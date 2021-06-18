Best Early Prime Day 3D printer deals: Anycubic, Creality and more

Amazon Prime Day 2021

Amazon Prime Day is a great time to pick up maker gear. It's no secret I love 3D printing, and frequently make gadget accessories, board game upgrades, lifehacks and more with both 3D printers and laser cutters.

If you're just getting started with 3D printing, check out some of my favorite 3D printers here. Some early Prime Day deals are already live, and I'd call these discounts good-to-excellent. Prime Day should bring additional deals, and hopefully also include some laser cutters, like the Snapmaker or Glowforge.

Early Prime Day 3D Printer deals

This small resin printer is great for printing D&D miniatures, and has a build area of 130x80x165mm. It's little more complex than plastic filament-based 3D printing, but the results are much more polished. Note that the liquid resin requires both good ventilation and a portable UV light to properly cure. Anycubic tells me this model will be on sale for Prime Day, but if you don't want to wait, there's currently a $40 off coupon on the Amazon product page.

A much larger version of Anycubic's resin 3D printer, this has a huge build space of 192x120x245mm. Anycubic tells me this will also have a Prime Day deal, but again there's already a coupon right now for $100 off.