sure to check back -- we regularly update this list as more deals become available and others expire.

More laptop and PC deals

Walmart If you're of a certain age, you may recall the Gateway name and its computers that shipped in black-and-white cow-print boxes. Gateway has returned as a line of low-cost laptops and tablets at Walmart. But you won't find any of the models on store shelves in their iconic cow packaging; the new Gateway laptops are available online only. This 14-inch Gateway laptop features a 10th-gen Intel Core i5 CPU and 16GB of RAM. You get a 256GB SSD for storage. The storage capacity is average for the price, but the amount of memory is double what is usually on offer. And you get a full HD (1,920x1,080-pixel) display, which is better than the 1,366x768-pixel panels found on other budget laptops. There's also a fingerprint reader for easy, secure logins. The green and black models are sold out, but you can get it at a steep discount in either blue or pink.

Walmart Take the above model, expand the screen from 14.1 to 15.6 inches and get a massive $330 in savings. If you're working or learning from home and commuting less, the added screen real estate outweighs the added heft and bulk. The discount applies to all four color choices.

This 15-inch laptop from Dell is another low-cost option with a roomy 512GB SSD. It features an 11th-gen Intel Core i5 chip and 8GB of RAM. The 15.6-inch display features full HD resolution.

Lenovo This midrange laptop is currently on sale at a budget laptop price. It features a 15.6-inch full HD touchscreen powered by an AMD Ryzen 7 3700U CPU, 12GB of RAM and a 512GB SSD. The CPU is a generation behind AMD's current line but a member of the leading Ryzen 7 series -- it should power through general tasks with its above-average memory allotment.

Josh Goldman/CNET Plenty of memory and solid-state storage power this 15-inch Lenovo laptop. It's based on a 10th-gen Intel Core i5 CPU, which is a generation behind Intel's current crop of chips but should provide enough muscle for general Windows use, especially when paired with 16GB of RAM. You also get a 512GB SSD. The 15.6-inch display features full HD resolution and touch support.

MSI MSI's version of the MacBook boasts a thin, sleek, all-aluminum enclosure and Intel's Evo platform. This discounted model features an 11th-gen Core i7 processor, 16GB of RAM and a 512GB SSD. You also get a pair of Thunderbolt 4 ports. For less than $1,000, this Prestige 14 sale model delivers modern components and tons of style.

Josh Goldman/CNET Co-engineered by Samsung and Intel, this premium Intel Evo two-in-one boasts a stunning 15.6-inch AMOLED display powered by an 11th-gen Core i7 CPU, 16GB of RAM and a 1TB SSD. It includes Samsung's S Pen for drawing and jotting down notes, and the Galaxy Book Pro works seamlessly with Galaxy phones. Read our Samsung Galaxy Book Pro 360 review.

Sarah Tew/CNET With a slightly bigger screen and smaller body, Dell's new XPS 13 continues its steady march towards laptop perfection. This heavily discounted two-in-one convertible lacks the latest Intel silicon but should still be plenty powerful with a 10th-gen Intel Core i7 processor, 16GB of RAM and a 512GB SSD. The 13.4-inch touch display boasts a razor-sharp 3,840x2,400-pixel resolution. Read our Dell XPS 13 review.

Newegg This Acer Aspire 5 model features a 15.6-inch, full HD display powered by an 11th-gen Intel Core i7 processor, 12GB of RAM and a 512GB SSD. At its discounted price, it provides ample bang for the buck with a modern and powerful Intel CPU along with ample memory and solid-state storage capacity.

Sarah Tew/CNET This 15.6-inch laptop from Acer is $70 off at Newegg and supplies double the storage capacity usually found at this price, with a 512GB SSD rather than the more typical 256GB on offer. It also features a 10th-gen Core i5 CPU and 8GB of RAM. The 15.6-inch display checks the box for full HD resolution.

