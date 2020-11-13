Best early Amazon Black Friday 2020 deals: AirPods Pro, Apple Watch, TVs and more

Holiday Gift Guide 2020

Black Friday is still two weeks off, and... oh, wait, no it isn't. Feels like it's happening pretty much the entire month of November. Sure, there are a few sales still cued up for Nov. 27, aka the day after Thanksgiving, but there's plenty of deal action happening right now. Examples:

The latter has since expired, but something will take its place soon. And you get my point: Nearly every store on the planet is catering to early shoppers -- Amazon included.

Earlier this month, the company served up deep, Prime Day-matching discounts on Echo devices. Those deals are on pause for now, though we expect them to return soon -- along with an avalanche of others. In the meantime, here are the best early Black Friday deals you can get at Amazon right now.

23andMe This is only the third time this kit has been priced this low. It's an insanely popular item, as it's great not only for checking your ancestry, but also for identifying potentially serious health issues. Makes a great gift, too. Read more: Ancestry vs. 23 and Me: Which DNA testing kit is best to help you find your family origins?

Angela Lang/CNET This is the lowest price on record for Apple's premium true wireless earbuds, which are excellent by all accounts but just hard to swallow at $250. It's worth noting that "regular" AirPods were on sale for $99 earlier this month, but have since jumped back up to $129 (still a $30 savings, though). But if you want unsurpassed active noise canceling, great call quality, a comfortable fit and wireless case charging, the AirPods Pro might be worth the splurge. Read our AirPods Pro review.

Vanessa Hand Orellana/CNET The SE is already the bargain in Apple's Watch lineup, so it's nice to see a discount -- especially on the larger model, which at $260 is the lowest price on record. (The 40mm model is currently selling for $10 more. However, it was previously marked down to $230, and may well get there again.) Read our Apple Watch SE review.

Roku Not wild about the Android TV or Fire TV interface in that bargain TV you bought? No problem: Simply plug in your streamer of choice. The Roku Premiere offers nearly all the important modern-era goodies, like 4K streaming and HDR support, all wrapped in a simple, effective UI. However, the remote lacks voice controls. If you want that feature, consider waiting for a Roku Streaming Stick Plus deal. One is sure to come along soon. CNET hasn't reviewed this version of the Roku Premiere, but check out the Premiere Plus review, which covers most of the important details.

Insignia Though it's matched at (and sold by) Best Buy, you can score this $100 smart TV from Amazon if you prefer. Powered by Amazon's Fire TV UI -- not our favorite, but still solid at slinging all your favorite services -- it includes a voice-controlled remote with built-in Alexa smarts. The screen resolution tops out at 720p, but that's totally fine for this size.

