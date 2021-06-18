Juneteenth The Batman debate TCL 4-Series TV 12 big Prime Day deals How to use IRS tools for child tax credit
Best Early Prime Day 3D printer deals: Anycubic, Creality and more

Make some cool stuff this summer with these FDM and Resin printers.

Amazon Prime Day is a great time to pick up maker gear. It's no secret I love 3D printing, and frequently make gadget accessories, board game upgrades, lifehacks and more with both 3D printers and laser cutters.

If you're just getting started with 3D printing, check out some of my favorite 3D printers here. Some early Prime Day deals are already live, and I'd call these discounts good-to-excellent. Prime Day should bring additional deals, and hopefully also include some laser cutters, like the Snapmaker or Glowforge. 

Early Prime Day 3D Printer deals

Anycubic Photon Mono resin 3D printer, $209

Save $40 (with coupon)

This small resin printer is great for printing D&D miniatures, and has a build area of 130x80x165mm. It's little more complex than plastic filament-based 3D printing, but the results are much more polished. 

Note that the liquid resin requires both good ventilation and a portable UV light to properly cure. Anycubic tells me this model will be on sale for Prime Day, but if you don't want to wait, there's currently a $40 off coupon on the Amazon product page. 

$209 at Amazon

Anycubic Photon Mono X, $599

Save $100 (with coupon)

A much larger version of Anycubic's resin 3D printer, this has a huge build space of 192x120x245mm. Anycubic tells me this will also have a Prime Day deal, but again there's already a coupon right now for $100 off. 

$599 at Amazon

Creality Ender 3 V2: $249

Save $30

The Crealty Ender line is one of the most popular among 3D printers fans, as it offers excellent quality and a fairly large build surface at a low price. The trade-off is that it requires a bit of assembly and setup and some tweaking to get the best results. This is currently listed as the "#1 Best Seller" in 3D printers on Amazon. There's a $30 off coupon on Amazon right now, but based on previous years, this and other Ender models might be on sale for Prime Day. 

$249 at Amazon