Best Dollhouses of 2022

Dollhouses have been a childhood staple for generations and it's easy to see the appeal: Domestic life in miniature helps kids understand the world and provides ample opportunity for imaginative play. A dollhouse makes a perfect birthday or holiday gift. But there are so many dollhouses on the market it can be hard to know which tiny property to invest in for your child.

If you're the type of parent to go all-in on trendy toys, there are the colorful houses from L.O.L. Surprise, Disney and Barbie that will impress kids. If you prefer a more subdued, natural-looking dollhouse, there are wood ones from Hape and Hearth & Hand. If you need something smaller, there are starter houses like the Fold & Go from Melissa & Doug or the Maileg Castle. If you're looking for something less frilly, Playmobil's Ghostbusters Firehouse or a cool KidKraft pirate getaway might fit the bill. From toddlers to preteens, you can find the right dollhouse for any age right here. Happy house hunting!

Amazon KidKraft's Chelsea Cottage is a perennial favorite. It's got a low price and all the features a dollhouse needs. It even comes with furniture! There are five rooms and three levels to accommodate 4-inch dolls. The Chelsea Cottage's bright colors and sturdy pieces are great for younger kids.

Amazon If your little one is into adorable Calico Critters, this compact yet luxurious dollhouse is lovely. A chandelier, spiral staircase and terrace make the Elegant Town Manor feel special, and the set even includes its occupant, Stella Hopscotch Rabbit. Stella's furniture, including a bed set and dining room, come with the house so your child can start playing right away.

Amazon Hape's quality wood Doll Family Mansion features a whopping 10 rooms, plus a garage and garden. It's spacious enough for multiple kids to play with the house together. One of the coolest features is the LED lights; the included magnetic lamps can move from room to room. You also get a doll family and furniture. Best for ages 3 and up.

Amazon This isn't your traditional dollhouse, it's a home for pirates! KidKraft's Pirate's Cove set includes a hideout with plenty of rooms, furniture and accessories for the whole pirate crew (also included). There's a jail cell, a treasure room, canons and most importantly, a dock for the pirate ship. That's a lot of bang for your doubloon.

Mattel Barbie's Dreamhouse celebrates its 60th anniversary this year, and the pink dollhouse is still going strong. The Dreamhouse's most recent iteration is perfect for celebrating. It has a dance floor, outdoor grill area, water slide and swing chair. Bonus: There's a little water slide for Barbie pups. At nearly 4 feet tall, the Dreamhouse comes with over 75 pieces.

HABA This dollhouse's open design is great for little ones -- no roof means better access for play. The Little Friends Dollhouse Town Villa includes 10 pieces of furniture for its eight rooms, and accommodates 4-inch dolls (sold separately). It's a compact, sturdy wood pick for preschoolers. Bonus: Assembly is simple and no tools are required.

Playmobil If your kiddo isn't interested in a traditional dollhouse, Playmobil's Ghostbusters Firehouse is an awesome idea. Modeled after the classic movie's firehouse, this set contains all the fun and ghoulish details you'd hope for -- from the library ghost to proton packs to silicone slime splatters. Five figures are also included, but the Ecto-1 car and Stay Puft Marshmallow Man are sold separately.

Amazon This simple wooden cottage from Melissa & Doug is a great intro to the world of dollhouse play, and the intro price is right, too. Kids can pack the included 11 pieces of sturdy furniture and two little dolls inside, and the bubblegum pink house folds up for easy transport or storage.

Walmart Any kid who collects trendy L.O.L. Surprise dolls will go gaga for the line's latest, massive dollhouse. The O.M.G. House of Surprises is a 4-foot by 4-foot doll mansion that contains everything from working lights to a movie theater and water slide. Best of all, the house comes with 85 surprises to unbox.

Maileg If you're looking for a whimsical little abode, look no further than the Maileg Castle Dollhouse. A tasteful three-story tower, this is the perfect spot to house little stuffed Maileg mice (or other small dolls) for fairy tale play. The only downside to the castle? Accessories aren't included.

Amazon If you're shopping for a toddler, Fisher-Price makes a great dollhouse for the very youngest kids. The Little People Friends Together Playhouse is made of sturdy plastic and boasts interactive features including lights and sounds. The set includes furniture, accessories and three Little People figures. And it all fits inside when you fold up the pool.

Target Target's Hearth & Hand line features a beautiful wooden treehouse that's a perfect hangout for dolls. (And it's also perfect for parents who don't want flashy plastic toys around.) This Hearth & Hand dollhouse is true to Chip and Joanna Gaines' lifestyle brand Magnolia. It has a tasteful black-and-white color scheme, plus a quaint pennant and tire swing.

Amazon Elsa, Cinderella, Belle and the rest of the Disney gals will feel right at home in the Ultimate Celebration Castle. The three-story castle-themed dollhouse stands 4 feet tall and contains furniture and accessories fit for royal dolls. But kids will love the "fireworks" light show and music best (parents might not).