Best early Amazon Black Friday 2020 deals: $15 Mission: Impossible Blu-ray set, $59 AncestryDNA, $100 Insignia TV and more

Holiday Gift Guide 2020

Here in 2020, Black Friday is more than just a day -- it's a month-long event. As usual, Amazon is in on the action, even though its Prime Day sale was just last month. Below we've rounded up some appealing early picks -- and we just got news that Amazon Black Friday Deals Week kicks off this Friday, Nov. 20.

As expected, that sale will include many of the new Echo devices that were left out on Prime Day. Some highlights of what's coming:

Ring Video Doorbell 3 and an Echo Show 5: $150

$150 Kindle: $60

$60 New Echo Dot: $29

$29 New Echo Dot with Clock: $39

$39 Fire HD 10 tablet: $80

$80 Echo Show 5 and Blink Mini camera: $50

$50 Fire TV Stick 4K with Alexa Voice Remote: $30

We'll have all the best deals linked up and ready for your perusal by this Friday, so stay tuned. In the meantime, check out what's happening at other stores:

But ghre's what you can get from Amazon right now. As always, these deals are available at the time of this writing, but may expire or sell out.

César Salza / CNET Amazon is offering solid discounts on a smattering of Fitbit devices, including the Charge 4 for $100 (save $50) and kid-friendly Fitbit Ace for $50 (save $20). The company didn't announce any other Fitbit deals for the upcoming Deals Week event, but we expect to see other models on sale as well. Read our Fitbit Charge 4 review.

Walmart This is a pretty great stocking stuffer: All six Mission: Impossible movies on Blu-ray -- with codes for the digital versions included -- for just $15. That's $2.50 per flick. Yes, these are all currently playing on Prime Video for "free," but this is a good way to have this superior action series in your collection for good.

Ian Knighton/CNET In CNET's hands-on tests, we found AncestryDNA to offer the best integration of DNA analysis and historical research. And now the service is on sale for more than half off. Read our analysis of DNA test services.

Angela Lang/CNET This is the lowest price on record for Apple's premium true wireless earbuds, which are excellent by all accounts but just hard to swallow at $250. It's worth noting that "regular" AirPods were on sale for $99 earlier this month, but have since jumped back up to $129 (still a $30 savings, though). But if you want unsurpassed active noise canceling, great call quality, a comfortable fit and wireless case charging, the AirPods Pro might be worth the splurge. Read our AirPods Pro review.

Vanessa Hand Orellana/CNET Target is discounting both new Apple Watch models starting Sunday, Nov. 15. Amazon has some versions of the SE marked down too and is currently the same discounts. So far, Amazon is not matching Target's identical $49 discount on the Series 6, however. Read our Apple Watch SE review.

Insignia Though it's matched at (and sold by) Best Buy, you can score this $100 smart TV from Amazon if you prefer. Powered by Amazon's Fire TV UI -- not our favorite, but still solid at slinging all your favorite services -- it includes a voice-controlled remote with built-in Alexa smarts. The screen resolution tops out at 720p, but that's totally fine for this size.

23andMe This is only the third time this kit has been priced this low. It's an insanely popular item, as it's great not only for checking your ancestry, but also for identifying potentially serious health issues. Makes a great gift, too. Read more: Ancestry vs. 23 and Me: Which DNA testing kit is best to help you find your family origins?

Want to score some great tips for Black Friday shopping? Look no further than this episode of the Cheapskate Show podcast:

Now playing: Watch this: The Cheapskate's Black Friday shopping tips

CNET's Cheapskate scours the web for great deals on tech products and much more. For the latest deals and updates, follow him on Facebook and Twitter. You can also sign up for deal texts delivered right to your phone. Find more great buys on the CNET Deals page and check out our CNET Coupons page for the latest Walmart discount codes, eBay coupons, Samsung promo codes and even more from hundreds of other online stores. Questions about the Cheapskate blog? Answers live on our FAQ page.